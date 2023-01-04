Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
Garage and vehicles a total loss after Vermillion fire
VERMILLION, S.D. — A garage and two vehicles are a total loss after a fire Monday in Vermillion. Vermillion Fire EMS says that on Monday, January 2nd, just after 2:30 p.m. they were dispatched to a reported garage fire at 1709 Baylor St. in Vermillion. Upon arriving on the...
Iowa DOT officer hit while responding to a crash on I-29 on Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer was hit while responding to a crash on Tuesday. The DOT says it happened on I-29 south of Onawa in northwest Iowa while providing traffic control. A semi slammed into the patrol car from behind.
Northwest Iowa roads still ice and snow covered as crews work through another storm
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — County and rural roads throughout northwest Iowa are still covered in ice and snow after another round of winter weather moved through the area early this week. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News county blacktops are ice covered as his crews work to...
South Sioux City looking into using recycled plastic to make roads
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The South Sioux City Public Works Committee has approved a move forward in possibly manufacturing local roads using recycled plastic. The new roads would substitute petroleum with recycled plastic in the making of asphalt. Using recycled plastics is not only more eco-friendly, but it's...
Arrest made after New Year's Day armed robbery in Storm Lake
STORM LAKE, Iowa — A suspect in an armed robbery on New Year's Day at a Storm Lake, Iowa liquor store has been arrested. Just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, Storm Lake police weres called to Al’s Liquors at 215 West Milwaukee Ave. after a report of an armed robbery.
Dakota Farm Show kicks off in Vermillion
VERMILLION, S.D. — A long-time trade show is back in the Siouxland area, showcasing hundreds of local Ag businesses and products. The Dakota Farm Show is being held at the DakotaDome in Vermillion this week. The winter weather might have stalled some attendance on Wednesday, but organizers are hopeful...
Hometown Farmer - Looking back at 2022 Pt. 2
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — A hobby farm full of exotic animals. A farm-influenced café that takes you on a trip back to the past. There were a lot of great farmers and agriculture professionals featured in "Proud to be a Hometown Farmer" in 2022. In July, Don Wagenaar...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Cletus Armell
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding another fugitive who is wanted for violating his parole. Cletus Armell is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for that crime. He is on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Armell is 51 years...
More snow in the forecast
The show isn't over yet. Advisories are in effect Wednesday morning as additional snow and the snow on the ground is blown around and reducing visibility mainly north, east, and west of Sioux City. More snow is falling on and off through Wednesday dropping dustings up to 2 inches before...
Three Southwest South Dakota water projects get state funding boost
PIERRE, S.D. — Three Southeast South Dakota water projects are getting a funding boost from the state. Clay County Rural Water System and the cities of Gayville and Vermillion all receive loan funds from the state. Clay RWS got $21.8 million to build a new water treatment plant to...
Expanded broadband coming to hundreds of homes, businesses in Antelope & Dakota Counties
JACKSON, Neb. — Nearly 200 homes in rural Northeast Nebraska will have access to faster broadband internet connections within the next two years, thanks to $2.5 million from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program on behalf of the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company in Jackson is one...
Sac Co. couple charged with false imprisonment, extortion
ODEBOLT, Iowa — Edwin Diaz and Amy Hartwig, both of Odebolt, Iowa, have been arrested and charged with false imprisonment after the Sac County Sheriff says they held a woman against her will at their home. Deputies executed a search warrant at Diaz and Hartwig's home in the 300...
