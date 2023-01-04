Read full article on original website
Former Mount Union Assistant to lead Louisville Football
Chris Kappas (Courtesy Louisville City School District) Louisville, Ohio — Louisville City School District is pleased to welcome Chris Kappas-— he will be recommended as the new head football coach at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Chris played football for...
Avon Lake junior Maya Austerman to receive Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine Courage Award at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards
CLEVELAND — After overcoming major medical obstacles to continue her competitive athletic career, Avon Lake junior Maya Austerman will be presented with the Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine Courage Award at the 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards later this month. The award is presented annually to "an athlete who displays...
Northeast Ohio boy who survived brain cancer starts basketball program to empower young players
CLEVELAND — When 5th grader Ryan Rasul is on the basketball court, he feels at home. He knows if he puts in the time and effort, it will lead to great things. “I want to make it to the NBA. I want to be a basketball star,” Ryan told us.
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Greater Cleveland Sports Commission to host 9 events in 2023: See the event's economic impact
CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission has announced that it will host nine major sporting events in 2023, providing an estimated $17.8 million in economic impact to the city. “Greater Cleveland Sports Commission is excited to host a wide variety of events in 2023 from youth volleyball to...
See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills
CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
'It's been a tough year for Buffalo': Cleveland Bills Backers rally around Damar Hamlin after cardiac arrest
CINCINNATI — Marvin Tarry was in Cincinnati on Monday night for the Bengals-Bills game. He was watching at a tailgate outside Paycor Stadium when Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin tragically went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during the game. "There was just a lot of sadness and...
3 Questions Recap
AKRON, Ohio — Their first 3 Question report was back in February of this year, so we thought we’d take a look at how this talented group of students have progressed. The students have interviewed over 20 guests, have shot their own videos and figured out how to use the teleprompter. Their set has also been upgraded with new monitors.
3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
Going one-on-one with Tim Misny
You know what he does. Tim Misny makes them pay. 3News' Austin Love goes one-on-one with the Cleveland icon.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
Georgetown Vosh in Lakewood: One of 3News' Dave Chudowsky's favorite things
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Everyone knows good food brings people together, so for 3News' Dave Chudowsky's favorite thing, it’s all about good food and good vibes. Welcome to Georgetown Vosh. “Oh, this is in my opinion the best happy hour in Cleveland right here at Georgetown. It’s an amazing...
Ohio RV Supershow returns to I-X Center: What to expect at the 2023 event
CLEVELAND — It’s back!. “The show will have hundreds of RVs all under one roof including tent campers, travel trailers, fifth wheels and motor homes and will span the entire renovated show floor of the I-X Center as well as the South Hall,” organizers said in a press release.
3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
Power restored to thousands in Summit County
Power is restored to thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Summit County Tuesday morning.
WATCH: Footage shows Coventry Township house explosion
It happened the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 22, at a home in the 400 block of West Long Lake Boulevard, in the Portage Lakes neighborhood just south of Akron.
I-90 West reopens after crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — I-90 West has reopened after a crash temporarily closed the roadway at West 117th Street in Cleveland on Thursday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation had asked drivers to avoid the area after confirming the road closure on Twitter at 9:37 a.m. ODOT later tweeted that I-90...
Cleveland Metropolitan School District seeking community input in search for district's next CEO
CLEVELAND — As it continues its search for its next CEO, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is asking for the community's help. In a letter sent to families, friends and supporters on Thursday, Board President Anne Bingham invited them to participate in community meetings, an online survey, focus groups and on-site interviews with Alma Advisory Group, the search team assisting with the search.
Michael Symon says second season of Food Network's 'BBQ USA' currently filming in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Following the conclusion of the first season of 'BBQ USA' last summer, many fans have been wondering whether the Food Network primetime series would be returning for a second season. Taking to Twitter on Monday, celebrity chef Michael Symon broke the news, revealing that the second season...
