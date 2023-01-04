Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Missing man’s body discovered in Wisconsin River
The body of a man reported missing on New Year’s Day was pulled from the Wisconsin River Tuesday, authorities said. Matthew Haas, 37, disappeared on New Year’s Eve in the Wisconsin Dells area. His friends and family sounded the alarm when he failed to return to his hotel room and police this week asked for the public’s help locating the man.
seehafernews.com
Missing New Berlin Man Found Dead
The search for a missing New Berlin man has ended on a sad note. Police in Wisconsin Dells say they found 37-year-old Matthew Haas’ body in the Wisconsin River. He’d been missing since New Year’s Eve. Police say they found him near an area deep in the...
WBAY Green Bay
Several pets die in fire above Fond du Lac bar
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire damaged an apartment above a bar in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. Several animals died in the fire. At about 9:59 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to the Bull Pen tavern at 243 W. 9th Street for a report of a fire.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'hoarder' fire, body found a day later
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said a body was found at the scene of a fire near Layton and Greenfield a day after it happened. Medical examiner data show the body was that of a man, 70. The body was found Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4 when MFD was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha man last seen in Pleasant Prairie found safe
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Gerald Dowdy has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gerald Dowdy, 82, of Waukesha County. He was last seen in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said at around 8 a.m. Dowdy left his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman's French bulldog, stolen weeks ago, home safe
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman is celebrating a New Year's wish come true after the second of her two French bulldogs – stolen six weeks ago – has been found safe and returned home. Jenna Hayes' dogs, Frankie and Stella, were taken from her home near 20th and...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with trespassing after stranger finds him sleeping on couch
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman in Wisconsin found an intoxicated stranger, who was later arrested, sleeping on her couch. According to the Madison Police Department, on December 30 around 10:30 p.m., a woman walked out of her bedroom to find a stranger sleeping on her couch. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Northport Drive.
fox47.com
Police: Man steals ATM from lobby of Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. — A man stole an ATM containing an unknown amount of money from the lobby of a hotel on Madison’s far east side early Wednesday morning, the city’s police department said. The theft happened at the MainStay Suites hotel in the 5300 block of High...
nbc15.com
Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it...
nbc15.com
MPD: Couple reports being followed, attacked coming home from bar
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A couple told police they were attacked on New Year’s Day after being followed home from a bar on Madison’s east side, police reported. In an incident report by MPD, a man and woman explained that they were at a club when they got into an argument with some customers there.
Elderly man struck by driver while crossing street in Waukesha
An elderly man suffered life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver while crossing the street in Waukesha on Wednesday.
fox47.com
DNR looking to give out $50,000 in e-cycling grants this year
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering a total of $50,000 in grants to make the disposal of old electronics more accessible in the state. Applications are now open for the DNR’s E-Cycle Wisconsin Electronics Collection Grant for those hoping to organize a collection event or site over the next year.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine shooting; 'bullet holes in the bedroom walls,' man charged
RACINE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Racine man faces multiple charges associated with the shooting of a man near 9th and Wisconsin Avenue on Dec. 21. The accused is Christopher Cosey – and the criminal counts he faces include:. Attempted first-degree intentional homicide. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (three counts) Possession...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Waukesha Wednesday evening
WAUKESHA — A 73-year-old man is in the hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of St. Paul Ave. and Fairview Ave., according to David Daily, lieutenant with the Waukesha Police Department. Intersection of St. Paul Ave. and Fairview Ave. in Waukesha. Waukesha Police...
WISN
Kenosha police find missing 15-year-old girl
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police say a 15-year-old Jada Wilson has been found safe. She left her home with her dog Monday around 5:30 p.m. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
CBS 58
Investigators seek 'dangerous' wanted man last believed to be in Milwaukee
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Washington County sheriff's investigators are asking for the public's assistance in locating an alleged dangerous wanted fugitive. Authorities say 38-year-old Willie Johnson is wanted for his alleged attack on a female companion that occurred over a several-day period leading up to Christmas. He's wanted for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property, all with the use of a dangerous weapon as well as probation violations.
Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia County
DEFOREST, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Madison teen Sunday who they said led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Just after 11 p.m., deputies received reports of people looking in cars along Arbor Valley Road north of Lodi. Two suspicious vehicles were found in the area, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet...
31-hour freeway closure on I-41 Jan. 6-8
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said in a statement they are planning to close I-41 between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6 until 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
wwisradio.com
Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
Confrontation at Sheboygan school parking lot leads to arrest, gun seized
A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a man while in a school parking lot during a confrontation that began off school grounds, police said.
Comments / 0