ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kpic

Basham is back! Oregon Women's Basketball gains a forward

It may be hard to tell from their record, but the Oregon Women's basketball team has been hit hard by injuries from the very beginning of this season all way up until now. In Oregon's game against UCLA last Friday, the fifth-year guard Ahlise Hurst went out with a lower leg injury leaving the Ducks with only seven available players.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

OSU mentality switch, Beavers growing through experiences in the season

The games have not always resulted in wins for Oregon State Men's Basketball team, but you can see the growth the Beavers have been making over the recent months. Despite missing their big man, Chol Marial in the middle, OSU managed to play physical and give themselves a chance against Oregon back on New Year's Eve.
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Setting Realistic Expectations for Oregon State Football in 2023

There’s more positive momentum and optimism surrounding the Oregon State football program right now than seemingly anytime this century, and for good reason. The Beavers are coming off their third ten-win season in school history (which ended with a 27-point Las Vegas Bowl win over an SEC opponent), they’ve landed one of the top Transfer Portal quarterbacks in the country, and the Completing Reser Stadium project will wrap up ahead of the 2023 season.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia decides he’s not finished, puts his name in transfer portal

Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia has had a change of mind regarding his football future, as the sixth-year senior put his name in the transfer portal Tuesday. Gebbia was thought to have finished his career when he played two series in OSU’s Las Vegas Bowl win over Florida on Dec. 17. Gebbia told The Oregonian/OregonLive in November that he planned to pursue a football coaching career.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Oregon State women's basketball gains confidence with win over No. 10 UCLA

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State women's basketball may have found their identity after an upset victory over 10th-ranked UCLA last Sunday. The Beavers struggled earlier in the week against USC, only scoring 8 points in the third quarter versus the Trojans - but were able to get out to an early lead against the Bruins and managed to hold on to it for a majority of the game.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Eugene selected as host city for Oregon Pinball Championship

EUGENE, Ore. — The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) has confirmed the 8th Oregon State Pinball Championship will be held at Blairally Vintage Arcade in Eugene on Jan 21, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. 24 players will compete for a record cash purse of over $5,000 and the title...
EUGENE, OR
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers

Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Missing OSU student found dead on Marys Peak

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Deputies found missing Oregon State University student Steven Mainwaring dead on Marys Peak Sunday afternoon, Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed. The body of Mainwaring was found just before 5 p.m., according to the BCSO. Volunteers in the search reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
focushillsboro.com

Peter Courtney, The Longtime President Of The Oregon Senate, Has Announced His Retirement

Longtime President Of The Oregon Senate: Peter Courtney, president of the Texas Senate, has served longer than any other legislator and will soon step down. With the Senate presidency potentially up for grabs in 2023, the 78-year-old Courtney notified colleagues just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday that he would not be running for re-election this year. His office backs his decision up 100%.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search

Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
CORVALLIS, OR
hh-today.com

Underpass incident ends with a shooting

Spot news on the cop beat is not the usual fare on this website. But on a bike ride in the rain after noon on Monday, this is what I came across at the Lyon Street underpass in downtown Albany. “On Monday, January 2, 2023, at approximately 11:45 A.M., Oregon...
ALBANY, OR
kpic

Coburg Police use crashed car to encourage safe driving

COBURG, Ore. — If you have driven by Coburg City Hall recently, you may have noticed a crashed car just sitting there. Do not be alarmed! Coburg Police staged the crash as a way to deter drunk and intoxicated driving. The car is from a fatal DUII crash in...
COBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy