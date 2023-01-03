ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

7 Must-Attend Airbnb Experiences in Louisiana

If you are looking to unwind and experience all that Louisiana has to offer then this list is for you.

I think it is safe to say that we all know that Louisiana has amazing scenes, food, and experiences but sometimes we can forget how special something is when we are so close to it. I initially came across a list of experiences in Louisiana and narrowed them down to the top 7.

Here are 7 amazing experiences that Louisiana has to offer and the best part is that you can find them all on Airbnb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4PVd_0k2alHBu00
Airbnb

Bee and Honey Tasting Experience:

This experienced is located in Baton Rouge, La. While you are here you can learn how to inspect a bee hive and even extract honey from the comb. This is a 3-hour experience so it’s safe to say that you will almost be a Bee expert once you are done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKnM8_0k2alHBu00
Airbnb

Legendary Nola Bounce Dance and Walking Tour:

This experience is obviously located in New Orleans, La, and features several Bounce Dance Challenges along a 1.5-mile challenge. If this sounds like something you would like to do then be sure to pack your smile and a lot of energy. By the time you are done with this 3-hour experience, you will be an expert in all things dance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ivTtL_0k2alHBu00
Airbnb

Private Writing Class with an Author:

This experience is located in New Orleans, La and it is a requirement that you like to write. If you are an aspiring writer then this is the perfect experience for you. You will be able to strengthen your writing skills as well as receive some professional guidance. This is a 90-minute experience that will take place in a local coffee shop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wu5V_0k2alHBu00
Airbnb

Manchac Magic Kayak Swamp Tour:

This tour is located in New Orleans, La, and will take you through the Manchac Swamp. If you are looking for that picture-perfect photo then this is the experience for you. This tour will last 2 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yosUD_0k2alHBu00
Airbnb

New Orleans True Crime Experience:

This experience is located in New Orleans, La, and is clearly for those who are interested in the shady part of New Orleans’s history. This is an adult-only tour that will take about 2 hours and is sure to provide you with a good time and maybe a few nightmares.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eciVy_0k2alHBu00
Airbnb

Life Before & After Hurricane Katrina Tour:

This tour is located in New Orleans, La, and will take you on a tour of the city’s most impacted areas from Hurricane Katrina. This is a tour that will surely break your heart but will also give you the opportunity to learn about the destruction that this hurricane had on the city. This is a 1-hour experience which leaves you with plenty of time to do more sightseeing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uozCd_0k2alHBu00
Airbnb

Pub Crawl with a Pirate:

I feel like you can’t go to New Orleans without taking a pub crawl with a Pirate. On this 2.5-hour experience, you will take a trip to some of the most famous bars in the French Quarter. Oh, and did I mention this tour is led by a Pirate.

Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana.

