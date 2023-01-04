ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KSLTV

Salt Lake police officer charged with aggravated assault, pinning driver with truck

SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake police officer is now facing a felony charge accusing him of injuring another driver during an off-duty confrontation in Ogden. Thomas Edward Caygle, 37, of Clearfield, was charged Wednesday in 2nd District Court with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, a class A misdemeanor.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Woman allegedly steals car from Bountiful gym, police ask public for info

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – Bountiful City Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a car from a local gym. Police say the woman, along with a man she was reportedly with, took a set of keys from a locker on Dec. 15. The woman allegedly used the keys to find the car and drive away with it. According to Bountiful PD, the woman drove the car to Wendover, nearly two hours away.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
ABC 4

Gun, knives, and drugs recovered by police in traffic stop

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police say they have arrested a man and recovered a gun, multiple knives, and illegal drugs after a routine traffic stop. 44-year-old Rodney Austin was booked into Salt Lake county Metro Jail facing charges such as felony and misdemeanor counts of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, drug-related charges, and multiple warrants among other charges.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Utah man who wanted alcohol after hours stabbed bouncer escorting him out, charges say

MILLCREEK — A West Jordan man was charged Wednesday with stabbing a bouncer who was escorting him out of a bar because he was upset that he couldn't get more alcohol. Jesse Alberto Sorensen, 36, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, a second-degree felony; carrying a weapon while under the influence, a class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a class C misdemeanor.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KSLTV

Utah white supremacy gang leader arrested for multiple felony warrants

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Police arrested three men for drug use while serving a warrant to a white supremacy gang leader Wednesday. According to the affidavits, the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force was investigating 39-year-old Stanley Czarnik for his involvement in dealing illegal narcotics in Utah County. He...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Weapons and illegal drugs found during routine traffic stop, SLCPD said

SALT LAKE CITY — Police made an arrest after they found weapons and illegal drugs during a traffic stop turned drug bust in downtown Salt Lake City. A man was pulled over for a traffic violation at approximately 8 p.m. Tuesday night near 160 West 600 South. Police said when they spoke with the driver, they could smell marijuana and could see drug paraphernalia in the car.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

