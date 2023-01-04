Read full article on original website
Equipment arrives, repairs continue at Wheelabrator Portsmouth facility following fire
It's been more than 2 weeks since a fire at Wheelabrator Portsmouth damaged a conveyor belt duct above the road.
Portsmouth's Churchland Bridge to shut down during the day as crews work on bridge replacement
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth drivers, heads up! Starting Thursday, the Churchland Bridge will close to all traffic during the day multiple times through the month of January. Drivers should expect to see the bridge closed on Tuesdays and Fridays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. The closure allows construction...
No injuries after mobile home fire on News Rd in James City County
Officials say there were no injuries reported following a mobile home fire in James City County early Thursday morning.
Injuries confirmed after HRT bus, tractor-trailer collide at Newport News intersection
Emergency personnel are currently on the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer and an HRT bus that had run off the road in Newport News.
WAVY News 10
Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
Newport News police investigate intersection where bus ran off road, tractor-trailer overturned
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating what happened in the Washington area of the city Thursday morning, where a Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) bus reportedly ran off the road, and a tractor-trailer overturned. The police department said the two vehicles were in a crash. The commotion...
WAVY News 10
Traffic shift upcoming for Laskin Road project in VB
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic shift will begin as early as next week on westbound Laskin Road near the bridge over Linkhorn Bay in Virginia Beach to allow for road construction and utility work. Contractor crews will put the traffic shift into place as early as Jan....
Train stopped in Norfolk, blocking traffic on Church Street
NORFOLK, Va. — A train is stopped on the tracks in Norfolk, leading to some traffic in the Williamston-Woodland Historic District. A supervisor with the city's dispatch services said it's a Norfolk Southern train. The company called at 7:20 p.m. to let them know about the problem. The train...
Crews respond to fire on Middle Avenue in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire in the Lindenwood area of Norfolk Wednesday night. Emergency dispatchers got the call for a fire on Middle Avenue shortly around 6:37 p.m. Shortly before 7 p.m., Norfolk Fire & Rescue confirmed there was a working structure fire. A...
No injuries reported following school bus crash in Virginia Beach
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 4:23 p.m. at the intersection of General Booth Blvd. and Nimmo Parkway.
WAVY News 10
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, not at Military Circle Mall
City Manager: Norfolk arena could be built downtown, …. NC aquariums help care for cols-stunned seaturtles. Accomack County to add time, days to high school …. Bill could set minimum staffing requirements for …. Could social media be making kids too sensitive? …. Trial begins for Norfolk man accused of...
Stolen bikes recovered after break-in at Norfolk store
Two bikes have been recovered after a break-in at a bike and skate shop in Norfolk, but the owner is still responsible for the damage.
Cannonball found in Suffolk apartment backyard
A woman living in the Suffolk Acqua luxury apartments was just out walking her dog when she found something out of the ordinary, a cannonball.
Stolen items resold online through Portsmouth business, documents show
Re-selling goods online stolen from Hampton Roads stores for nearly three years. It's what federal court documents detail with three people behind an operation based in Portsmouth.
Norfolk man dies following Granby Street crash
A man has died following a crash that happened late Tuesday morning in Norfolk. Around 11 a.m., officers said they responded to the 6200 block of Granby Street where a car reportedly hit a tree.
Injuries reported following 5-vehicle crash on N Chesapeake Expressway
The North Chesapeake Expressway was temporarily closed following a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning.
Portsmouth interim chief Stephen Jenkins named permanent Police Chief
Sources say the decision to appoint Jenkins to Police Chief was made by Interim City Manager Mimi Terry.
13newsnow.com
Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing driver
The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Jan. 3 near the intersection of Granby Street and Afton Avenue. Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, died from his injuries.
13News Now Investigates: A record number of homicides in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Violence in Hampton Roads hit a new high in 2022. Homicides increased 7% to claim a total of 220 people last year across the seven cities, according to local police departments, FBI data, and records kept by 13News Now. That is double the amount from just...
WAVY News 10
Norfolk-bound Ever Forward owner to pay more than $600K for oyster bar restoration following grounding of vessel
BALTIMORE, Md. (WAVY) – The owner of the Ever Forward container ship will have to pay more than $600,000 to restore oyster bars in the area of the Chesapeake Bay where it ran aground last March after a vote Wednesday from Maryland’s Board of Public Works. The board...
