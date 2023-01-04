Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Animal Services expands operations in Lompoc
Animal services are being extended to the Lompoc shelter location starting Friday when pet owners can again conduct license and renewal transactions and access other vital pet services during weekend hours. The Santa Barbara County Animal Services Lompoc shelter will be open Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays from 10 a.m....
syvnews.com
Elks Recreation tries to clear the air after controversy over longtime tenants not having leases renewed on rodeo grounds
Members from the Elks Recreation Board of Directors, along with those from the Allan Hancock College Rodeo Club, held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the future plans of the Elks Events Center grounds near Highway 101 in Santa Maria. The meeting arose after changes to the leasing contracts at...
Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public
Los Flores Ranch Park is closed to the public until further notice due to hazardous trail conditions following the heavy Wednesday night rainfall. The post Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria closed to the public appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
trazeetravel.com
“Bachelor” Star Andrew Firestone Opens Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown
Courtyard Santa Barbara Downtown and its Saint Remy restaurant debuted on the Santa Barbara scene on Dec. 26. Former The Bachelor star Andrew Firestone, along with co-founder Jess Park, of StonePark Capital, are behind the development and transformation. “As Santa Barbara natives, Jess and I are thrilled to re-introduce this...
Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm
The rain storm that hit the Central Coast has caused the rise of Lake Lopez in Arroyo Grande and Gibraltar Reservoir in Santa Barbara to have significantly higher water levels. The post Santa Barbara County Lake levels significantly rise from the rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
lacademie.com
17 Best Restaurants In Santa Barbara, California 2023
I am sure finding the best restaurants in Santa Barbara, CA, will become simple with the support of this article. Santa Barbara is a coastal city in California. This place impresses visitors with clean and blue Atlantic beaches and gorgeous Santa Ynez mountains. Besides, it is a good place for...
Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc animal shelter adds weekend hours
Santa Barbara County Animal Services' Lompoc shelter will be now be open Friday through Monday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Jan. 6. The post Santa Barbara County’s Lompoc animal shelter adds weekend hours appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
Nautical Bean opens new location in collaboration with The Bunker in SLO
From the '70s and '80s pop culture-themed lunch boxes and skateboards that populate the walls to the retro couches and wooden tables, Nautical Bean coffee shops create a certain ambiance. Whether it's the Parker Street or the Los Osos Valley Road location, Nautical Bean strives to provide an enjoyable atmosphere...
Santa Maria Fire Department sends additional crew to aid Santa Barbara storm response
The Santa Maria Fire Department is sending seven members to the south county Regional Task Force 12 to assist Santa Barbara county's storm response. The post Santa Maria Fire Department sends additional crew to aid Santa Barbara storm response appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
The Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes Goeldi monkeys George and Jimi
Two new Goeldi's monkey brothers named George Michael and Jimi move into their new home at the Santa Barbara Zoo. The post The Santa Barbara Zoo welcomes Goeldi monkeys George and Jimi appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
High Winds Send Sailboat Aground in Santa Barbara
Easterly winds kicking up in advance of Wednesday’s predicted storm were strong enough to drag the Norma Zane‘s anchor and fling her onto Santa Barbara’s East Beach early this morning. The Indy‘s advertising director Sarah Sinclair happened to be there and captured the scene in photos.
Santa Barbara Independent
Storm Sweeps Rapidly Across Santa Barbara County
Criss-crossing earthworm tracks at a downtown park demonstrated the desperate struggle by the soil-dwellers to keep from drowning in last night’s deluge, a very small picture of a very large storm system that moved across Santa Barbara County more quickly than anticipated. Instead of the four to eight inches predicted, the rain clouds swept through, maxing out at about three to five inches in the mountains, propelled by winds gusting to nearly 50mph in some of the passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Fire personnel rescue two dogs from creek
Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire rescued a pair of dogs that had entered storm waters in a creek Thursday in Goleta. Two canine pals were caught up in the swift waters of San Jose Creek at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The Swift Water Rescue team was dispatched along with a unit from animal control while the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office was contacted. One dog was rescued via a firefighter using a rope. The second dog was rescued by a three-person team that entered the water and escorted the animal to safety.
kclu.org
Cuyama Valley airstrip, in Santa Barbara County, is back open after years of disrepair
The Cuyama Valley’s L88 airstrip was saved from closure by a community effort to raise funds for repairs. "Small town airstrips are dying out in California, so preserving this was a pretty historical event," said Em Johnson, from community non-profit Blue Sky Center, who manage and maintain the airstrip.
Coastal View
Rincon Voices: Matt Moore
Matt Moore is a Rincon Point icon of the first order. Best known for his Rincon Designs surf shop on Linden Avenue in Carpinteria, Matt first surfed Rincon at the tender age of eight and has never looked back or felt the need for foreign vistas. And why not? Between the Channel Islands, local beaches and the mighty Los Padres, Matt has found all he needs for a well-lived life centered on the 93013-zip code. Over a late morning recently, Matt recounted his own surf story and memories of Rincon Point. Our conversation was laced with plenty of digressions on topics such as why the large swells of days gone by are rarer now (and whether they will return), localism, sharks and much more.
Highway 154 closed due to rock slides as Central Coast sees downed trees and flooding
Evacuations remain in effect for Santa Barbara County residents near recent burn areas.
New SLO County Mexican restaurant features massive burritos and other favorites
Subscriber exclusive: The favorite is a burrito featuring shrimp grilled in chipotle sauce and packed into a large flour tortilla with rice, beans, pineapple, bell pepper and onions.
syvnews.com
Northern Santa Barbara County holds its breath as bomb cyclone nears Central Coast
Northern Santa Barbara County seemed to be holding its breath Wednesday, waiting for the “bomb cyclone” weather forecasters predicted will hit the area with high winds, heavy rain and the potential for debris flows and flooding overnight. After a spate of gusty winds in the morning and some...
Santa Barbara County releases map of evacuation orders for strong incoming storm
Evacuations have been ordered for the incoming storm at a news conference held by Santa Barbara County officials Wednesday afternoon. The post Santa Barbara County releases map of evacuation orders for strong incoming storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments selects Lompoc Mayor as Chair
The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments has unanimously chosen Lompoc Mayor Janelle Osborne as Chair with Fifth District County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino to serve as Vice-Chair. The post Santa Barbara County Association of Governments selects Lompoc Mayor as Chair appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Comments / 0