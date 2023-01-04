Read full article on original website
Basham is back! Oregon Women's Basketball gains a forward
It may be hard to tell from their record, but the Oregon Women's basketball team has been hit hard by injuries from the very beginning of this season all way up until now. In Oregon's game against UCLA last Friday, the fifth-year guard Ahlise Hurst went out with a lower leg injury leaving the Ducks with only seven available players.
kpic
OSU mentality switch, Beavers growing through experiences in the season
The games have not always resulted in wins for Oregon State Men's Basketball team, but you can see the growth the Beavers have been making over the recent months. Despite missing their big man, Chol Marial in the middle, OSU managed to play physical and give themselves a chance against Oregon back on New Year's Eve.
Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023
There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia decides he’s not finished, puts his name in transfer portal
Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia has had a change of mind regarding his football future, as the sixth-year senior put his name in the transfer portal Tuesday. Gebbia was thought to have finished his career when he played two series in OSU’s Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida on Dec. 17. Gebbia told The Oregonian/OregonLive in November that he planned to pursue a football coaching career.
kpic
Oregon State women's basketball gains confidence with win over No. 10 UCLA
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State women's basketball may have found their identity after an upset victory over 10th-ranked UCLA last Sunday. The Beavers struggled earlier in the week against USC, only scoring 8 points in the third quarter versus the Trojans - but were able to get out to an early lead against the Bruins and managed to hold on to it for a majority of the game.
kpic
Eugene selected as host city for Oregon Pinball Championship
EUGENE, Ore. — The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) has confirmed the 8th Oregon State Pinball Championship will be held at Blairally Vintage Arcade in Eugene on Jan 21, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. 24 players will compete for a record cash purse of over $5,000 and the title...
kezi.com
Study shows Oregon No. 2 state with most inbound moves in 2022, Eugene one of the most moved-into cities
EUGENE, Ore. -- Oregon was the second most popular state to move to in 2022, according to an annual study by United Van Lines. Michael Stoll, an economist at UCLA, has spent the last decade working closely with the company to break down the data. "The study is accounting of...
Daily Iowan
5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon
Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
kezi.com
Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
opb.org
Kotek’s 36-county tour will take her through the heart of conservative Oregon
Tina Kotek will spend her first year as governor traveling to places that gave her the least support in November. At a Dec. 12 Oregon Business Council event, the governor-elect announced that she was launching the One Oregon tour across the state. “I am committed to visiting every county in...
Date Night Ideas in Newport Oregon
https://oregoncoastjourney.com/date-night-newport/. Date nights are a great way to spend quality time with your significant other, and Newport, Oregon, has plenty of options for couples looking to enjoy a romantic night out.
focushillsboro.com
Peter Courtney, The Longtime President Of The Oregon Senate, Has Announced His Retirement
Longtime President Of The Oregon Senate: Peter Courtney, president of the Texas Senate, has served longer than any other legislator and will soon step down. With the Senate presidency potentially up for grabs in 2023, the 78-year-old Courtney notified colleagues just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday that he would not be running for re-election this year. His office backs his decision up 100%.
kpic
As students return from winter break, drivers reminded to slow down and watch for kids
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Melva Schumacher has been a crossing guard at Mt. Vernon Elementary in Springfield for 15 years. "I'm like the mailperson, I'm here every day no matter the weather. I love seeing the kids whether they're happy or grumpy in the morning," Schumacher says with a laugh.
Oregon State Police uncover large illegal marijuana operation in Marion County
Oregon State Police say investigators uncovered 2,578 marijuana plants, 53 pounds of processed marijuana and over $5000 in proceeds on Dec. 28, 2022, after serving search warrants at three locations in Marion County.
OSP: Pursuit ends with troopers shooting suspect in Albany
An investigation is underway after a car chase ended with authorities shooting a suspect, Oregon State Police say.
hh-today.com
Underpass incident ends with a shooting
Spot news on the cop beat is not the usual fare on this website. But on a bike ride in the rain after noon on Monday, this is what I came across at the Lyon Street underpass in downtown Albany. “On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 11:45 A.M., Oregon...
kpic
Eugene receives $6-million in federal funding for new pedestrian and bicycle bridge
EUGENE, Ore. — $6-million dollars has been provided to the city of Eugene through the 2023 omnibus appropriations package for a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Randy Pape Beltline. As a part of Eugene Vision Zero plan, as well as the 2035 Transportation Plan, the new bridge will...
kpic
Coburg Police use crashed car to encourage safe driving
COBURG, Ore. — If you have driven by Coburg City Hall recently, you may have noticed a crashed car just sitting there. Do not be alarmed! Coburg Police staged the crash as a way to deter drunk and intoxicated driving. The car is from a fatal DUII crash in...
