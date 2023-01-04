Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Documentary shares an overlooked Texas treasure.Yanasa TVQuitaque, TX
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 19-year-old; police say second suspect still on the run
SAN ANTONIO - Police have arrested one of two men wanted for the ambush shooting death of a teen driver on the city's Northeast Side last month. Investigators say surveillance video from the murder scene helped them track down and arrest Fernando Gonzalez Canedo, 19, for the Dec. 13 shooting death of Luis Mario Garcia, 19.
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers seeks clues into fatal shooting at West Side apartment complex parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is appealing to the public in hopes of finding the shooter who killed a 21-year-old man at a West Side apartment complex parking lot. According to San Antonio police, the shooting happened on Dec. 16 in the 5600 block of Culebra Road. Brandon Turley...
KSAT 12
West Side motel where police shot, wounded man has been site of other incidents
SAN ANTONIO – A West Side motel where San Antonio police shot and wounded a man Wednesday night has seen its share of police activity in recent months, including the arrest of a capital murder suspect. The most recent incident happened shortly after 8:30 p.m., after officers responded to...
news4sanantonio.com
Suspect shot several times after allegedly pointing gun at officer at Northwest Side hotel
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot several times after threatening an officer with a gun at Northwest Side hotel, according to police. The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Luxury Inn off Culebra Road near Northwest 19th Street. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said...
news4sanantonio.com
Man fires shotgun at apartment door injuring victim, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police received a call about a man shooting a victim three or four times at the door of an apartment Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments on 6130 Ingram Road on San Antonio's Northwest Side. According to authorities, the suspect fired...
foxsanantonio.com
Two suspects wanted for allegedly robbing man at gunpoint at Northwest Side Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects accused of robbing a person at a Northwest Side Walmart. The incident took place on Dec. 7 at the Walmart off Bandera Road and Bristlecone Street. Police said the two suspect came up to the 35-year-old man and showed him a...
KSAT 12
Robbery appears to be motive behind shooting outside South Side bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Robbery appears to be the motive behind a shooting that happened early Wednesday morning outside a South side bar. It left a 33-year-old man in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, according to San Antonio police. Officers at the scene in the 3400 block of Roosevelt...
KTSA
Police investigate fatal shooting near downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are looking for whoever shot a man whose body was found in a car close to downtown. Officers got the call from the 800 block of Euclid for a shooting in progress at around 7:40 P.M. Tuesday. They found a man...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after head-on crash left driver with broken bones, internal bleeding, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after he crashed head-on into a sedan while driving at nearly double the speed limit, sending the other driver to the hospital with broken bones, San Antonio police said. Noah Alejandro Martin Del Campo, 21, is accused of causing the crash on...
KSAT 12
Suspects strike BCSO patrol car during pursuit, deputies say $34,000 in drugs and guns found in car
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrested two fugitives after they hit a patrol unit during a pursuit and were found with drugs and cash. Jorge Jimenez-Santos, 21, and Stephanie Rosales, 25, were each charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm, according to BCSO.
SAPD: One man dead after shooting near downtown
SAN ANTONIO — A man is dead and no one in custody after a Tuesday-evening shooting just north of downtown, San Antonio authorities say. According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, officers arrived to the 800 block of Euclid and found an unidentified man in a vehicle dead from multiple gunshot wounds. It's unknown if there were any other passengers in the car during the gunfire.
news4sanantonio.com
18-wheeler loses control on highway, leaving passenger deceased, police say
SAN ANTONIO – An 18-wheeler lost control and became engulfed in flames, leaving a passenger dead. The accident happened around 12:31 p.m., Thursday, on Southbound I-35, towards the Northeast Side of town. According to the police, officers arrived at the scene within minutes, as well as witnesses of the...
San Antonio police officer put on leave after firing at suspect in car theft case
The same officer, Miguel Leal, also received a 45-day suspension last spring for failing to report two incidents that occurred on one of his shifts.
Overturned 18-wheeler catches fire on San Antonio's Loop 410, one dead
Please use a different route.
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital in critical condition following ‘dangerous’ fire at far North Side home, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters rescued a man who was unconscious inside a burning home in the Encino Park area on the far North Side. SAFD Chief Charles Hood said the fire was reported just before noon on Wednesday in the 2100 block of Oak Bend, near Highway 281 and Encino Rio.
KSAT 12
Suspect accused in West Side murder arrested, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a West Side murder two days into the new year before noon on Monday. Aaron Lee, 38, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last Friday. Lee is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because...
KSAT 12
Footage shows Edgewood ISD police officer putting knee on neck of teen
Cell phone camera footage shows an Edgewood Independent School District Police Department officer kneeling on the neck of a teenager following a fight off campus. The video, obtained by KSAT investigates, shows the unnamed officer using the controversial knee-on-neck restraint Nov. 11, as he and another officer attempted to put handcuffs on the teen.
KSAT 12
Driver extracted from vehicle after crash on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital following a crash on a Northeast Side highway late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on Loop 410 near Perrin Beitel Road. According to police, the male driver was traveling at...
KSAT 12
Two men killed in NW Side crash identified; Sisters of passenger says they are ‘heartbroken’
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of two men who died a high-speed crash on the Northwest Side. The victims were identified as Justin Tello, 19, and Armando Lerma, 25. San Antonio police said the crash occurred around 2:20 a.m. on...
KSAT 12
BCSO cadet arrested after choking girlfriend ‘until she was unable to breathe,’ sheriff’s office says
SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet was arrested Wednesday night after choking his girlfriend during an argument, according to BCSO officials. Ricardo Gutierrez, 20, is charged with assault-family-choking/strangulation, a third-degree felony. The charge stems from an incident at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 7000 block...
Comments / 0