Collier Township, PA

Man accused of shooting, killing local mailman dies of cancer in jail

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18sEJT_0k2atigR00

The man accused of shooting and killing a mailman in Collier Township has died in custody.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, 54-year-old Eric Kortz died of terminal cancer.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Postal worker shot, killed in Collier Township by former neighbor who believed he was poisoned

The Trib said Kortz’s federal public defenders filed a motion seeking a release to hospice care on Dec. 27.

A hearing for the motion was scheduled for Wednesday, but canceled after the court was informed of Kortz’s death.

Kortz was charged in the October 2021 shooting death of 58-year-old Louis Vignone, a mail carrier. Vignone was shot multiple times while on his mail route.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OMFAA_0k2atigR00

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Mailman killed in Collier Township remembered as kind man, avid bowler

“It’s a relief to my client and her family that there’s no chance of the killer of their husband and father being released,” said Mark Homyak, the attorney representing Vignone’s wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AcOhm_0k2atigR00

