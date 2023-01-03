ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hackers target L.A.'s Housing Authority in a suspected ransomware attack

By Terry Castleman, Doug Smith
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SSPPp_0k2aswXu00
Mar Vista Gardens public housing complex in 2020, a Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles development. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles was assessing the damage Tuesday from an apparent attack by hackers who are threatening to publish a vast store of the agency's data they claim to have seized.

The breach surfaced Saturday when individuals who deploy the malware known as LockBit published screenshots representing what they claimed were 15 terabytes of data they have seized.

HACLA officials did not provide updates Tuesday afternoon to their Monday night statement that referred to a "cyber event."

"We are working diligently with third-party specialists to investigate the source of this disruption, confirm its impact on our systems, and to restore full functionality securely to our environment as soon as possible," the statement said. "We remain committed to providing quality work as we continue to resolve this issue.

HACLA media and marketing specialist Courtney Gladney told City News Service that the agency had reported the attack to federal law enforcement but declined to say whether a ransom demand had been made.

A Times review of publicly available information on LockBit's site on the dark web found what appeared to be a HACLA bank statement and a list of folders. The group said on the website that information would be released on Jan. 12 if a ransom were not paid. LockBit's site claimed that the group had obtained more than 15TB of files. The folder names suggested a broad range of data ranging from sensitive to mundane — from payroll, audits and taxes to a 2021 holiday video.

The size of the data set and the structure of the folders suggested that the attack targeted a shared file storage system and not a single machine.

LockBit was described as "one of the most active and destructive ransomware variants in the world" in a criminal complaint filed by the Department of Justice against an alleged participant.

The complaint claimed that members of LockBit had made more than $100 million in ransom demands since January 2020, successfully extracting "tens of millions" from victims.

A similar attack against the Los Angeles Unified School District by hacker group Vice Society resulted in the release of thousands of files last fall when the school district refused to pay.

The attack cut staff and students off from email and knocked out systems that teachers use to post lessons and take attendance.

L.A. Unified does not collect student Social Security numbers, and officials said no employee database that stored payroll, banking, Social Security or medical information was accessed, but some contractors working in the facilities division were not so fortunate.

“By shutting down all the systems, we were able to stop the propagation of this event ... restricting its potential damage,” Supt. Alberto Carvalho said. “That was the right call at the right moment.”

In recent times, hackers have targeted businesses and public agencies, including schools — seeking ransom or simply to cause chaos. A notable local attack targeted the Newhall school system in 2020.

HACLA is one of the nation’s largest and leading public housing authorities. HACLA provides affordable housing to more than 83,000 households in its Public Housing and Section 8 rental assistance programs, and offers a range of permanent supportive housing programs for homeless households.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 13

Sharon Mendoza
1d ago

Maybe they want an audit of how many people on housing actually went thru the process and waited the turn

Reply(1)
7
lock45up
1d ago

WTF THEY GONNA GET FROM THE HOUSING PROJECT..........everybody there got bad credit and no money in the bank

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TechCrunch

Hackers claim ransomware attack on Los Angeles housing authority

HACLA, which provides affordable housing to more than 19,000 low-income families across Los Angeles, was added to LockBit’s dark web leak site on December 31. The listing, seen by TechCrunch, claims that LockBit has stolen 15 terabytes of data from the housing agency. Screenshots posted by the cybercriminals suggest...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Cyberattackers hit the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles

Hackers carried out a cyberattack against the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles, resulting in a disruption to the system. The LockBit ransomware group said it stole data on Dec. 31, and gave HACLA a deadline of Jan. 12 to pay an undisclosed ransom. Representatives from HACLA said they are working with law enforcement and forensics investigating the incident.HACLA is one of the nation's largest and oldest public housing authorities with an annual budget of more than $1 billion and providing housing to more than 19,000 L.A. City  families.This is the second major cyberattack on a local agency after the Los Angeles Unified School District was attacked in September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Police searching for women who ransacked a CVS store in L.A. County

Police are searching for a trio of thieves who ransacked a CVS store in Los Angeles County. The burglary happened at a CVS store in La Verne located at 1479 Foothill Boulevard on Nov. 21, according to La Verne Police. The women entered the shop and began taking items from store shelves while placing them […]
LA VERNE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed by LAPD officer

LOS ANGELES – A 45-year-old man who police shot to death at an apartment in the Westlake area was identified Thursday. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded at 3:30 p.m. Monday to an apartment building in the 200 block of South Witmer Street on a domestic violence restraining order violation, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Turning General Hospital into affordable housing

Los Angeles’ General Hospital was once the crown jewel of LA County’s medical system and the iconic backdrop for one of TV’s longest-running daytime soap operas. But, for over a decade, the medical complex has stood vacant. Now, there are plans to breathe new life into the abandoned hospital. LA Times senior writer Doug Smith joined Lisa McRee on “LA Times Today” to share the county’s plans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

$100,000 reward for unsolved West Covina murder

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information on a woman found shot to death in West Covina. The victim, Gabriela De Haro Perez, 29, was found fatally shot on Jan. 2, 2021, near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Amar Road, according to the West Covina Police Department. Authorities believe Perez may have been […]
WEST COVINA, CA
blackchronicle.com

New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis

New Mayor of Los Angeles Declares Homelessness a Crisis. LOS ANGELES–Karen Bass was sworn in as the first female mayor of Los Angeles and vowed to build consensus among elected leaders as Angelenos contend with racial tensions, surging homelessness and a new rise in coronavirus cases. Vice President Kamala...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAC+USC Medical Center officials seeking help identifying patient

Health officials are seeking public assistance in locating an unidentified patient at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center. According to the hospital, the man has been a patient under their care for four days, though no one knows who he is. They say that the patient is between 35 and 45 years old, and is described as 5'9" tall, weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair and greenish-brown eyes, along with a black tattoo of two demons and a lion on his right arm. Anyone with information on the patient's identity is urged to contact the Department of Social Work at (323) 409-4317 or (323) 409-3134.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sb-american.com

City of Hesperia, its Police Department, and San Bernardino County settle with DOJ after being found to have discriminated against Black and Latino Renters through its Crime-Free Rental Program

“As this settlement makes clear, the Justice Department will continue to fight discriminatory and unlawful ‘crime-free’ ordinances across the country and work to ensure that everyone has fair and equal access to housing,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
HESPERIA, CA
Eater

Los Angeles Thai Restaurant Chain Fined $1.65 Million for Wage Theft and Denial of Overtime Pay

The U.S. Department of Labor recently recovered $1.65 million in back wages and liquidated damages from Prapai Boonyindee, the owner of the Thai restaurant chain Ocha Classic (six locations) and Thai-Chinese restaurant Vim in Panorama City. Boonyindee denied 83 workers overtime wages and kept false pay records in an attempt to hide the wage theft; both actions violate the Fair Labor Standards Act. According to a press release, Boonyindee was fined $62,167 for the “willful nature” of his violations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

OC deputy suspected of molesting 2 jail inmates pleads not guilty

An Orange County sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty Wednesday to molesting two female jail inmates and showing them illicit videos of himself. Arcadio Rodriguez, 30, of Stanton, is charged with touching an intimate part of another person, a jail employee engaging in sexual activity with an inmate and possession of a cell phone in jail, all misdemeanors. The dates of the alleged offenses are May 1, June 29 and Aug. 9, according to court records.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
499K+
Followers
77K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy