Philadelphia, PA

Jim's Steaks reveals rebuild plans following fire on South Street

 2 days ago

Jim's Steaks on South Street is revealing new plans to rebuild following a devastating fire this summer.

On Monday, the restaurant shared renderings of the construction plans.

Jim's has been closed since the fire ripped through the iconic Philadelphia business last July.

The fire was started by electrical wiring.

A date for the reopening has not been announced.

A fire tore through Jim's Steaks on South Street in South Philadelphia on Friday. The fire alarm reached two alarms as more crews were called in.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Fans of Jim's Steaks on South Street got a glimpse of the plans to rebuild the iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant. On Monday, Jim's tweeted renderings of the construction plans. The restaurant has been closed since a fire ripped through the building last July.Investigators blamed the fire on a problem with electrical wiring.The restaurant's owner has not revealed yet when he plans to reopen, but in December the account tweeted an update of the damage caused by the fire.  
