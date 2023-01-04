ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Former Mount Union Assistant to lead Louisville Football

Chris Kappas (Courtesy Louisville City School District) Louisville, Ohio — Louisville City School District is pleased to welcome Chris Kappas-— he will be recommended as the new head football coach at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. Chris played football for...
LOUISVILLE, OH
WKYC

Avon Lake junior Maya Austerman to receive Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine Courage Award at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

CLEVELAND — After overcoming major medical obstacles to continue her competitive athletic career, Avon Lake junior Maya Austerman will be presented with the Cleveland Clinic Sports Medicine Courage Award at the 2023 Greater Cleveland Sports Awards later this month. The award is presented annually to "an athlete who displays...
AVON LAKE, OH
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that prepare absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

See how the Pro Football Hall of Fame is showing support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills

CANTON, Ohio — In an effort to show their support for Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills, the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton has illuminated in blue, red and white. It comes after Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Monday Night Football. The Bills say Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and remains in the hospital in critical condition.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

3 Questions Recap

AKRON, Ohio — Their first 3 Question report was back in February of this year, so we thought we’d take a look at how this talented group of students have progressed. The students have interviewed over 20 guests, have shot their own videos and figured out how to use the teleprompter. Their set has also been upgraded with new monitors.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places. If you're in central Ohio, you should consider visiting this restaurant. To start, customers say you can't go wrong with the saganaki (flaming goat cheese) or avgolemono, which is a creamy and delicious chicken, lemon, and rice soup. As for entrees, check out the lamb chops (which are charbroiled and marinated in olive oil, lemon, and Greek herbs), pastitsio (a Greek-style lasagna with meat sauce, spices, and grated cheeses that's topped with a bechamel sauce), and lamb Parnassos (a wine and lamb stock stew with lamb, fresh tomato, onion, mushroom, and zucchini). If you have room for dessert, check out the Greek custard or baklava.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in the state of Ohio, you should consider visiting these local businesses (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this family-owned restaurant, which has been serving great seafood since 1973. Customers love their fresh walleye, which can be ordered fried, broiled, or sautéed. Patrons also enjoy their deep-fried oysters (the restaurant also offers oysters Rockefeller with spinach sauce, bacon, and swiss cheese and oysters Remick with Remick sauce and swiss cheese), Alaskan king crab legs, Alaskan snow crab legs, and fried yellow lake perch. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

I-90 West reopens after crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — I-90 West has reopened after a crash temporarily closed the roadway at West 117th Street in Cleveland on Thursday morning. The Ohio Department of Transportation had asked drivers to avoid the area after confirming the road closure on Twitter at 9:37 a.m. ODOT later tweeted that I-90...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Metropolitan School District seeking community input in search for district's next CEO

CLEVELAND — As it continues its search for its next CEO, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District is asking for the community's help. In a letter sent to families, friends and supporters on Thursday, Board President Anne Bingham invited them to participate in community meetings, an online survey, focus groups and on-site interviews with Alma Advisory Group, the search team assisting with the search.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy