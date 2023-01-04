ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
WAVY News 10

Traffic shift upcoming for Laskin Road project in VB

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic shift will begin as early as next week on westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay in Virginia Beach to allow for road construction and utility work. Contractor crews will put the traffic shift into place as early as Jan....
13News Now

Crews respond to fire on Middle Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire in the Lindenwood area of Norfolk Wednesday night. Emergency dispatchers got the call for a fire on Middle Avenue shortly around 6:37 p.m. Shortly before 7 p.m., Norfolk Fire & Rescue confirmed there was a working structure fire. A...
