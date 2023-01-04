ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

MURRAY STATE 67, BRADLEY 58

Percentages: FG .345, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Montgomery 3-5, Deen 2-10, Mast 1-1, Hickman 1-7, Leons 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hickman, Leons). Turnovers: 13 (Henry 4, Leons 2, Montgomery 2, Deen, Hannah, Hickman, Linke, Mast). Steals: 9 (Hannah 2, Leons 2, Deen,...
MURRAY, KY
ARIZONA STATE 77, WASHINGTON STATE 71

Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Mullins 5-9, Rodman 4-8, Powell 2-4, Darling 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Houinsou 0-2, Jakimovski 0-3, Bamba 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Houinsou). Turnovers: 11 (Bamba 3, Houinsou 3, Mullins 2, Gueye, Jakimovski, Wilson). Steals: 5 (Bamba, Darling,...
TEMPE, AZ
LOUISIANA-MONROE 66, GEORGIA STATE 58

Percentages: FG .333, FT .870. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Tucker 3-8, Mann 2-5, Brooks 1-1, Hudson 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Odom 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Nnamoko 3, Odom 2, Tucker). Turnovers: 15 (Mann 4, Brooks 3, Odom 2, Tucker 2, Clyce, Hudson, Nnamoko, Scott). Steals:...
ATLANTA, GA
PURDUE FORT WAYNE 79, GREEN BAY 69

Percentages: FG .519, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Cummings 3-4, Wade 2-4, Tucker 2-5, Davis 1-3, Blake 0-1, Jenkins 0-1, Meyer 0-1, Zeigler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (D.Short, Zeigler). Turnovers: 13 (Cummings 4, Blake 2, Meyer 2, Tucker 2, Davis, Wade, Zeigler). Steals:...
FORT WAYNE, IN
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 81, TENNESSEE STATE 72

Percentages: FG .388, FT .542. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Clay 3-8, Boyd 3-12, Fitzgerald 1-4, Griffin 0-1, Kueth 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Makuoi 2). Turnovers: 10 (Clay 4, Fitzgerald 3, Acosta, Dowuona, Kueth). Steals: 9 (Boyd 2, Makuoi 2, Clay, Fitzgerald, Griffin, J.Williams, Kueth).
NASHVILLE, TN

