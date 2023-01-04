ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Stizo
1d ago

Crazy, this dude was the worst! Teachers hated working under his tenure. How would this dinosaur know what's best for children's education? AZ ranked 49th under him.

Kerri Kaplan
1d ago

Well done voters. You've inserted an idiot into this position and the students and teachers will suffer.

Blue Rose
2d ago

Age limits folks! This guy looks like he has one foot in the hole already.

West Valley View

Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
ARIZONA STATE
districtadministration.com

Arizona sues district to get $1.7 million back from superintendent

Superintendent Kristi Wilson and the Buckeye Elementary School District have been sued by the state of Arizona over $1.7 million in “additional compensation” the leader received in recent years. The district’s school board, however, has rejected the state’s claims, insisting it had the authority to pay Wilson for retirement credits and unused leave.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gov. Katie Hobbs lays out vision for Arizona in first public address

In her inaugural address, Gov. Katie Hobbs called on elected officials to dismiss conspiracy theories regarding elections. Author of SB1070, so-called 'show your papers' bill, Russell Pearce dies. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Russell Pearce, an immigration hardliner who came out of the Tea Party movement died Thursday after a...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Gov. Katie Hobbs talks first priorities after taking office

Scottsdale fitness brand says 'Earn Your Booze!' with new app and brew. Part one of Jamie's Local Love features Arizona-based lifestyle brand Earn It All, its new fitness app and brew, and how you can Earn Your Booze!. A look into ASU's microchip development program. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Announces Retirement After Not Being Retained by Hobbs Administration

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Director Colonel Heston Silbert announced Tuesday that he would retire from his position effective Friday. “I am announcing my retirement from the Department of Public Safety effective Friday, January 6, 2023. It has been an honor of a lifetime to have served the men and women of the Department of Public Safety, and the citizens of this great state. As Director I observed firsthand the selflessness, dedication, and bravery of our Arizona State Troopers and professional staff,” Silbert said. “I would like to thank Governor Ducey for his support and faith in me.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Questions raised about funding for Gov. Katie Hobbs inaugural events

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A matter of transparency is rising for new Gov. Katie Hobbs. While running for governor, Hobbs promised her administration would be open and accountable. However, there are questions about where the funding is coming from for her inaugural events. After Hobbs was declared the winner of...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker

Director positions at three Arizona agencies are vacant as Gov. Katie Hobbs' team works to fill those openings. Critics questioning Gov. Katie Hobbs' funding for inaugural events. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hobbs has an incomplete list of donors on a government website for her inaugural events, and some organizations...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

ADOT director plans retirement, following similar announcement by DPS head

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — John S. Halikowski, director of the Arizona Department of Transportation for nearly 14 years, is planning to retire. He made the announcement on Wednesday. State law says the ADOT Board will submit three names for Gov. Katie Hobbs to choose from on Thursday. She will then make a decision “shortly” and announce a new director, a Hobbs spokeswoman said.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

New Arizona bill would regulate preferred pronouns, preferred names in schools

Arizona lawmakers are once again treading into the rights of transgender minors. A new proposal by a Republican legislator would bar school employees from knowingly referring to a student by a pronoun "that differs from the pronoun that matches the student's biological sex,” despite what the student wants. Employees would first have to get parental permission.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Author of SB1070, so-called 'show your papers' bill, Russell Pearce dies

In her inaugural address, Gov. Katie Hobbs called on elected officials to dismiss conspiracy theories regarding elections. Gov. Katie Hobbs lays out vision for Arizona in first public address. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Gov. Katie Hobb makes her first public address and lists some of her goals for Arizona...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Hobbs hits the ground running in pivotal year for Arizona water

Arizona’s newly inaugurated Gov. Katie Hobbs (D) has no time to waste as she faces the daunting challenge of addressing the state’s use of water from the overallocated Colorado River.  Arizona is one of three states in the river’s lower basin, along with California and Nevada. Historic drought, intensified by climate change, has battered the…
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Katie Hobbs gives first address as governor; Mayes, Horne, Fontes give remarks

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs pledged in her inaugural address Thursday to work with her political rivals as she ushers in a period of divided government and Democratic ascendance in a state long dominated by Republicans. She also called on elected officials to reject conspiracy theories that were promoted by GOP candidates who lost their elections in November, declaring “now is the perfect time to move past division and partisanship.”
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Sec. of State Adrian Fontes wants bipartisanship for Arizonans; aims to tackle disinformation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Democrat Adrian Fontes won the top elections post last year, and this week, he was officially sworn into office. Fontes defeated Republican rival Mark Finchem, who attended the Jan. 6 rally, and also said he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in the state. The secretary of state’s office has big responsibilities, working with the governor and attorney general, and has broad authority to rewrite the state’s election rules while also playing a role in the certification of results.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here is Arizona’s economic outlook for 2023

Merriam-Webster’s 2022 word of the year was gaslighting — a form of deceit where someone is manipulated into questioning the validity of their own reasoning — but there was a well-known noun burning in the minds of many last year: inflation. Indeed, December’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that prices for all items rose 0.1% in November and were up 7.1% over the prior year. And inflation plays a big role in Arizona’s economic outlook for 2023.
