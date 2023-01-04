ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

Singer Cher, 76, & Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, 36, Are Engaged Despite Her Friend's Expressing Concern: Sources

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NwsUg_0k2ao4h500
mega

Smitten Cher has been sporting a huge diamond ring from lover Alexander “A.E.” Edwards — and insiders revealed the superstar, 76, is now engaged to the 36-year-old music executive, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Cher has been wanting to get hitched to Edwards for weeks. She recently shared a photo of the stunning pear-shaped sparkler on Twitter with the caption: “THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A8Nqn_0k2ao4h500
@cher/twitter

A source revealed, “Cher is in love. She hasn’t felt this way in decades and at her age never thought she would feel like this again!”

Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, estimated the value of Cher new ring at $250k . “He bought the ring out of his own money,” said a source. An insider said the two plan to elope in a small ceremony.

“The wedding will be cheap as they plan to elope. After they are married, I can see them throwing a big expensive Hollywood party — but the wedding itself will be simple,” said the source.

The coy Moonstruck cougar didn’t divulge the meaning behind the bauble — but her feelings for A.E. have been no secret!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rXAO_0k2ao4h500
mega

Cher gushed she gets along “great” with her “fabulous” man — after enduring divorces from Sonny Bono and Greg Allman and countless doomed romances.

But insiders also revealed the recent death of Cher’s beloved mother, Georgia Holt , weighs heavy on her heart. The Believe songbird even admitted shedding a “few tears” after realizing she couldn’t show her new ring to her late mom!

A friend revealed, “Cher is facing her own mortality and wants to enjoy every single moment she has left.”

“She has never cared about what other people say and knows the 40-year age difference will upset everyone — including members of her own family. But that has never stopped her before — and won’t stop her now!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACL6g_0k2ao4h500
mega

Cher’s engagement comes as friends close to Cher have warned her to break things off with Edwards.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, a source said, “Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now. She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.”

Comments / 153

Whiskey River
1d ago

Don't have to marry someone in order to love them with all your heart & soul. It's totally not necessary unless you're concerned about the legalities of it. She better have an iron clad prenup. He'll still get paid well for simply marrying her but she gets to choose how much he takes home. I say he's doing it for money. 🤑

Reply(6)
25
Rocky B
1d ago

i can’t imagine being old and desperate for whatever person that gives me the slightest bit of attention..i’d be enjoying my senior years with my very merry self..

Reply
10
teddy
1d ago

She better have a good prenup. Doesn’t make sense to me why a young man wants to be with a much older woman. I find it definitely strange.

Reply(1)
7
Related
RadarOnline

'Way Over Her Head’: Friends Urge Cher, 76, To Dump Boyfriend AE Edwards, 36

Cher has made it clear she has zero regrets or misgivings about her new relationship with rapper and music producer Alexander “AE” Edwards — who’s a full 40 years her junior — but RadarOnline.com has learned that her inner circle has made their concerns about her boy toy known.“Cher has a lot of people worried for her right now,” said a source. “She’s saying it’s her business who she dates and she’ll make her own decisions, but the warning signs are there for everyone to see.” The source said insiders cringed when the Oscar winner gushed about her new love...
RadarOnline

Game Show Icon Steve Harvey Dealing With Own 'Family Feud,' Tension In Blended Brood 'Drives Him Crazy': Sources

Longtime TV personality Steve Harvey can always anticipate the top answers on the board when it comes to hosting his game show Family Feud, but when he is dealing with his own sparring loved ones at home, insiders say it has been an issue. RadarOnline.com has learned the talkative star has his hands full with his blended brood and former flames behind closed doors."Steve's got four biological kids with two previous wives and three stepkids with [his current wife] Marjorie," an insider shared about their family dynamic, adding, "They're driving him crazy!" The Act Like A Lady, Think Like A...
RadarOnline

‘Not Happy About It’: Jessica Simpson & Husband Eric Johnson Bumping Heads Over Potential Family Reality Show: Sources

Jessica Simpson’s deep thirst for fame and a reality show of her own is causing issues with her marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources revealed the 42-year-old mom of three is in talks for a Keeping Up with the Simpsons type of show at the urging of her neighbor and new BFF Kim Kardashian, 41 — while long-suffering husband and former footballer Eric Johnson’s concerns are falling on deaf ears. “Jess has been bored and craving a return to the spotlight for a while,” spilled an insider. “It’s a big reason why she’s had all these cosmetic procedures and continues to...
RadarOnline

Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources

Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

Cher, 76, 'Inquiring' About Plastic Surgery To Keep Up With 40-Year-Old Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: Sources

Love-crazed Cher's set to splurge on a nip/tuck makeover to chisel off the years, so the 76-year-old cougar won't look a day over 40, so she can keep up with her 36-year-old new boytoy, RadarOnline.com has learned.Now dating music bigwig Alexander "AE" Edwards, the Believe singer has reportedly inquired about a face-lift, nose job, and new breast enhancements, telling pals she's willing to spend as much as $250k to have the work done."Cher's definitely excited about getting the work done," one source spilled. "She knows that Alexander has a reputation for catting around and she wants to keep him with...
RadarOnline

'The Clock Is Ticking': Arnold Schwarzenegger 'Dragging His Heels' About Marrying Longtime GF Heather Milligan

Insiders close to Arnold Schwarzenegger question if the film star will be terminated because he is "dragging his heels" when it comes to marrying longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan, RadarOnline.com has learned.It's claimed that Milligan may get tired of waiting to take their relationship to the next level considering Schwarzenegger and the physical therapist have been linked since at least 2013. Insiders worry he's comfortable with their romance as is following his $400 million divorce from ex-wife Maria Shriver, and it may impact their future as a couple. Shriver and Schwarzenegger called it quits a decade ago after it was revealed...
RadarOnline

Angelina Jolie, 47, Spotted On Coffee Date With Paul Mescal, 26, In London As Actress Rejoins Dating Scene

Angelina Jolie was spotted on a cozy lunch date with 26-year-old Paul Mescal in New York, RadarOnline.com has learned. Jolie, 47, and the actor starring in A Streetcar Named Desire in London were photographed having coffee together after one of his shows. The two were joined by Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh, 16. In photos, obtained by Daily Mail, the trio was seen deep in conversation in the empty café where they talked for hours. The date comes as rumors swirl that Mescal has broken things off with his fiancée Phoebe Bridgers. Bridgers has reportedly been seen with comedian...
NEW YORK STATE
RadarOnline

‘Everyone Is Super Suspicious’: Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin’s Friends Question If Called Off Divorce Was Real

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are being accused of faking a divorce battle to boost interest in the family’s upcoming reality show, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Everyone is super suspicious,” spilled a source about the rocky time the Rambo star, 76, recently had with 54-year-old Flavin, which allegedly had them both hurtling towards divorce until their children glued the marriage back together. “Those two have been happily married for decades and then they film a reality show and snap — they’re getting divorced. Something is off there! We all thing it was a PR stunt,” the source added. “What...
RadarOnline

'Will He Finally Grow A Pair?' Ben Affleck's Budding Bromance With Divorcée Tom Brady Squashed By 'Controlling' Jennifer Lopez: Sources

Ben Affleck is looking to hang out with newly divorced football star Tom Brady — but his wife, Jennifer Lopez, has been flagged for delaying the game, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources claimed the last thing Affleck's bride, 53, wants is for her now-sober groom to face temptation playing with Brady, who was sacked by his Brazilian supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, for refusing to retire from football."Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," dished an insider. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!"She won't stand...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Julia Roberts & Danny Moder's 20-Year Marriage 'Back On Track' Thanks To George Clooney: Sources

Twenty years and counting — thanks to George Clooney! Julia Roberts was facing a rocky patch in her two-decade marriage to Danny Moder until her old pal George, 61, intervened, RadarOnline.com has learned."He had a gentle word with Julia and told her to go easy on Danny," a source spilled. Friction between Julia and her 53-year-old husband had been building, from tensions over Julia's demanding film schedule to Danny's preference to keep a low profile and surf rather than join the mom three on red carpets.Talking to George gave the 55-year-old a new perspective. "It's known among their friends that...
RadarOnline

Angelina Jolie Back On The Dating Scene, Having Fun With Younger Men 6 Years After Brad Pitt Split

Actress Angelina Jolie has been single since her 2016 split from Brad Pitt but sources reveal she’s getting back into the swing of things, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the 47-year-old Hollywood star revealed, “She gets a thrill out of arranging to meet up for afternoon trysts.” The insider added, “She’s very alpha about the whole thing. She makes the guys sign NDAs, arranges the hotel suites — never under her own name — and she sets the time and never, ever spends the night,” The source added that Jolie only hangs out with men she knows through mutual...
RadarOnline

'He's Seeing Red': O.J. Simpson Fuming At Ex-Pal Kris Jenner For Not Working Her PR Magic To Restore His Rep

