Moscow, ID

KLEWTV

Man arrested in connection with UI murders booked in Latah County Jail

Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students, is in Idaho. He landed Wednesday night at Pullman-Moscow Airport. Kohberger was transported to the Latah County Jail by both Moscow police and Latah County Sheriff's deputies, where he will be housed in his cell with no bond, visitation, or phone calls. His hearing is expected to be on Thursday, Jan. 5, but a specific time is currently unknown.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

What we know: University of Idaho student homicides

Four University of Idaho students were found dead on Sunday, Nov. 13 in an off-campus rental home. All deaths have been ruled as homicides. On December 30th, 2022 - there are reports a man in his 20's has been arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the murders. Police are expected to release more information during a news conference at 2pm MT.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

VIDEO: judge reads charges to murder suspect Bryan Kohberger

Quadruple murder suspect Bryan C. Kohberger made his initial court appearance in Latah County Magistrate Court on Thursday morning. He is charged with one count of burglary for allegedly entering the home at 1122 King Road with the intent to commit the felony crime of murder and four counts of first degree murder.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Lewiston woman dies from car crash in Spokane

The Washington State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a Lewiston woman in Spokane County. According to the press memo issued by WSP, it happened nine miles souht of Spokane on Tuesday afternoon just before 2:20 p.m. Troopers said Jeanette Lavance, 54, of Lewiston was...
LEWISTON, ID

