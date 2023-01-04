ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish: Help needed solving ATM theft

 2 days ago
Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a Commercial Burglary that occurred in the 1300 block of Peach Bloom Highway, near Church Point.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on December 23, 2022, at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Two suspects in a white Ford F250 were captured on video surveillance backing the vehicle through the front glass doors of the business. The suspects exited the vehicle wearing gloves and masks and loaded an ATM machine onto the truck. They were last seen heading north on Deanne Highway, police say.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download our P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

