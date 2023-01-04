Read full article on original website
Vin Diesel’s head and neck finally fuse together as a single entity in ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
If there’s one thing you can always rely on Vin Diesel to do on social media, it’s hype upcoming Vin Diesel projects. While that’s entirely fair and a large part of what such platforms are designed for, it’s refreshing to see the actor and producer reveal a brand new image from this year’s Fast X; a movie that’s actually happening.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ just set a depressing Marvel record that dare not be repeated
After weeks of wondering, Marvel fans finally have an answer for when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to pounce its way onto streaming. After premiering in cinemas on Nov. 11, 2022, the Ryan Coogler-directed sequel is officially set to make its Disney Plus debut in just under a month’s time on Feb. 1, 2023.
‘Star Trek 4’ rumor claims the cursed sequel could be resurrected with the director nobody wants
Once again, Star Trek 4 appears to have failed to launch. The long-awaited fourth entry in the Kelvin timeline that began with J.J. Abrams’ 2009’s reboot has been stuck in development hell for years, with the movie burning through multiple scripts, directors, and a fierce contractual dispute over pay between the studio and its stars.
Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch
As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
Ex-DC star Dwayne Johnson retreats to the woods, calls himself a T-Rex, and embraces failure in bizarre video
If you’d dedicated 15 years of your life to a passion project, only to see it go up in smoke at the very first hurdle, how would you react? If you’re Dwayne Johnson, you head deep into the woods for a bizarre video about embracing the nature of failure.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Ryan Reynolds already on damage control after Hugh Jackman potentially leaks ‘Deadpool 3’ title
Marvel Cinematic Universe spoilers are an inevitable fact of life, with everyone from Tom Holland to Mark Ruffalo accidentally dropping bombs way ahead of time, but we expected better from the consummate professional that is Hugh Jackman, after the actor may have leaked the title for Deadpool 3. In his...
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
James Gunn addresses rumors that Ezra Miller could be the sole survivor of the great DC purge
It would be stating the obvious to say that SnyderVerse supporters aren’t best pleased at James Gunn and Peter Safran almost instantly dismantling the DCU’s original mythology so soon after assuming control as co-CEOs, but the general public’s collective eyebrow has been raised by a report offering Ezra Miller as the potential sole survivor.
More than a decade into his MCU run, Don Cheadle says ‘Armor Wars’ will finally figure out who Rhodey is
James Rhodes has been a part of the MCU since day one. The character made his debut in Iron Man as played by Terrence Howard, though Don Cheadle has made the role his own ever since 2010’s Iron Man 2. In that time, he’s appeared in a dizzying array of MCU projects and played a key role in most major plot events.
Mel Gibson could put ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ on the back burner in favor of an even more unnecessary sequel
When David Zaslav was appointed CEO of the freshly-renamed Warner Bros. Discovery, he made it perfectly clear that releasing high-profile movies directly to HBO Max was no longer on the agenda. With that in mind, it’s beginning to get a little worrying that we haven’t heard anything concrete on Lethal Weapon 5 for a long time.
First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise
We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
Marvel’s most forgotten-about show is finally getting some much-needed attention
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and nearly everything it touches seems to be successful, but there’s been several projects which quietly fell by the wayside. Chief among them was Cloak & Dagger, based on two cult favorite Marvel characters. Yet, you’d struggle to find anyone who has seen it, let alone heard of it. Never before has Marvel’s brand resulted in such a forgotten product. Given it was released at the peak of the universe in 2018, its lack of success feels bizarre.
‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era
James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
A supernatural cult classic subjected to an offensively awful remake survives a near-death experience on streaming
We now live in a world where even mediocre movies are subjected to remakes or reboots if they’ve got enough in the way of name recognition and staying power, but everyone would agree that one version of Flatliners was all we needed. Despite enduring for over 30 years as...
A shark-jumping sequel that took a blockbuster series to its lowest point in a decade beefs up the Netflix charts
Having become so over-the-top, ridiculous, and beyond the point of parody that it effectively evolved into a superhero franchise, Fast & Furious was always going to succumb to the law of diminishing returns for a second time. Unfortunately, that happened with last year’s ninth installment, which marked the weakest critical and commercial returns for a decade.
Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed
A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
HBO Max Series Moves to Tubi After Being Pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery
One HBO Max original series is being saved by another streaming service. On Friday, it was announced that Generation has been rescued by Tubi, with all sixteen episodes of the first season debuting on the platform on February 1st. This comes after the series was not only cancelled by HBO Max in September of 2021, but later removed entirely from its server in an effort of cost-cutting.
A $225 million fantasy that lived up to expectations by cratering at the box office returns from streaming exile
At no point during the entire existence of 2013’s 47 Ronin did anyone outwith the production seem convinced in the slightest that it stood any chance of being a success, which leads you to wonder why Universal spent so much money making it in the first place. Hiring a...
‘Yellowstone’ star Piper Perabo reveals whether she’s team Jamie or team John
Yellowstone‘s Piper Perabo brings Summer Higgins to Paramount’s number-one cowboy drama, and fans have been divided on who she is and why she has a seat at the Dutton family table. Starting as a woman who didn’t see an ounce of good in our family patriarch, she’s grown to see something good in him now, but it wasn’t an overnight change of opinion.
