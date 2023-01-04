ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 8

woodchuck
4d ago

Give it time and the local liberal community leaders will be on the local news crying about how the police used way to much force to arrest him.

Reply
5
 

kfdi.com

One injured in northeast Wichita shooting

An unidentified man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in a northeast Wichita neighborhood Saturday night. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 2600 block of East Mossman, near 9th and Grove. Police said a man had non-life-threatening injuries, but no other details were released.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Late night shooting in Wichita sends 1 to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Wichita. The Wichita Police Department confirms they are investigating a shooting that took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of N Green St. and Mossman. One person was taken to the hospital with...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Police: Teen approached by suspicious person in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Extra police patrols have been assigned to a west Wichita neighbor after the report of a suspicious character. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said a mother contacted officers on Friday regarding an incident involving her daughter. She said the 13-year-old was walking to school around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, near Douglas and West street when she was approached by a man she didn’t know.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Sheriff's Office identifies body found in Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - Authorities have identified the body of a man found in Hutchinson. The Reno County Sheriff's Office say they body found on the western edge of Hutchinson has been identified as 67-year-old missing person Leonard Anthony Williams. He had been missing since October 9 at around 9 p.m.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police investigating first homicide of 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating the death of 44-year-old Ricky Beans, of Wichita. Around 4:28 p.m. on January 1, 2023, Wichita police officers responded to an “assist fire department” call in the 5200 block of W. 8th Street North. Fire crews had responded to the scene after a man called 911 to report that he believed his friend was dead inside a home. Crews found Beans dead inside. WPD investigators responded and determined he had been shot.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Silver Alert canceled: Mario Solis-Davila has been found

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Police Department is requesting help from people in the area who may know where to find 72-year-old Mario Solis-Davila of Wichita. He has short-term memory loss and shows signs of dementia. Mario was last seen Saturday, as he left to go on his typical...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Missing Kansas teenager, Reanaiyah Alley-Bell has been found safe

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita teenager who went missing early Saturday morning has been found safe. Reanaiyah Alley-Bell, a 14-year-old girl who went missing after she allegedly ran away around 2 a.m. has been found safe. WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Police ask for your help in finding a teenager...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two hurt after car crashes into home in SW Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after a car crashed into a home in southwest Wichita. WPD said crews responded to the 1400 block of S. Martinson just after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday where a vehicle crashed into a home and two people were involved.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita teen details plan to give back to the community

12 News found several parents picking up their students from school Friday afternoon after reports of 3 kidnappings involving children earlier in the week. January 7 is recognized as Christmas day by millions of Orthodox Christians. Wichita police chief to review policies after recent kidnappings. Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at...
WICHITA, KS
TMZ.com

BTK Serial Killer Says Bryan Kohberger Never Contacted Him

The notorious BTK serial killer is pouring cold water on the idea -- floated by his own daughter -- that he has a link to Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger. BTK fired off an email to TMZ from prison after we reached out to him about a recent NewsNation article ... claiming Kohberger may have communicated with him through DeSales University professor Katherine Ramsland.
IDAHO STATE
KAKE TV

Two injured after vehicle crashes into house

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people sustained minor injuries after a car crashed into a southwest Wichita home. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said that crews responded to reports of a building collapse in the 1400 block of S. Martinson at approximately 3:08 p.m. One person was in the house...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Garage, home suffer smoke and water damage after Sunday fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A fire in the 11900 block of W. Ryan Court heavily damaged a garage and home early Sunday evening. According to Wichita Fire Chief John Eck, crews were sent to the fire at approximately 5:00 p.m. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from a garage. The fire was knocked down quickly, and there were no injuries.
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

