BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Vandalism in Roxbury

whdh.com
Cohasset police seek public’s help in finding woman last seen on New Year’s Day
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - The Cohasset Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a 39-year-old woman who has not been seen since Jan. 1. In a statement, Police Chief William Quigley reported that Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset early after midnight on New Year’s Day.
Officials ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed Cambridge In Officer-Involved Shooting
The Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said her office would conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, that left a man dead. Sayed Faisal, 20, of Cambridge, was identified as the man killed in the shooting …
Cambridge man shot and killed by police identified by District Attorney
Authorities released new information Wednesday night detailing the events that led Cambridge police to shoot and kill a 20-year-old man armed with a long knife as he allegedly advanced toward officers with the weapon. The man — identified by local officials as Sayed Faisal, a Cambridge resident — died at...
Latest armed mail carrier robbery caught on video in Peabody
The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the mail carrier’s postal box keys, police said. A North Shore mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon, according to Peabody police. The robbery happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive, and the suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and...
liveboston617.org
Breaking: Machete Wielding Madman Near MIT Stopped by Cambridge Police During Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting
Earlier today, January 4, 2023, between 13:00 and 13:30 hours multiple Cambridge Police Officers responded to a call for an emotionally disturbed person who was actively harming themselves with a bladed weapon at 254 Sidney Street in Cambridge. This address directly borders the west side of the MIT campus and is a densely populated area with student housing less than a block away.
Framingham Police: Woman Stealing Thousands of Dollars in Clothes
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating shoplifting at TJ Maxx at Shoppers World. Police were called to 1 Worcester Road on Tuesday, January 3 at 11:11 a.m. “This was a report of several shoplifting incidents that appear to involve the same female. She is seen stealing clothing items during the incidents amounting to several thousand dollars,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
Westborough Police increasing patrols after 5 break-ins in 48 hour span
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Authorities are increasing patrols across one Worcester County town after several businesses and homes were broken into in the last two days. Westborough Police say they’re investigating five commercial and residential break-ins within a 48 hour period from Monday to Wednesday. Officers responding to Sachi Japanese Steakhouse on Union Street found the restaurant was ransacked, according to police, with an unidentified amount of money taken.
bpdnews.com
Investigation Update: Victim Identified in Homicide at 1601 Blue Hill Avenue
At about 5:56 AM on Sunday January 1, 2023, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan. On arrival, officers located Jymaal Cox, 33, of Mattapan, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male victim was pronounced deceased on scene. A short time later, officers located a second adult male victim in the area suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The second victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment.
Machete-Wielding Man Killed In Officer-Involved Cambridge Shooting: Police
A 25-year-old man who repeatedly cut himself with a machete was shot and killed by a Cambridge police officer on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4, authorities said. The shirtless man, whose name was not released, appeared to be suffering emotional distress when he took the blade and slit his wrists…
ABC6.com
Woman stabbed in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
whdh.com
Transit police looking to ID man accused of trying to rob, assaulting 63-year-old man
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a subject of interest in connection with the attempted robbery and assault of a 63-year-old man at Harvard Square MBTA Station on Christmas Eve. The alleged assault occurred at 10 a.m. Anyone with information is asked...
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Law officials in Cambridge say a man was shot by a police officer and later died of his injuries after police were called to the city’s Cambridgeport neighborhood. Police closed several streets in the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets Wednesday afternoon as part of...
Mattapan teacher hospitalized after attempting to stop school fight, report says
A teacher went to the hospital Wednesday after intervening in a fight between students at Young Achievers Science and Math Pilot School in Mattapan, according to a report. Boston police responded at around 3:30 p.m. to the incident, which was off campus and after classes were dismissed, NBC 10 reported.
ABC6.com
Attleboro man to be tried in connection to burglary, fire, death investigation
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — After a months long investigation, the suspect in connection to the death and robbery of Judith Henriques is being tried. 42-year-old Adam Rollins was arrested in Weymouth, on the afternoon of Jan. 1. He is currently facing a charge of burglary with assault. According to...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Assault & Battery Charge at MetroWest Medical Center
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a woman at MetroWest Medical center on multiple charges including assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Police were called to the hospital by hospital security on January 2 after 9 p.m. At 9:56 p.m., Framingham Police arrested Suzette Blake, 42, with no known...
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man pleads guilty for role in murder and robbery of 17-year-old Brandin Guerrero
A Bristol County man wanted in a murder that was captured by police in southern Massachusetts has pleaded guilty. 42-year-old Jorge Luis Pagan Sanchez pleaded guilty to felony murder and robbery Wednesday, according to Bangor Daily News. In December of 2021, Dave Procopio of the Massachusetts State Police stated the...
DA announces arrest in Milton crash that left man dead, child seriously hurt
QUINCY, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with an investigation into a crash in Milton last year that left a man dead and a child seriously injured, prosecutors announced Thursday. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on charges...
Worcester man arrested for alleged double stabbing in package store parking lot
WORCESTER, Ma — A Worcester man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing two men in a package store parking lot. According to Worcester police, officers were dispatched to McGovern’s Package Store parking lot on Millbury for a reported fight. After arriving just before 6:00 p.m., officers located two stabbing victims and administered medical aid.
MBTA Police say kids smashed train windows with hammer, causing delays
BOSTON - Two young people used a hammer to smash the windows of an MBTA train in Boston on Tuesday night, police said, causing service delays.Officers initially responded to the Red Line train at Downtown Crossing at 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they figured out that two "juvenile males" were hitting windows with a hammer, police said.Transit Police shared a photo showing at least three windows broken or damaged.The vandals fled the scene and an investigation is underway, police said.The MBTA recently announced that work on the subway would delay Orange, Green and Red Line service for the next three weekends in January.
