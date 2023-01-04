ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

iheart.com

This Colorado County Has The Longest Life Expectancy

Many factors can prolong or shorten someone's lifespan, especially in America. Lifestyle changes and access to health care, clean water, housing, and other essentials can easily alter your well-being. Even where you live may affect how long you'll live, according to a new study by Stacker. The statistics-based website detailed...
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

A Patient’s Guide to Denver Emergency Rooms

Last year, about one in six Centennial Staters visited an emergency department, despite the fact that more than a third of respondents to a 2019 Colorado Health Institute survey believed the maladies that landed them there could have been treated by a nonemergency doctor. Why is the ED so confusing? We asked local physicians for insight into that question—as well as 10 other queries that routinely pop up when crises arise.
LITTLETON, CO
KXRM

Fire mitigation in Colorado’s most vulnerable town

(GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo.) — According to Wildfirerisk.org, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado is one of the most vulnerable areas in Colorado, as well as the United States, for wildfires. The town has several mitigation projects underway to protect the town in the event of a wildfire. “Green Mountain Falls is the number one community in […]
GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, CO
David Heitz

Advocates ask Denver council to require all-electric new homes

(Denver, Colo.) A trio of climate advocates asked the Denver City Council on Tuesday to require all-electric new homes as part of its new building codes. The council approved the first reading of new building, fire, and green codes on Tuesday. The activists, who spoke during public comment period, would like to see the council amend the code before a final vote next week.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

New NoCo Area Costco Makes Huge Progress. Is It Almost Ready, Finally?

Can you ever have too many Colorado Costco location options? We don't think so. The latest Costco in the Northern Colorado Area is finally almost ready to open its doors. Back when I was a kid, the only Costco around this part of Colorado was in Westminster, Colorado, and it wasn't even called Costco, it was the Price Club—completely dating myself here, sorry. We didn't have a membership so I didn't get to scope it out until years later when a friend had that magical card that got me through the door with him. I only remember this because he bought me seasons 1 and 2 of South Park on VHS. I'm dating myself again, apologies. As soon as I was able to get a membership as an adult, I did. I mean, who doesn't need a box of 126 fruit snacks or a 10-gallon tub of mayo? Northern Colorado finally got a Costco a few years back right off of I-25 in Timnath and one more in the area is finally set to open.
LONGMONT, CO
coloradosun.com

After years of profits, many Colorado hospitals are facing a downturn

After years of churning out profits, many Colorado hospitals are now facing a downturn, according to recently filed financial disclosures. UCHealth, for instance, reported a $157.5 million loss in the quarter ending Sept. 30, 2022. The loss was driven largely by investment losses — reported at more than $200 million. But the sagging stock market was not the only economic stressor for the hospital system.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Some Colorado cities want to charge more for plastic bags

Colorado is heading toward a future free of plastic bags and in the meantime, hoping the new 10-cent bag fee is enough to convince shoppers to bring their own bags. Some cities in Colorado believe charging more could make a bigger impact. "If you know you're going to be getting charged 25 cents for a plastic bag then you might start thinking twice," said Louisville Mayor Ashely Stolzmann. Stolzmann says she has seen people at the store go back to their car for bags because of the fee. And she says that's exactly the point of it."The idea is really...
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Denver gives initial approval to wage theft ordinance

(Denver, Colo.) More than $728 million per year is stolen from Colorado workers, according to the Colorado Fiscal Institute. Denver wants to crack down on companies stealing from workers. Wage theft can result from misclassifying workers as independent contractors, not allowing the required legal lunch and break times, illegal deductions and having workers punch out but keep working.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Coloradans will see FAMLI leave deduction on paychecks

Many Colorado employees will see some wages withheld on their next paychecks as the state begins collecting funds for its new Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program. It's been two years since voters passed the major overhaul known as Proposition 118. Just long enough that many have forgotten, the benefits don't kick in until 2024 and you have to start paying for it now. "In order to fund the program, we're starting to collect premiums from employers and employees beginning Jan 1st of this year," said Tracy Marshall, Director of state-paid medical and family leave. "It certainly does take a...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts say the current shortage of eggs, which is affecting supply and driving up prices, is due to an outbreak of avian flu. The Colorado Department of Agriculture says this is a novel strain of the virus. “This is a strain or variant that they...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Rare condition prompts teen's transplant removal

A Colorado high school freshman recently had to have a transplant kidney removed after a rare condition, GPA, caused complications with her new organ. Gabby Easterwood breaks down the impact on the family. Rare condition prompts teen’s transplant removal. A Colorado high school freshman recently had to have a...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
agdaily.com

80 head of Colorado cattle worth $100,000 missing since December

Colorado authorities are searching for 80 head of cattle that went missing from Baca County, Colorado, in early December — totaling roughly two tractor-trailer loads and worth about $100,000. The missing cattle belong to 65-year-old Steve McEndree, a fourth-generation rancher. McKendree raises cattle on an 18,000-acre ranch 30 miles...
BACA COUNTY, CO

