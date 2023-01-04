The mother of a murder victim is suing the man who admitted to killing her daughter in South Carolina 13 years ago. Brittanee Drexel was reported missing from her Rochester, New York, home in 2009. Drexel's family had no answers as to where she was until 2022, when her killer confessed and led the FBI to her final resting place.

