Gianforte appoints the state's final three fish & wildlife commissioners
Gov. Greg Gianforte Tuesday announced three appointments to the board in charge of setting fish and wildlife regulations in Montana. Gianforte has now filled all seven spots on the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission with his appointments. The board expanded in 2021 after a state law added two new spots.
Gov. Gianforte shares proposed budget in Kalispell
Governor Greg Gianforte met with the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce in front of a standing-room-only crowd on Wednesday
New Medicaid enrollment helps kids receive free, reduced-priced school meals
MISSOULA, Mont. — The USDA Food and Nutrition Service is including Montana as one of 15 new states that will test the impact of Medicaid direct certification. The program seeks to decrease errors in school meal programs and ensure children in need aren't left behind. The program begins next...
Governor Gianforte Announces Board Appointments
HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte today announced the following appointments:. Jeff Burrows, Hamilton: A Hamilton native, Burrows has served as a Ravalli County Commissioner since 2012, working with partners to advocate for the responsible management and protection of our public lands. His term will run through January 1, 2027.
For Montana Legislature, the biennial work begins
HELENA, Mont. — The 68th Montana Legislature has convened, its first day marking a relative calm before what could be a watershed session steered by the first Republican bicameral supermajority since the state adopted its current Constitution in 1972. Lawmakers with first-day-of-school jitters in both the House of Representatives...
Audit bill would protect information, but force state employees to comply
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify the language of the bill and the distinction between elected or appointed officials and employees. Montana lawmakers want state employees to be a bit more helpful when it comes to auditing. One of the first bills ready to go as the Montana Legislature kicks off its […] The post Audit bill would protect information, but force state employees to comply appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover
Montana needs to be sure it can hire and keep snowplow drivers to clear highways, for starters. The state needs to fill open positions at the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge as well — with a 40 percent vacancy rate, according to the director of the Department of Corrections. It also needs psychiatric technicians […] The post Montana state leaders argue for paying workers more given high vacancy rates, turnover appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Governor, commissioner of higher education urge Montana universities to ban TikTok
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana’s governor and commissioner of higher education want the Montana University System to prevent the use of TikTok on campus networks. Just last month, Montana banned the use of TikTok on state devices and state network systems, citing security risks with the Chinese government. Gov....
Montana legislator hopeful questions if reservation votes should count
A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections. “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries … but they want...
MDT seeks public input on wildlife exclusion fence near Drummond
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal that would build wildlife exclusion fencing along 10 miles of Interstate 90 near the Helmville Cut Off. The proposal includes building wildlife exclusion fencing, wildlife jump-outs, fence gates, double cattleguards at on- and off-ramps,...
Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature
A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative session to show and tell the Republican supermajority they feel their agenda does not represent Montana as a whole. Some of them were self-identified Democrats and activists, many with the groups Occupy MT Legislature and Moms […] The post Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’
Democratic lawmakers said Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte’s budget addresses problems in Montana, but it doesn’t go nearly far enough to make headway on critical economic challenges in the state, such as crises in housing costs and childcare. “It doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis,” said House Minority Leader Kim Abbott, D-Helena, on Monday. “It’s […] The post Montana legislative Democrats: Gianforte’s budget ‘doesn’t meet the scale of the crisis’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Surprises at Burgum’s 2023 State of the State
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum made a historic announcement in his State of the State address Tuesday. Perhaps the biggest thing we learned Tuesday afternoon was related to the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library: the project received a $50 million donation from oil magnate Harold Hamm, who was in attendance as a special guest.
New details released on how federal COVID dollars are used in Montana schools
Bozeman, Mont — In Helena, officials released new details on how federal COVID-19 relief dollars are being used in Montana schools. The Office of Public Instruction and school districts across the Treasure State provided updates on Tuesday. “One of the first things we did is we had to figure...
Zooey Zephyr, Montana’s First Trans Lawmaker, Has Officially Been Sworn In
Zooey Zephyr is officially in the House. Zephyr, the first trans woman to be elected to the Montana state legislature, took the Oath of Office on Monday, documenting the process on TikTok. “Day 1 of 90 is in the books,” Zephyr wrote on TikTok, along with a video of her...
No more TikTok for Griz and Cats? Gianforte Wants Montana School Ban
Governor Greg Gianforte is asking for Montana's University system to implement a ban on TikTok, saying the Chinese-based app is giving the Communist Party the ability to spy on Americans. Gianforte made the appeal in a letter to the Board of Regents and Clayton Christian Tuesday. Gianforte has been at...
