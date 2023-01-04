Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Canada beats US 6-2 in world junior hockey semifinals
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Thomas Milic made 43 saves and Canada overcame an early deficit to beat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the world junior hockey championship game. Seeking its 20th title, Canada...
NHL
Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com
Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
NHL
NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday
DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
Brayden Schenn lifts Blues past Maple Leafs, 6-5 in SO
Brayden Schenn scored on the power play and again in the shootout to give the St. Louis Blues a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.
Armstrong not ready to shake up roster (yet), become sellers despite losses of O'Reilly, Tarasenko after Krug
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- When they lost on Saturday to close out 2022, everyone knew heading into 2023, and especially the month of January -- 14 games' worth of games -- taking them into the All-Star break that it would be a tell-tale sign of where the Blues' season is headed and what they need to ...
The Hockey Writers
WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden
In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
KSDK
Former Blues defenseman Chris Pronger reacts to Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
In 1988, Chris Pronger took a slapshot to the chest and had a form of cardiac arrest. He describes it after hearing about Bills player Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest.
FOX Sports
Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
ng-sportingnews.com
USA vs. Sweden live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors bronze-medal game
The United States are going for a medal today, just not the one it was hoping for. The team faces Sweden Thursday afternoon in the 2023 World Juniors bronze-medal game. Both teams are coming off of tough semifinal losses. The United States lost to Canada, while Sweden fell to Czechia.
IIHF would like NHL 2026 Olympics decision by spring 2024
The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation said Thursday that he would like a decision on NHL participation in the 2026 Olympics by the spring of 2024. IIHF President Luc Tardif told reporters at the world junior championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that would give the parties involved two years to prepare for the Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email it’s “likely a reasonable timeline” to make that call.
NHL Odds: Blues vs. Devils prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
The St. Louis Blues will travel to the “Garden State” to face off with the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Thursday. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series as we make a Blues-Devils prediction and pick. On Tuesday, the Blues won a wild...
NHL
Bruins Place Jake DeBrusk on LTIR; Recall Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 5, that the team has placed forward Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve and recalled forward Chris Wagner from Providence. DeBrusk suffered hand and lower-body injuries in the team's 2-1 win against the Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL...
