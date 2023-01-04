Read full article on original website
Gas prices expected to drop nearly 50 cents in 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - GasBuddy’s annual fuel price forecast estimates the per-gallon price for gasoline will drop by nearly 50 cents next year. The national average is projected to be $3.49, according to the 2023 Fuel Outlook released Wednesday. To put that figure in perspective with South Carolina, as...
Gas Prices Could Reach $4 Average Again by May — But Motorist Will Save $55 Billion in 2023
If you think you've seen the last of $4-a-gallon gas, brace yourself for disappointment. The national average will likely climb back above $4 by the spring, according to one expert -- even as current...
Gas prices are increasing. Here’s why.
Gas prices are on the rise. For the first time in two months, drivers are paying more at the pump. The national average gas price rose 12.3 cent per gallon from a week ago, according to a GasBuddy analysis of more than eleven million price reports from stations all across the country.
Gas prices on the rise in Virginia and across the nation following the holidays
(WSET) — New year, new gas prices. According to GasBuddy, average gasoline prices in Virginia have risen 14.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.08/g on Monday. Despite the rise, prices in Virginia are 17.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 7.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Gas prices to remain high in 2023, projected to peak at $4.12 a gallon in June
(The Center Square) – Gas prices won't be as volatile in 2023 as they were in 2022, but motorists can likely expect high gas prices this year, according to an analysis by GasBuddy. GasBuddy released its 2023 forecast and projected that gas prices would average $3.49 a gallon. The...
Gas prices are down but projected to rise again. How much will gas cost in 2023?
Consumers probably will pay less for gas in 2023, projects fuel-savings app GasBuddy. Prices are expected to average $3.49, down from $4 in 2022.
“Jump at the Pump,” Gas Prices Rise Sharply for the First Time in Months
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have risen 4.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.91/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Oregon Gas Prices Fall Despite National Surge
The late December winter storm that slammed much of the country with snow, ice and frigid temperatures caused gas prices to spike, as refineries as far south as Texas and the Gulf Coast were forced to shut down temporarily. The storm also caused holiday travelers to fuel up and hit the road early to beat the bad weather, leading to a jump in overall gas demand. For the week, the national average for regular unleaded shoots up 12 cents to $3.23. The Oregon average slips three cents to $3.74.
Gas prices rise as temperatures drop at start of 2023: AAA
The national average cost for a gallon of gas rose to $3.22, 12 cents more since last week, according to AAA.
Extreme Weather, Refinery Shutdowns Boost Average Diesel, Gasoline Prices
Diesel and regular gasoline prices in the United States are up compared to last week, making it more expensive to fuel school bus fleets across the country, but down when measured against costs at the pump this time in 2022. The average cost for regular gasoline in the United States...