Bitter O.J. Simpson is fuming over being a Hollywood pariah, and the angry ex-con resents old pal Kris Jenner for not helping him regain his former A-list status, RadarOnline.com has learned."He's fed up with being avoided like the plague or outright ignored by celebrities, and he's convinced Kris could change all that by inviting him back into her inner circle," spilled a source.The reality TV momager, 67, was best friends with 75-year-old O.J.'s ex, Nicole Brown Simpson — and spies revealed she's iced out the disgraced NFL legend since her former husband, Robert Kardashian, helped acquit him of her and...
NEVADA STATE
RadarOnline

Joshua Jackson & Wife Jodie Turner-Smith 'On The Rocks' As 'Dynamic Between Them Has Changed': Sources

Joshua Jackson and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, have become one of Hollywood's favorite couples, but there may be trouble in paradise. A source said they have hit a rough patch, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report, claiming "things are definitely rocky."The Dawson's Creek alum and actress-model "seem like the perfect match," although they do have disputes "over little things" which can "escalate into full-blown rows.""They're very different people," claimed the insider, noting the Queen & Slim actress enjoys going out and socializing with friends while he is more introverted. Jackson and Turner-Smith were recently all smiles after leaving the British Fashion...
RadarOnline

Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Arrest of Ex-Husband Jesse James’ Son, ‘Incredibly Upset’ By Situation: Sources

Actress Sandra Bullock was “blindsided” by the news that her ex-husband Jesse James’ son was arrested after being accused of violating a restraining order in place by his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, James’ son Jesse Eli James Jr. was sentenced to two days in jail on May 19 after pleading no contest to charges he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Lucee Peterson, and then ignored an order of protection by sending her more than 50 menacing messages. “Sandra is incredibly upset someone she cared for and raised as a mother could be capable of harming another woman,” said...
RadarOnline

‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources

Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
RadarOnline

‘He Wanted More’: Katie Holmes Cut Ties With Ex Bobby Wooten After He Fell Hard: Sources

Katie Holmes kicked another suitor to the curb — because the former Dawson’s Creek star is gun-shy about getting hitched again and wants to focus on being a mom, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Batman Begins actress’s fling with 33-year-old musician Bobby Wooten III flamed out after just seven months, and a source revealed, “They were head over heels — at first.” The Grammy nominee joins a long list of exes of love-‘em-and-leave-‘em Katie, 44. Early in her career, she was wooed by American Pie alum Chris Klein, 43, and Dawson’s Creek castmate Joshua Jackson, 44. Then, after her bombshell 2012...
RadarOnline

‘Can’t Stand Each Other’: ‘Today’ Show Stars Savannah Guthrie & Jenna Bush Teaming Up Against Hoda Kotb: Sources

Today show stars Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are allegedly conspiring to oust co-star Hoda Kotb — and may have already lined up her replacement, RadarOnline.com has learned. In August, Hoda took off for vacation the same day Savannah returned from a trip that got tongues wagging that their ongoing feud hit critical mass.Viewers even took to social media to complain. “Why are these network executives allowing this Silly feud between Savannah and Hoda and letting them work alternate days because they can’t get along,” asked one outraged viewer. Sources reveal Hoda and Savannah have been fighting ever since...
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

Ricky Martin Distances Himself From Family After Nephew’s Bombshell Accusations Against Singer: Sources

Singer Ricky Martin has cut off his family to protect himself from any more unwelcome surprises after a nephew blindsided the Grammy winner with abuse and incest accusations, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this year, the 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez accused Martin of a 7-month romantic relationship.He claimed Martin had become obsessed with him and began stalking him after the relationship ended. The entertainer denied the accusations and said the relative made up the allegations.The nephew eventually dismissed his court case against Martin. At the time, the star’s lawyers said, “The request came from the accuser...
RadarOnline

Mariah Carey Shunned By Broadway Bigwigs Who Believe 'She Knows Nothing About Theater'

The show must go on! Mariah Carey became co-producer of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot because of her love for Marilyn Monroe — but even Marilyn couldn't have gotten the diva to attend opening night. The 52-year-old star's absence left theater bigwigs unimpressed, with sources claiming they don't believe Mariah belongs on Broadway, RadarOnline.com has learned. "People were scratching their heads over Mariah being a Broadway producer. She knows nothing about theater and has never been very interested in Broadway," the insider dished.The source added that many think the All I Want For Christmas Is You singer...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

175K+
Followers
4K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy