Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening in Kentucky next weekKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
Related
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim explains why Symir Torrence didn’t play in win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After appearing in each of Syracuse’s first 14 games of the season, senior guard Symir Torrence watched from the bench as the Orange edged past Louisville, 70-69, on Tuesday night. Following the game, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Torrence didn’t play because of a shoulder...
orangefizz.net
Syracuse is Giving Fans Less and Less Reason to Believe
Syracuse has won two games in a row. Whoop-dee-do! After wins over Boston College and Louisville, likely the two worst teams in the ACC, SU is showing that it can barely beat the bad teams, which is not a sustainable way of winning. Good teams blow out bad teams. Syracuse does not do that. This team is not good, and there does not seem to be any hope it can finish in the top half of the ACC.
CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish
On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they’re not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it’s not surprising then that the teams combined for a Read more... The post CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-69 Loss vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite leading for most of the second half, the Louisville men's basketball eventually fell behind to Syracuse, surrendering a 70-69 decision to remain winless in ACC play. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Mike James had to say following the loss:. Head...
WLKY.com
WLKY Sports Team of the Week: Sacred Heart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sacred Heart has battled with the nation's best. "They love to compete, and they love to play," head coach Donna Moir said. "It's not hard to get them up for games." The Valkyries recently played in the Nike Tournament in Phoenix, Arizona, playing teams ranked as...
Syracuse vs. Louisville prediction: College basketball pick for Tuesday
It’s hard to find many good things to say about the Louisville men’s basketball team, which is on pace for its worst season since World War II. It’s even harder to find reasons to back this group in Tuesday’s conference opener against Syracuse, which has turned it on after a slow start to the year. Syracuse vs. Louisville prediction A month ago, it looked like the Orange might be headed for a Louisville-like season after losing four of its first seven games. Then Syracuse edged Notre Dame in its ACC opener to spark a 6-1 run over its last seven games, blemished...
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Louisville was far from perfect in its 1-point loss to Syracuse, but its collective energy and effort level were both markedly improved. —The Louisville baseball team is No. 7 in the preseason top 25 from Perfect Game. —U of L’s Kei’Trel Clark and YaYa Diaby have both been invited to...
Report: Louisville Defensive Coach Joining Scott Satterfield At UC
The Bearcats' coaching brigade is starting to take full shape.
localsyr.com
SU/Louisville game moved to ESPN News Tuesday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night, January 3. The game can be seen on ESPN News. That station is available on the following stations:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
wdrb.com
Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where's the rest?
Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where's the rest?. Lynn Family Stadium opened as the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and since then has hosted games for the professional Louisville City and Racing Louisville teams. But no other work has occurred.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State lands transfer commitment from standout Syracuse DB with multiple years of experience
Ryan Day earned a transfer commitment from the ACC recently. Ohio State will now have some DB help in 2023. Ja’Had Carter hit the transfer portal on Dec. 15 and has found his new home in Columbus. Carter played in 30 games for Syracuse and recorded 136 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 5 interceptions.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants
I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
WLKY.com
Louisville man starts new year winning $1 million Powerball prize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Who wants to start the new year as a millionaire?. That's exactly what happened to a Louisville man when he found out he had a winning Powerball lottery ticket on Tuesday. The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, found out he'd won by calling the Kentucky...
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
salemleader.com
Salem Speedway changes hands
Nick Bohanon Takes Over Ownership of Salem Speedway. Salem, IN (December 30, 2022) – Former USAC Midget racer Nick Bohanon has taken over ownership of the iconic Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery, located in Salem, Indiana. Bohanon, a Southern Indiana native, has raced on the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway and looks forward to shaping the track's future.
WLKY.com
Prepping With Peppers opens first meal prep storefront in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville meal prep service is opening its first storefront in Jeffersontown. Prepping With Peppers is on Blankenbaker Parkway, offering convenient and nutritious meals. Amber Peppers Jones started the business seven years ago after friends and family started asking her to prep for them. Now, her...
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $785M Mega Millions jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Tuesday's jackpot, the number will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6 at 11 p.m. The big...
wdrb.com
Linkin' Bridge devastated after former member, Jeremiah Buckner, killed in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's shock and sadness in Louisville after of one of the founding members of the singing group Linkin' Bridge was shot and killed, according to police. Jeremiah Buckner, also known as Ekoe, was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as the victim of a shooting...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Rootie's Sports Bar and Grille
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Rootie's Sports Bar and Grille. Watch your favorite team this season while enjoying delicious appetizers and meals. The Bills-backed bar serves dishes from its smokehouse BBQ burger and nachos to homemade chili, patty melts served with onion rings, and of course its classic wings. Chef Kerry Ellison says the restaurant's biggest sellers are its hot garlic wings and its Rootie's BBQ charcoal grilled wings. He says the wings are so popular, they account for 70% of the bar's sales.
Comments / 2