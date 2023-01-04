ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Gas prices expected to drop nearly 50 cents in 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - GasBuddy’s annual fuel price forecast estimates the per-gallon price for gasoline will drop by nearly 50 cents next year. The national average is projected to be $3.49, according to the 2023 Fuel Outlook released Wednesday. To put that figure in perspective with South Carolina, as...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Gas prices are increasing. Here’s why.

Gas prices are on the rise. For the first time in two months, drivers are paying more at the pump. The national average gas price rose 12.3 cent per gallon from a week ago, according to a GasBuddy analysis of more than eleven million price reports from stations all across the country.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Oregon Gas Prices Fall Despite National Surge

The late December winter storm that slammed much of the country with snow, ice and frigid temperatures caused gas prices to spike, as refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast were forced to shut down temporarily. The storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the bad weather, leading to a jump in overall gas demand. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded shoots up 12 cents to $3.23. The Oregon average slips three cents to $3.74.
OREGON STATE
schoolbusfleet.com

Extreme Weather, Refinery Shutdowns Boost Average Diesel, Gasoline Prices

Diesel and regular gasoline prices in the United States are up compared to last week, making it more expensive to fuel school bus fleets across the country, but down when measured against costs at the pump this time in 2022. The average cost for regular gasoline in the United States...

