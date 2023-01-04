Read full article on original website
Jeremy Renner Posted A 'Messed Up' Selfie & Here's How The Snowplow Accident Happened
Avengers actor Jeremy Renner is alive and feeling pretty "messed up" according to his first selfie from the hospital, where he's spent the last few days recovering from a disastrous snowplow accident. The selfie shows Renner, 51, in a hospital bed with a bruise over his eye. "Thank you all...
Jeremy Renner shares a new photo amid recovery from snow plowing incident
Marvel fame Jeremy Renner recently suffered a weather-related accident when he was plowing snow. For the unversed, the actor got airlifted to a hospital in Reno on January 2, 2023, in a critical but stable condition after having suffered injuries. According to the latest reports, a health update on Renner’s condition has confirmed that he has exited a surgery that he underwent after suffering from what happens to be blunt chest trauma following the accident.
Jeremy Renner Posts New Photo Thanking ICU Team After Accident
Jeremy Renner has shared another update from the ICU, as he begins to heal after his recent snowplow injury. In a post on his Instagram Stories on Friday, Renner shared a photo of himself in a hospital bed, surrounded by the team that has helped him in his recovery following the injury and subsequent surgery in recent days. The Oscar-nominated Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown actor was reportedly plowing snow over the weekend when the equipment he was using to plow, a fully-tracked machine called a Snowcat, ran over one of his legs reportedly causing substantial blood loss.
‘Thank you sooooo much’: Jeremy Renner releases video from hospital
Actor Jeremy Renner has shared his first video on social media since he suffered a snowplow accident that left him in critical condition. The Avengers star and two-time Oscar nominee is seen in the short clip receiving a shampoo massage from his sister while his mother looks on. The accompanying caption reads: “A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”
‘Shame on you’: Jeremy Renner fans disgusted by people ‘making jokes’ about snow plough accident
While many have shared their thoughts and prayers with Jeremy Renner and his family following the actor’s horrific snow-plough accident, fans have also criticised social media users making light of the situation.On 1 January, Renner was ploughing the road a quarter mile from his Nevada home when the plough, a Snowcat, accidentally ran over his leg.One of his neighbours, a doctor, put a tourniquet on his leg, reportedly saving his life. Renner was then airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he has since undergone two surgeries.Since news of the Marvel actor’s accident, he has been met with an “outpouring...
What Jeremy Renner Has Said About His Snow Plow Accident
"Hawkeye" actor Jeremy Renner has begun giving fans a glimpse into his recovery following his snow plough accident on January 1.
Jeremy Renner's First IG Since His Snowplow Accident Was Hopeful
Jeremy Renner expressed optimism in his first public statement since a serious accident on New Year’s Day left him in critical condition. According to People, the Hawkeye actor reportedly suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being run over by a snowplow near his Nevada home on Jan. 1.
Jeremy Renner Shares Pic With Hospital Staff
Jeremy Renner lived to celebrate his 52nd birthday on Saturday—and he thanked the hospital staff who helping him recover from a snow-tractor accident by sharing a picture of himself with ICU workers on his Instagram. “Thank you Renowned Medical ICU team for beginning this journey,” the Marvel actor wrote above a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing an oxygen mask, surrounded by the medical team. Earlier in the week, Renner posted a video of himself getting a head massage from his sister in the ICU.Read more at The Daily Beast.
