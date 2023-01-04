Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, is in Idaho. He landed Wednesday night at Pullman-Moscow Airport. Kohberger was transported to the Latah County Jail by both Moscow police and Latah County Sheriff's deputies, where he will be housed in his cell with no bond, visitation, or phone calls. His hearing is expected to be on Thursday, Jan. 5, but a specific time is currently unknown.

MOSCOW, ID ・ 21 HOURS AGO