Deion Sanders Loses Another Veteran Colorado Starter To Transfer Portal
The Deion Sanders era is in full swing for the Colorado Buffaloes. Sanders' flash and style has yielded stellar results in the recruitment realm, but naturally isn't for everyone. Last week, we learned that a highly-touted wide receiver chose Texas over Colorado as his family didn't ...
USC football news: Lincoln Riley’s head-scratching press conference move after Cotton Bowl loss
Lincoln Riley did not seem to be in the mood to speak to reporters following the USC Trojans’ 46-45 loss to the Tulane Green Wave in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, as the USC football head coach only fielded three questions in the postgame press conference, according to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
CBS Sports
Bobby Petrino to join Texas A&M as offensive coordinator: Jimbo Fisher adding ex-Arkansas coach, per reports
Texas A&M is finalizing a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Petrino, who's expected to take over play-calling duties from Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, most recently served as head coach at FCS Missouri State from 2020 through this past season, and was hired as offensive coordinator at UNLV in December 2022. First-year Rebels coach Barry Odom later confirmed Petrino's sudden departure from the program.
WGMD Radio
Former Jackson State Star Chooses Louisville Over Deion Sanders, Colorado
After entering the transfer portal last month, Kevin Coleman found his new home. The former Jackson State wide receiver is headed to Louisville, he announced via Twitter on Thursday. Coleman found success as a freshman at Jackson State, catching 33 receptions for 510 yards and three ...
