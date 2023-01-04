Read full article on original website
2 suspects arrested in Columbus on multiple felony warrants, sheriff says
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Multiple warrant executions by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) led to two suspects behind bars. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Jan. 3, the sheriff’s Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force unit and United States Marshals Service conducted felony arrest warrants for Darius Pass.
Trial for domestic violence assault ending in accidental shooting begins in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Day one of trial coverage in a 2019 aggravated assault case that resulted in a Columbus mom being accidentally shot by her then 6-year-old son. The defense and prosecutors delivered opening statements this morning. Both sides wanted the jurors to pay close attention to the facts and evidence shown during this trial.
Chambers Co. murder suspect bond revoked after failing to appear for trial
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A murder suspect is back behind bars with a revoked bond after failing to appear in court for his trial. Court documents say Corey Davis was indicted in 2017 for the murder of Larry Summers. His original trial date was set to begin on Oct. 31,...
‘I’m so hurt’: Victim’s mother of Columbus’ first homicide of 2023 speaks out
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I just can’t express myself, I’m so hurt, I’m numb and everything, I just don’t know,” says the mother of slain 23-year-old DeAndre Meadows. Kateania Meadows says she can’t find the words to describe how she feels after her 23-year-old...
Muscogee County sheriff talks about plan for new jail in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new jail could soon become a reality in Muscogee County. Talk of the project has been happening for years. City leaders have now listened to three proposals to build a new jail that could cost millions of dollars. According to the report presented by the...
Coroner: Victim ID’d in first homicide of 2023 on Lawyers Lane in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The victim in a deadly Lawyers Lane shooting has been identified, say Columbus coroner. According to Coroner Buddy Bryan, on Jan. 4, 23-year-old DeAndre Meadow suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at 7:07 p.m. in the 900 blocks of Lawyers Lane. Bryan confirms that...
CPD searching for suspect responsible for stealing $37,000 check
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department Crimes Unit is requesting public assistance in identifying a suspect accused of stealing a $37,000 check and other mail. According to CPD, on Oct. 18, 2022, Whitewater Realty in Columbus, Georgia, reported that the company’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox. A $37,000 check, along with […]
Auburn police arrest two teenagers on burglary, theft charges
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two 15-year-olds, from Auburn and Tuskegee, were arrested by Auburn police on Sunday, Jan. 1. Auburn police responded to an alarm at a business in the 1600 block of Opelika road on Jan. 1. Officers say there was forced entry into the business. Police found the suspects near the business shortly […]
Columbus police searches for suspect in $37,000 check theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit asks for help identifying an individual in a check theft of $37,000 from a Columbus realty company. Investigators say Whitewater Realty reported that the business’s mail was stolen from a blue mailbox on Oct. 18, 2022. Among the...
BREAKING: Columbus Police investigate deadly shooting on Lawyers Lane
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police Department is investigating the first deadly shooting of 2023 on the 900 block of Lawyers Lane. The department received a report of a shooting at 6:25 p.m. According to Muscogee County Corners Office, 23-year-old Deandre Meadows male suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities pronounced Meadows dead at 7:07 p.m. at […]
CPD conducts DUI detail resulting in over 20 DUI’s and 30 arrests
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – During December 2022, the Columbus Police Department’s Bureau of Patrol Services conducted a DUI detail on nine pre-selected dates, where officers patrolled several locations in Columbus and conducted multiple traffic stops. The DUI detail resulted in the following: According to CPD, the primary goal of the DUI detail is to educate […]
Columbus Police Department shares results of Dec. 2022 DUI detail
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department (CPD) releases the results of a 31-day DUI detail. CPD’s Bureau of Patrol Services conducted a detail for nine pre-selected dates through Dec. 2022, where patrol officers filled multiple locations in Columbus and executed traffic stops on drivers who violated traffic laws or signs of impairment.
City and county officials announce 2023 goals for Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we enter a new year, the city plans on reaching new goals, and at the top of the list is keeping crime low. “The conversation in 2022 changed from what it was in 2021. They were talking about murders every single day. They even named Columbus ‘Killumbus,’” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman,
Alabama: Eufaula police investigate shooting and stabbing
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a shooting and stabbing that left one injured Wednesday morning. Eufaula Fire Rescue responded to the call at 2:41 am on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Upon arrival, the 39-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim reported being shot after […]
COLUMBUS: Man arrested on several charges after kidnapping investigation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested a man on multiple charges following a kidnapping investigation. On Monday, Jan. 2, Columbus police responded to the 3800 block of Miller Road. Investigation showed an unidentified woman seemed to be in danger. Photos of the woman and the unknown man accompanying her were released publicly. […]
Phenix City teenager accused of shooting 16-year-old
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — An 18-year-old from Phenix City has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left one teenage girl in critical condition. On Dec. 31, 2022, at 11:45 p.m., Phenix City police responded to a shooting at Meadowlane Park. Officers found a 16-year-old female was shot in the head. The victim […]
15-year-old becomes Lee County Sheriff for the day
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One lucky 15-year-old got to be the sheriff of Lee County for a day. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office rolled into another day of their Sheriff for the Day program. Dustin Merritt, 15, assumed the duties of Sheriff Jay Jones. The teen learned more...
Chambers County Deputy, driver airlifted to hospital after head-on crash
VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Chambers County Deputy and female driver are both recovering at Piedmont Columbus Regional after a head-on crash Thursday morning along Fob James Parkway. According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was in his work-issued patrol truck and responding to assist another deputy when the head-on collision occurred. The […]
COLUMBUS: Suspect arrested in cab driver kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A suspect was arrested in connection to the kidnapping of a female taxi driver, according to the Columbus Police Department. The taxi driver received a call to pick up a customer around Armour Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 12:15 p.m. Police say the driver picked up Saiveon Small, who asked […]
