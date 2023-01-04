Read full article on original website
“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment
Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Prince Harry reveals that Meghan Markle misled viewers about Kate Middleton feud during 2021 'Oprah' special
Prince Harry revealed in "Spare" that Meghan Markle did not mention an "offensive" remark that she made to Kate Middleton during the 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
'One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life': Prince Harry Accuses William & Kate Of Advising Him To Wear Nazi Costume For 'Native & Colonial'-Themed Party
Prince Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, told him to wear the Nazi costume which put him at the center of controversy back in 2005, revealing he was deciding between that uniform and a pilot costume.RadarOnline.com has learned the Duke of Sussex made the shocking revelation in his explosive memoir, Spare, in which Harry promised readers "raw, unflinching honesty."One chapter detailed how William and Kate had allegedly shared their input on Harry wearing the uniform leading up to the "Native and Colonial"-themed party. "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought. Nazi uniform, they said,"...
Prince Harry attacks lack of royal defence for Meghan after Jeremy Clarkson column
Prince Harry has accused the Royal Family of failing to defend his wife Meghan in the controversy over a Jeremy Clarkson newspaper column. In an ITV interview, the Duke of Sussex said the "silence is deafening" about the "horrific" Sun article last month. He contrasted this with the quick action...
Harry: I took drugs to escape reality
In his book, Prince Harry tells of how Meghan apparently offended Kate by suggesting she had "baby brain" in the lead up to the royal wedding in 2018. Meghan made the comment during a phone call about wedding rehearsals, according to the memoir. The Duchess of Cambridge, who suffered a...
