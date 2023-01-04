ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

TxDOT making available $250 million for sidewalks, bike lanes improvement projects

East Texas doctor explains commotio cordis which some speculate could have caused Buffalo Bills play. Dr. Patel said commotio cordis is rare, but occurs when a blunt, non-penetrating chest trauma occurs to the interior portion of the chest. “It doesn’t lead to any structural damage to the heart itself. It’s basically an arrhythmic, which means it’s related to the electrical disturbance of the heart,” he said.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Emergency Landing At Sulphur Springs Airport

Sulphur Springs Police and Fire Departments waited for a plane at the Municipal airport that reportedly had landing gear issues and expected to make a belly-up landing. However, after circling the airport, they managed to get the wheels down and landed safely.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Marshall Fire Department responds to house fire; 1 airlifted to hospital

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - At 9:28 pm Marshall Fire Units were dispatched to the 500 block of W. Meredith St to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted flames visible from the front entrance of the single family dwelling. The mother and her two children were able to exit the home, however the mother of 2 sustained second degree burns to approximately 15% percent of her body.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

New Prospect Water Supply reporting outages in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On January 3 the New Prospect Water Supply reported a water outage affecting various customers in Rusk County. Affected customers are those in 211D, FM 782 from 1380, and FM 782 to the intersection of CR 217. Also, from the intersection of SH 43 and...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Officials on scene of active house fire in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Officials are responding to a house fire that is currently happening in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler. CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this article once further information comes in.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview emergency crews respond to I-20 crash

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum is on scene at a wreck on I-20 near the Sabine River bridge. The Longview Fire Deparment water rescue came unit was called in but it turned out neither vehicle involved in the wreck was in the water.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Van Zandt County begins issuing grant funds for radio project

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The former Van Zandt County judge and the commissioner’s court made plans to organize funds to put towards the broad band project. The broadband project includes providing cell phone service throughout all of the rural areas within the county. It also includes updating their current dispatch systems for first responders, which was installed in the 1970′s.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Official: Manhunt for suspect in Santa Land called off, locals lock your doors

TYLER, Texas — Santa Land closed early this holiday season due to a search earlier for a suspect on their property which has been called off. According to Sergeant Adam Albritton, as of 8:15 p.m. the scene is cleared but they have not captured the suspect. Albritton urges locals to keep their doors locked.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Greg from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Greg — from the SPCA of East Texas. Greg is a 6-week-old Australian Shepherd-mix who is too cute for words! Greg came from a litter of 14 puppies. Unfortunately, two of his siblings passed. The SPCA of East...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: White Oak firefighter marks 50 years on the job

As we have already seen, the East Texas winter can be a mixed bag of surprises with brutal freezing temperatures one week, then spring-like conditions the next. Gregg County Texas A&M Agri-life Extension Agent Shanequa Davis says it’s a pattern that is familiar to East Texans.
WHITE OAK, TX
KLTV

East Texas pharmacist says suppliers cannot pinpoint cause of nationwide medication shortage

Gilmer resident Louis Forte’ discovered something egg-xtraordinary in his hens’ nest last week. One of the chickens laid an egg that was larger than usual. “I really appreciate how everyone shared, and was so worried about him, and how happy they were, as was I also, that he was back home. That is how we got him back, we would not have gotten him back if it wasn’t for all our friends on Facebook.”
GILMER, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Ava is looking for a forever home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live in hopes of finding Ava a forever home. Ava was one of seven puppies rescued by some good Samaritans out of Gladewater and is just 7 months old and weighs about 32 pounds. She is sweet tempered, affectionate towards dogs and humans and is a great cuddler to keep you warm in the winter.
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

Tyler fire marshal’s office investigating house fire on Faith Lane

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The cause of a Thursday morning house fire is under investigation. Emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire in the 3100 block of Faith Lane in Tyler around 9:20 a.m., including 3 fire engines and a ladder truck. Jay McClung, deputy fire marshal for the City of Tyler said no injuries were reported and no one was at home at the time of the incident. Initial responders said they saw smoke coming from heat vents in the attic area.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Bakery brings South American culture, comfort food to East Texas

The warm weather is good news for cattle ranchers, who don’t have to feed when the grass is growing. But the effect extremes can have on plants particularly food crops, can be disastrous. New district court to help move wheels of justice faster in Smith County. Updated: 5 hours...
LONGVIEW, TX

