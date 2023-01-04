ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Bobby Petrino to join Texas A&M as offensive coordinator: Jimbo Fisher adding ex-Arkansas coach, per reports

Texas A&M is finalizing a deal to hire Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator, according to multiple reports. Petrino, who's expected to take over play-calling duties from Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher, most recently served as head coach at FCS Missouri State from 2020 through this past season, and was hired as offensive coordinator at UNLV in December 2022. First-year Rebels coach Barry Odom later confirmed Petrino's sudden departure from the program.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy