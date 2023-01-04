ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscogee County, GA

WTVM

2 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple felony warrants, sheriff says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple warrant executions by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) led to two suspects behind bars. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Jan. 3, the sheriff’s Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force unit and United States Marshals Service conducted felony arrest warrants for Darius Pass.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD searching for suspect responsible for stealing $37,000 check

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Crimes Unit is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a $37,000 check and other mail. According to CPD, on Oct. 18, 2022, Whitewater Realty in Columbus, Georgia, reported that the company’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox. A $37,000 check, along with […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn police arrest two teenagers on burglary, theft charges

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two 15-year-olds, from Auburn and Tuskegee, were arrested by Auburn police on Sunday, Jan. 1. Auburn police responded to an alarm at a business in the 1600 block of Opelika road on Jan. 1. Officers say there was forced entry into the business. Police found the suspects near the business shortly […]
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Columbus police searches for suspect in $37,000 check theft

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit asks for help identifying an individual in a check theft of $37,000 from a Columbus realty company. Investigators say Whitewater Realty reported that the business’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox on Oct. 18, 2022. Among the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

BREAKING: Columbus Police investigate deadly shooting on Lawyers Lane

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department is investigating the first deadly shooting of 2023 on the 900 block of Lawyers Lane. The department received a report of a shooting at 6:25 p.m. According to Muscogee County Corners Office, 23-year-old Deandre Meadows male suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities pronounced Meadows dead at 7:07 p.m. at […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD conducts DUI detail resulting in over 20 DUI’s and 30 arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – During December 2022, the Columbus Police Department’s Bureau of Patrol Services conducted a DUI detail on nine pre-selected dates, where officers patrolled several locations in Columbus and conducted multiple traffic stops. The DUI detail resulted in the following: According to CPD, the primary goal of the DUI detail is to educate […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus Police Department shares results of Dec. 2022 DUI detail

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) releases the results of a 31-day DUI detail. CPD’s Bureau of Patrol Services conducted a detail for nine pre-selected dates through Dec. 2022, where patrol officers filled multiple locations in Columbus and executed traffic stops on drivers who violated traffic laws or signs of impairment.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

City and county officials announce 2023 goals for Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we enter a new year, the city plans on reaching new goals, and at the top of the list is keeping crime low. “The conversation in 2022 changed from what it was in 2021. They were talking about murders every single day. They even named Columbus ‘Killumbus,’” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman,
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Eufaula police investigate shooting and stabbing

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing that left one injured Wednesday morning. Eufaula Fire Rescue responded to the call at 2:41 am on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Upon arrival, the 39-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim reported being shot after […]
EUFAULA, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Man arrested on several charges after kidnapping investigation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges following a kidnapping investigation. On Monday, Jan. 2, Columbus police responded to the 3800 block of Miller Road. Investigation showed an unidentified woman seemed to be in danger. Photos of the woman and the unknown man accompanying her were released publicly. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Phenix City teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one teenage girl in critical condition. On Dec. 31, 2022, at 11:45 p.m., Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park. Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head. The victim […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Suspect arrested in cab driver kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a female taxi driver, according to the Columbus Police Department. The taxi driver received a call to pick up a customer around Armour Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Police say the driver picked up Saiveon Small, who asked […]
COLUMBUS, GA

