Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan woman gets charged with a felony after being discovered catfishing her daughter and engaging in cyberbullying.Mario DonevskiMount Pleasant, MI
Michigan Mother Charged With Harassing Her Own DaughterOlive BarkerIsabella County, MI
Despite Online Rumors Reportedly Spread By a Former Employee, This Popeyes Location is ‘Not’ ClosingJoel EisenbergMount Pleasant, MI
Related
Juwan Howard 'extremely impressed' with Michigan's offensive execution against Penn State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard met with the media on Wednesday night following his team's 79-69 victory over Penn State. The result improves the Wolverines to 3-0 in the Big Ten ahead of a rivalry showdown this weekend against Michigan State. Below are notable...
SFGate
MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58
Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
Owls are 3-0 in American after winning 'pretty game' at USF
TAMPA, Fla. – Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. That’s the best way to describe Coach Aaron McKie’s reaction to Temple’s 68-64 victory over USF on Wednesday night at Yuengling Center. “This was a pretty game and we were able to pull it out,”...
Tsineke's 27 powers USF past Temple, 77-55
TAMPA — Elena Tsineke scored a season-high 27 points, as USF used a second-half run to pull away from Temple, 77-55, in front of an announced crowd of 2,084 at Yuengling Center. The Owls gave the Bulls their best punch early, taking an early 16-15 lead after a quarter...
Michigan stays perfect in Big Ten beating Penn St. 79-69
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 17 points shooting 6 for 10, Jett Howard scored 14 points and Michigan beat Penn State 79-69 on Wednesday night to end the Nittany Lions’ five-game winning streak. The Wolverines (9-5, 3-0 Big Ten) last started 3-0 in conference play in the 2020-21 season when they won their first six and started the season 11-0 overall. Penn State (11-4, 2-2) entered with an average margin of victory of 14.4 points during its win streak which included a 74-59 road win against then-No. 17 Illinois. The Nittany Lions led for just 1:37 against Michigan and never in the second half. Tarris Reed Jr. made 1 of 2 foul shots and Michigan extended its 42-34 halftime lead to 61-47 with 11:20 left. Penn State closed to 72-69 on Camren Wynter’s jump shot with 2:17 remaining. Howard missed a jumper on Michigan’s next possession but Penn State failed to tie it when Andrew Funk missed a 3-pointer. Penn State missed its final three-shot attempts following Wynter’s basket.
Providence beats No. 4 UConn 73-61 for 8th straight win
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins scored 27 points and Providence dominated the second half and knocked off fourth-ranked UConn 73-61 on Wednesday night for its eighth straight victory. Noah Locke added 17 points to help the Friars (13-3, 5-0) earn their second win over a ranked team this...
Live Updates/Thread: No. 7 LSU vs. Texas AM
Tigers in search of best start in program history, face challenging Aggies squad.
Cincinnati at Wichita State: Things to Watch
The Cincinnati Bearcats (10-5) reach the mid way point of the season as they wrap up a 2 game road trip against the Wichita State Shockers (7-7). Wes Miller and the team will need to bounce back following a tough loss their last time out when the ball is tipped on Thursday at 9pm on ESPNU.
Edwards scores 20, No. 5 UConn women rout Butler 80-47
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points and No. 5 UConn opened with a 20-5 run in an 80-47 blowout of Butler on Tuesday night. Despite dressing just eight players and not having head coach Geno Auriemma on the sideline due to illness, the Huskies had five double-digit scorers led by Edwards, a junior forward who made 10 of 12 shots. She also grabbed nine rebounds as the visitors had a 35-19 edge on the boards. “This season has been unlike any other,” said associate head coach Chris Dailey, who improved to 16-0 as Auriemma’s replacement. “It’s worse than the Covid season because during Covid every time you took a test, someone could be out or we could be shut down. (Now) every other day, we get one person back and then we lose one. It makes you tougher. It makes you stronger as a group.” UConn (12-2, 5-0 Big East) has won all four meetings with the Bulldogs (6-9, 1-5) by an average of 43.7 points.
Three Keys and a Pick: Iowa vs. Indiana
Iowa will look to get its first Big Ten victory of the season on Thursday, Jan. 5 as the Hawkeyes will play host to the Indiana Hoosiers inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa is 8-6 on the season and has lost four of its last five games, and is 0-3 in Big Ten play.
Comments / 0