College degrees less in demand by employers

By Steven Cohen
DC News Now
 2 days ago

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — It is a new dynamic in the market everywhere — fewer employers are demanding a college degree.

The state of Maryland has cut college degree requirements for many state jobs, leading to a surge in hiring. Dropping the demand has actually led to a more racially diverse workplace.

Some occupations — such as the medical field or engineering — still require degrees, but with a higher demand for employees, employers are trying to keep the workforce they have in place now intact.

“Some employers offer more benefits to keep you,” said Mark Pifer, who is looking for a new job now.

Women entrepreneurs take root in Charles Town

The Federal Reserve Bank says that wages for employees who stay in their current job are up about 5.5 percent over the past year.

DC News Now

