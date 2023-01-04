(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s heartbeat abortion law on Thursday. The court ruled in a 3-2 decision written by Justice Kaye Hearn, which said that "our state constitutional right to privacy extends to a woman's decision to have an abortion." The ruling comes nearly two years after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill into law on Feb. 18, 2021. A lawsuit against...

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO