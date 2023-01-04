Jim's Steaks reveals rebuild plans following fire on South Street

Jim's Steaks on South Street is revealing new plans to rebuild following a devastating fire this summer.

On Monday, the restaurant shared renderings of the construction plans.

Jim's has been closed since the fire ripped through the iconic Philadelphia business last July.

The fire was started by electrical wiring.

A date for the reopening has not been announced.

