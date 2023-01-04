ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

247Sports

Gamecocks come up just short in loss to Commodores

South Carolina came up just short on Tuesday night in Nashville as they fell in overtime to Vanderbilt by a score of 84-79. The Gamecocks (7-7) forced overtime after forward Hayden Brown put in a layup just before the final buzzer in regulation. However, the Commodores (8-6) went 13-of-14 from the free throw line in overtime while the Gamecocks went 6-of-8 which helped the Commodores defeat the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
SFGate

MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58

Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
MURRAY, KY
WHAS11

Toppin, Tshiebwe pace Kentucky past LSU 74-71

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Jacob Toppin scored 21 points shooting 9 for 13, Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double and Kentucky held on to beat LSU 74-71 on Tuesday night. Up 72-68, Kentucky's Chris Livingston fouled Cam Hayes on his 3-point attempt with 10 seconds to go. Hayes sank all three free throws to reduce LSU's deficit to a point.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

VIDEO: Pearl gives his take on why Auburn lost to Georgia

ATHENS, Georgia–Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl answers questions post-game after his team's 76-64 SEC basketball loss on Wednesday night to the Georgia Bulldogs. Auburn dropped to 11-3 overall and 1-1 in the SEC. The Bulldogs improved to 11-3 and 1-0 in league play. Pearl is not happy with his...
AUBURN, GA

