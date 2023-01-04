Man accused of shooting, killing local mailman dies of cancer in jail

The man accused of shooting and killing a mailman in Collier Township has died in custody.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, 54-year-old Eric Kortz died of terminal cancer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Postal worker shot, killed in Collier Township by former neighbor who believed he was poisoned

The Trib said Kortz’s federal public defenders filed a motion seeking a release to hospice care on Dec. 27.

A hearing for the motion was scheduled for Wednesday, but canceled after the court was informed of Kortz’s death.

Kortz was charged in the October 2021 shooting death of 58-year-old Louis Vignone, a mail carrier. Vignone was shot multiple times while on his mail route.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Mailman killed in Collier Township remembered as kind man, avid bowler

“It’s a relief to my client and her family that there’s no chance of the killer of their husband and father being released,” said Mark Homyak, the attorney representing Vignone’s wife.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group