Mount Pleasant, MI

SFGate

MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58

Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
MURRAY, KY
247Sports

Tsineke's 27 powers USF past Temple, 77-55

TAMPA — Elena Tsineke scored a season-high 27 points, as USF used a second-half run to pull away from Temple, 77-55, in front of an announced crowd of 2,084 at Yuengling Center. The Owls gave the Bulls their best punch early, taking an early 16-15 lead after a quarter...
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Michigan stays perfect in Big Ten beating Penn St. 79-69

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points shooting 6 for 10, Jett Howard scored 14 points and Michigan beat Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday night to end the Nittany Lions’ five-game winning streak. The Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) last started 3-0 in conference play in the 2020-21 season when they won their first six and started the season 11-0 overall. Penn State (11-4, 2-2) entered with an average margin of victory of 14.4 points during its win streak which included a 74-59 road win against then-No. 17 Illinois. The Nittany Lions led for just 1:37 against Michigan and never in the second half. Tarris Reed Jr. made 1 of 2 foul shots and Michigan extended its 42-34 halftime lead to 61-47 with 11:20 left. Penn State closed to 72-69 on Camren Wynter’s jump shot with 2:17 remaining. Howard missed a jumper on Michigan’s next possession but Penn State failed to tie it when Andrew Funk missed a 3-pointer. Penn State missed its final three-shot attempts following Wynter’s basket.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Cincinnati at Wichita State: Things to Watch

The Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5) reach the mid way point of the season as they wrap up a 2 game road trip against the Wichita State Shockers (7-7). Wes Miller and the team will need to bounce back following a tough loss their last time out when the ball is tipped on Thursday at 9pm on ESPNU.
WICHITA, KS
The Associated Press

Edwards scores 20, No. 5 UConn women rout Butler 80-47

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 UConn opened with a 20-5 run in an 80-47 blowout of Butler on Tuesday night. Despite dressing just eight players and not having head coach Geno Auriemma on the sideline due to illness, the Huskies had five double-digit scorers led by Edwards, a junior forward who made 10 of 12 shots. She also grabbed nine rebounds as the visitors had a 35-19 edge on the boards. “This season has been unlike any other,” said associate head coach Chris Dailey, who improved to 16-0 as Auriemma’s replacement. “It’s worse than the Covid season because during Covid every time you took a test, someone could be out or we could be shut down. (Now) every other day, we get one person back and then we lose one. It makes you tougher. It makes you stronger as a group.” UConn (12-2, 5-0 Big East) has won all four meetings with the Bulldogs (6-9, 1-5) by an average of 43.7 points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Indiana

Iowa will look to get its first Big Ten victory of the season on Thursday, Jan. 5 as the Hawkeyes will play host to the Indiana Hoosiers inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is 8-6 on the season and has lost four of its last five games, and is 0-3 in Big Ten play.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

