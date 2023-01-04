Read full article on original website
woodchuck
4d ago
Give it time and the local liberal community leaders will be on the local news crying about how the police used way to much force to arrest him.
Wichita Police investigating shooting
It happened around 9 p.m., near Green and Mossman in east Wichita, near 9th Street and Grove. One person was transported to the hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
kfdi.com
One injured in northeast Wichita shooting
An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a northeast Wichita neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near 9th and Grove. Police said a man had non-life-threatening injuries, but no other details were released.
KAKE TV
Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
Silver Alert canceled, Wichita man found safe
he Wichita Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Mario Solis-Davila, of Wichita.
KWCH.com
Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extra police patrols have been assigned to a west Wichita neighbor after the report of a suspicious character. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a mother contacted officers on Friday regarding an incident involving her daughter. She said the 13-year-old was walking to school around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, near Douglas and West street when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.
Another Wichita student reports being approached by a stranger
Police say, at this time, the new case does not appear to be connected to the kidnappings and eventual release of the three students in southeast Wichita.
Video shows suspects throw coffee in face of QuikTrip employee, make off with snacks
It happened early in the morning on Nov. 21 at the 31st South and Seneca QuikTrip.
KAKE TV
Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
KWCH.com
Wichita police investigating first homicide of 2023
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating the death of 44-year-old Ricky Beans, of Wichita. Around 4:28 p.m. on January 1, 2023, Wichita police officers responded to an “assist fire department” call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North. Fire crews had responded to the scene after a man called 911 to report that he believed his friend was dead inside a home. Crews found Beans dead inside. WPD investigators responded and determined he had been shot.
Derby Police investigating Friday evening shooting
Shortly before 9 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Maryland Street, near Meadowlark and N. Buckner in Derby. Police say one person suffered 1 to possibly 2 gunshot wounds.
KAKE TV
Silver Alert canceled: Mario Solis-Davila has been found
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department is requesting help from people in the area who may know where to find 72-year-old Mario Solis-Davila of Wichita. He has short-term memory loss and shows signs of dementia. Mario was last seen Saturday, as he left to go on his typical...
Police: Man found dead in Kansas house fire had been shot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide and asking the public for help with information. Just before 4:30a.m. January 1, police responded to an Assist Fire Department call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Fire crews has...
KAKE TV
Missing Kansas teenager, Reanaiyah Alley-Bell has been found safe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita teenager who went missing early Saturday morning has been found safe. Reanaiyah Alley-Bell, a 14-year-old girl who went missing after she allegedly ran away around 2 a.m. has been found safe. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police ask for your help in finding a teenager...
KWCH.com
Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a car crashed into a home in southwest Wichita. WPD said crews responded to the 1400 block of S. Martinson just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday where a vehicle crashed into a home and two people were involved.
KWCH.com
Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community
12 News found several parents picking up their students from school Friday afternoon after reports of 3 kidnappings involving children earlier in the week. January 7 is recognized as Christmas day by millions of Orthodox Christians. Wichita police chief to review policies after recent kidnappings. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at...
TMZ.com
BTK Serial Killer Says Bryan Kohberger Never Contacted Him
The notorious BTK serial killer is pouring cold water on the idea -- floated by his own daughter -- that he has a link to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. BTK fired off an email to TMZ from prison after we reached out to him about a recent NewsNation article ... claiming Kohberger may have communicated with him through DeSales University professor Katherine Ramsland.
Wichita woman gets life in prison for murder of sister
A Wichita woman appeared in front of a judge who sentenced her for the fatal shooting of her sister in May 2021.
Shooting in north Wichita leaves 2 men injured; police investigating, official says
One of the men walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.
KAKE TV
Two injured after vehicle crashes into house
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into a southwest Wichita home. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said that crews responded to reports of a building collapse in the 1400 block of S. Martinson at approximately 3:08 p.m. One person was in the house...
KAKE TV
Garage, home suffer smoke and water damage after Sunday fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire in the 11900 block of W. Ryan Court heavily damaged a garage and home early Sunday evening. According to Wichita Fire Chief John Eck, crews were sent to the fire at approximately 5:00 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from a garage. The fire was knocked down quickly, and there were no injuries.
