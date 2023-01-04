Read full article on original website
Stizo
1d ago
Crazy, this dude was the worst! Teachers hated working under his tenure. How would this dinosaur know what's best for children's education? AZ ranked 49th under him.
Kerri Kaplan
1d ago
Well done voters. You've inserted an idiot into this position and the students and teachers will suffer.
Blue Rose
2d ago
Age limits folks! This guy looks like he has one foot in the hole already.
KTAR.com
Undocumented students now eligible for in-state tuition at 3 Arizona universities
PHOENIX — Undocumented students can now pay in-state tuition at Arizona’s three public universities after a voter-approved ballot measure went into effect. “All three universities have implemented Prop 308 beginning this spring semester, so right now,” Arizona Board of Regents Chair Lyndel Manson told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
AZFamily
Proposed Senate bill would regulate student pronouns in Arizona schools
Gilbert family paying it forward to other families with sick children. The community came to support a sick Gilbert girl while she was in the hospital, and now her family is paying it forward to other families with sick children. Bridge to be built in Tonto Basin following rescues, deaths...
West Valley View
Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
districtadministration.com
Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent
Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
AZFamily
Gov. Katie Hobbs lays out vision for Arizona in first public address
In her inaugural address, Gov. Katie Hobbs called on elected officials to dismiss conspiracy theories regarding elections. Author of SB1070, so-called 'show your papers' bill, Russell Pearce dies. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Russell Pearce, an immigration hardliner who came out of the Tea Party movement died Thursday after a...
AZFamily
Gov. Katie Hobbs talks first priorities after taking office
Scottsdale fitness brand says 'Earn Your Booze!' with new app and brew. Part one of Jamie's Local Love features Arizona-based lifestyle brand Earn It All, its new fitness app and brew, and how you can Earn Your Booze!. A look into ASU's microchip development program. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Governor Hobbs said We are Going to be 100% Focused on the Needs of the Border Communities
Just days after getting into office, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs gave her plan for the first 100 days and added follow-on details. One of the key areas she mentioned was her plan for the border with Mexico where migrants have crossed.
EXCLUSIVE: Governor Hobbs looks to 'build' with affordable housing plan
On her first full day as the new Governor of Arizona, Katie Hobbs rolled up her sleeves with a day of service and shared how she plans to prioritize affordable housing in Arizona.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Announces Retirement After Not Being Retained by Hobbs Administration
Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Director Colonel Heston Silbert announced Tuesday that he would retire from his position effective Friday. “I am announcing my retirement from the Department of Public Safety effective Friday, January 6, 2023. It has been an honor of a lifetime to have served the men and women of the Department of Public Safety, and the citizens of this great state. As Director I observed firsthand the selflessness, dedication, and bravery of our Arizona State Troopers and professional staff,” Silbert said. “I would like to thank Governor Ducey for his support and faith in me.”
KTAR.com
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs cancels plans to call special session on abortions
PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs no longer plans to call a special session to repeal Arizona’s Civil War-era ban on abortions. This comes after she promised on the campaign trail that she would call a special session on day one of her time in office. “I think...
AZFamily
Questions raised about funding for Gov. Katie Hobbs inaugural events
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A matter of transparency is rising for new Gov. Katie Hobbs. While running for governor, Hobbs promised her administration would be open and accountable. However, there are questions about where the funding is coming from for her inaugural events. After Hobbs was declared the winner of...
AZFamily
Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker
Director positions at three Arizona agencies are vacant as Gov. Katie Hobbs' team works to fill those openings. Critics questioning Gov. Katie Hobbs' funding for inaugural events. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hobbs has an incomplete list of donors on a government website for her inaugural events, and some organizations...
AZFamily
ADOT director plans retirement, following similar announcement by DPS head
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — John S. Halikowski, director of the Arizona Department of Transportation for nearly 14 years, is planning to retire. He made the announcement on Wednesday. State law says the ADOT Board will submit three names for Gov. Katie Hobbs to choose from on Thursday. She will then make a decision “shortly” and announce a new director, a Hobbs spokeswoman said.
kjzz.org
New Arizona bill would regulate preferred pronouns, preferred names in schools
Arizona lawmakers are once again treading into the rights of transgender minors. A new proposal by a Republican legislator would bar school employees from knowingly referring to a student by a pronoun "that differs from the pronoun that matches the student's biological sex,” despite what the student wants. Employees would first have to get parental permission.
AZFamily
Author of SB1070, so-called 'show your papers' bill, Russell Pearce dies
In her inaugural address, Gov. Katie Hobbs called on elected officials to dismiss conspiracy theories regarding elections. Gov. Katie Hobbs lays out vision for Arizona in first public address. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Gov. Katie Hobb makes her first public address and lists some of her goals for Arizona...
Hobbs hits the ground running in pivotal year for Arizona water
Arizona’s newly inaugurated Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) has no time to waste as she faces the daunting challenge of addressing the state’s use of water from the overallocated Colorado River. Arizona is one of three states in the river’s lower basin, along with California and Nevada. Historic drought, intensified by climate change, has battered the…
AZFamily
Katie Hobbs gives first address as governor; Mayes, Horne, Fontes give remarks
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged in her inaugural address Thursday to work with her political rivals as she ushers in a period of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. She also called on elected officials to reject conspiracy theories that were promoted by GOP candidates who lost their elections in November, declaring “now is the perfect time to move past division and partisanship.”
AZFamily
Sec. of State Adrian Fontes wants bipartisanship for Arizonans; aims to tackle disinformation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post last year, and this week, he was officially sworn into office. Fontes defeated Republican rival Mark Finchem, who attended the Jan. 6 rally, and also said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. The secretary of state’s office has big responsibilities, working with the governor and attorney general, and has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules while also playing a role in the certification of results.
azbigmedia.com
Here is Arizona’s economic outlook for 2023
Merriam-Webster’s 2022 word of the year was gaslighting — a form of deceit where someone is manipulated into questioning the validity of their own reasoning — but there was a well-known noun burning in the minds of many last year: inflation. Indeed, December’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that prices for all items rose 0.1% in November and were up 7.1% over the prior year. And inflation plays a big role in Arizona’s economic outlook for 2023.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Gov. Hobbs signs order extending employment protections to LGBTQ+ state employees.
In her first act as governor, Katie Hobbs signed an executive order extending employment protections to state employees in the LGBTQ+ community. The order also applies to state vendors and contractors.
