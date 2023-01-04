ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix users strike gold with the 8th entry in a horror franchise that proved to be the best of an awful bunch

As a general rule of thumb, almost every franchise under the sun will fall victim to the law of diminishing returns, and that becomes especially true when we’re talking about horror. Turning convention on its head, though, Leprechaun Returns proved to be the most acclaimed installment in the titular series, even though it marked the eighth installment.
Distractify

Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn addresses rumors that Ezra Miller could be the sole survivor of the great DC purge

It would be stating the obvious to say that SnyderVerse supporters aren’t best pleased at James Gunn and Peter Safran almost instantly dismantling the DCU’s original mythology so soon after assuming control as co-CEOs, but the general public’s collective eyebrow has been raised by a report offering Ezra Miller as the potential sole survivor.
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Renfield’ trailer is concrete proof that whoever hired Nicolas Cage deserves a raise

We all know that a Hollywood project has to be really, really good to get Nicolas Cage to say yes to it, so right off the bat, the upcoming vampire flick Renfield already has more than its fair share of justification for its hype. Toss in the fact that Cage will be playing the one and only Count Dracula whilst surrounded by top-notch cast mates in Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, and Ben Schwartz, and all Renfield needs to get people buzzing is a rousing, gut-busting trailer, which we now have as of earlier today.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel’s most forgotten-about show is finally getting some much-needed attention

The Marvel Cinematic Universe and nearly everything it touches seems to be successful, but there’s been several projects which quietly fell by the wayside. Chief among them was Cloak & Dagger, based on two cult favorite Marvel characters. Yet, you’d struggle to find anyone who has seen it, let alone heard of it. Never before has Marvel’s brand resulted in such a forgotten product. Given it was released at the peak of the universe in 2018, its lack of success feels bizarre.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Justice League: Power of Bagel’ instantly becomes the most-anticipated DC movie of the James Gunn era

James Gunn has become well-known for quickly debunking rumors and clearing the air on social media, and he’s had to work overtime since becoming co-CEO of DC Studios. With that in mind, his silence speaks volumes when it comes to the single hottest project on the docket for the resurgent superhero franchise, and we are of course talking about Justice League: Power of Bagel.
wegotthiscovered.com

A shark-jumping sequel that took a blockbuster series to its lowest point in a decade beefs up the Netflix charts

Having become so over-the-top, ridiculous, and beyond the point of parody that it effectively evolved into a superhero franchise, Fast & Furious was always going to succumb to the law of diminishing returns for a second time. Unfortunately, that happened with last year’s ninth installment, which marked the weakest critical and commercial returns for a decade.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Sci-Fi News: Hugh Jackman unveils surprise new superhero role as the real origins of Luke Skywalker in ‘Star Wars’ are revealed

A brand new year is upon us, and a bunch of exciting new sci-fi movies and TV shows are already coming our way. First up, Star Wars fans have already got a fresh season of a returning animated series to tuck into, one which could tie into the wider saga, as Hugh Jackman previews his other upcoming superhero project that you probably had no idea existed until now. Last but not least, Mark Hamill spills the secrets of the true beginnings of Luke Skywalker. Let’s dig in…
ComicBook

HBO Max Series Moves to Tubi After Being Pulled by Warner Bros. Discovery

One HBO Max original series is being saved by another streaming service. On Friday, it was announced that Generation has been rescued by Tubi, with all sixteen episodes of the first season debuting on the platform on February 1st. This comes after the series was not only cancelled by HBO Max in September of 2021, but later removed entirely from its server in an effort of cost-cutting.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Yellowstone’ star Piper Perabo reveals whether she’s team Jamie or team John

Yellowstone‘s Piper Perabo brings Summer Higgins to Paramount’s number-one cowboy drama, and fans have been divided on who she is and why she has a seat at the Dutton family table. Starting as a woman who didn’t see an ounce of good in our family patriarch, she’s grown to see something good in him now, but it wasn’t an overnight change of opinion.

