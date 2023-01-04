ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX Sports

Canada beats US 6-2 in world junior hockey semifinals

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Thomas Milic made 43 saves and Canada overcame an early deficit to beat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the world junior hockey championship game. Seeking its 20th title, Canada...
NHL

Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com

Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

NOTEBOOK: Fabbri expected to make season debut for Red Wings on Wednesday

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' wide array of young talent makes lineup decisions difficult for head coach Derek Lalonde. Now factor in several key Red Wings players nearing their respective returns to full health, and the choices are becoming even more challenging. "It's kind of how this was designed,"...
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

WJC 2023 Semifinal Preview: Czechia vs Sweden

In the first Semifinal game of the day on Jan. 4, 2023, Czechia will seek revenge on Sweden for their only loss of the tournament. For Sweden, they will look to put an end to the gold medal hopes of the best team Czechia has sent to this tournament in 20 years. Let’s look at the matchup, the keys to victory, and what to expect.
FOX Sports

Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

IIHF would like NHL 2026 Olympics decision by spring 2024

The head of the International Ice Hockey Federation said Thursday that he would like a decision on NHL participation in the 2026 Olympics by the spring of 2024. IIHF President Luc Tardif told reporters at the world junior championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, that would give the parties involved two years to prepare for the Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email it’s “likely a reasonable timeline” to make that call.
NHL

Bruins Place Jake DeBrusk on LTIR; Recall Chris Wagner

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 5, that the team has placed forward Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve and recalled forward Chris Wagner from Providence. DeBrusk suffered hand and lower-body injuries in the team's 2-1 win against the Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL...
BOSTON, MA

