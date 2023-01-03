Tensions are rising ahead of Hard to Kill. The January 5 episode of IMPACT Wrestling kicked off with Masha Slamovich taking on Taylor Wilde for the first time ever. Deonna Purrazzo was on commentary for the bout to scout her competition. Slamovich controlled the pace early on, landing a pair of Northern Lights Suplexes and a double stomp to the midsection. Wilde would come back with a clotheslines and a Codebreaker, but it wasn’t quite enough. In the end, Wilde caught Slamovich with a roll-up to secure the three-count.

