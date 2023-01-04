ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

mt.gov

Governor Gianforte Announces Board Appointments

HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte today announced the following appointments:. Jeff Burrows, Hamilton: A Hamilton native, Burrows has served as a Ravalli County Commissioner since 2012, working with partners to advocate for the responsible management and protection of our public lands. His term will run through January 1, 2027.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

For Montana Legislature, the biennial work begins

HELENA, Mont. — The 68th Montana Legislature has convened, its first day marking a relative calm before what could be a watershed session steered by the first Republican bicameral supermajority since the state adopted its current Constitution in 1972. Lawmakers with first-day-of-school jitters in both the House of Representatives...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Audit bill would protect information, but force state employees to comply

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the language of the bill and the distinction between elected or appointed officials and employees. Montana lawmakers want state employees to be a bit more helpful when it comes to auditing. One of the first bills ready to go as the Montana Legislature kicks off its […] The post Audit bill would protect information, but force state employees to comply appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover

Montana needs to be sure it can hire and keep snowplow drivers to clear highways, for starters. The state needs to fill open positions at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge as well — with a 40 percent vacancy rate, according to the director of the Department of Corrections. It also needs psychiatric technicians […] The post Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

MDT seeks public input on wildlife exclusion fence near Drummond

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal that would build wildlife exclusion fencing along 10 miles of Interstate 90 near the Helmville Cut Off. The proposal includes building wildlife exclusion fencing, wildlife jump-outs, fence gates, double cattleguards at on- and off-ramps,...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Montanan

Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature

A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative session to show and tell the Republican supermajority they feel their agenda does not represent Montana as a whole. Some of them were self-identified Democrats and activists, many with the groups Occupy MT Legislature and Moms […] The post Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’

Democratic lawmakers said Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget addresses problems in Montana, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough to make headway on critical economic challenges in the state, such as crises in housing costs and childcare. “It doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, on Monday. “It’s […] The post Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
KFYR-TV

Surprises at Burgum’s 2023 State of the State

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum made a historic announcement in his State of the State address Tuesday. Perhaps the biggest thing we learned Tuesday afternoon was related to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library: the project received a $50 million donation from oil magnate Harold Hamm, who was in attendance as a special guest.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
montanian.com

LOCAL JAIL ROSTER & NEWS

All charges are misdemeanors unless specified as a felony. This list of inmates reflects solely those detained on the date listed above and does not reflect those who have since been arrested or released. Abrahamson, Jamie R. Charged with felony all other offenses. Buford, Jason D. Charged with simple assault,...
MONTANA STATE

