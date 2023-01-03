Read full article on original website
Taylor Wilde Upsets Masha Slamovich On IMPACT Wrestling
Tensions are rising ahead of Hard to Kill. The January 5 episode of IMPACT Wrestling kicked off with Masha Slamovich taking on Taylor Wilde for the first time ever. Deonna Purrazzo was on commentary for the bout to scout her competition. Slamovich controlled the pace early on, landing a pair of Northern Lights Suplexes and a double stomp to the midsection. Wilde would come back with a clotheslines and a Codebreaker, but it wasn’t quite enough. In the end, Wilde caught Slamovich with a roll-up to secure the three-count.
Charlotte Flair Segment Confirmed For Jan. 6 SmackDown
Charlotte Flair made her return to SmackDown last week and became a 14-time women’s champion in the process. Once now-former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez, it would be Flair that would emerge to throw down a challenge. Rousey took out Flair eight months ago in an “I Quit” match and since then Flair has been plotting her revenge. Now back with an adjusted look and theme, Flair took the title off Rousey.
Killer Kelly Joins Knockouts Number One Contender Match At Hard To Kill
Killer Kelly makes the field four. It had previously been announced that a number one contenders match would take place at IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard to Kill event on Jan. 13. The event is sold out. It was originally a Three Way bout comprised of Masha Slamovich, Deonna Purrazzo, and Taylor Wilde. Now, Killer Kelly has been added making it a Four Way. The last we saw Kelly in the ring was in October.
Saraya Reveals Her Partner For Jan. 11 AEW Dynamite
Britt Baker says she’s “the boss,” but can we bank on it?. The first Dynamite of the year featured Tony Schiavone sitting down for a brief interview with Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. Ultimately, they downplayed who Saraya’s mystery tag team partner will be for their high-profile clash on next week’s show in Los Angeles. Baker referred to herself as “the boss,” which felt like a direct hint at who may debut, however Saraya might be throwing us off track.
Mercedes Moné Arrives In NJPW, Challenges KAIRI
Sasha Banks, Mercedes Varnado, now….meet Mercedes Moné!. The newly named Mercedes Moné arrived in NJPW and the Tokyo Dome with a new look at Wrestle Kingdom 17. She made her anticipated debut after KAIRI successfully retained her IWGP Women’s Championship against Tam Nakano. After making her...
Jade Cargill Holds AEW TBS Championship For 365 Days
There has been just one woman who has held the AEW TBS Championship so far in its history and that is Jade Cargill. She defeated Ruby Soho in the finals of a tournament to become the champion. Jan. 5 marks 365 days since Cargill was crowned the inaugural champion and...
