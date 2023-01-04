Read full article on original website
South Carolina Supreme Court overturns state's fetal heartbeat abortion law
(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s heartbeat abortion law on Thursday. The court ruled in a 3-2 decision written by Justice Kaye Hearn, which said that "our state constitutional right to privacy extends to a woman's decision to have an abortion." The ruling comes nearly two years after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill into law on Feb. 18, 2021. A lawsuit against...
Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution
A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
Cruel and unusual or constitutional? State Supreme Court to hear arguments about methods of imposing the death penalty in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the execution method of four death row inmates at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. South Carolina Department of Corrections and Governor Henry McMaster filed an appeal to a circuit court judge's ruling last year that said four death row inmates cannot be executed using the electric chair or firing squad.
EPA finalizes contentious water rule despite pending case at U.S. Supreme Court
(Reuters) The Biden administration finalized a rule protecting waterways that feed into rivers and lakes under the Clean Water Act, addressing a contentious question the U.S. Supreme Court is currently reviewing and restoring previous protections the Trump administration removed. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Army Corps of Engineers...
Multnomah County start enforcing tighter rules on food carts in 2023
Food cart owners will need to either be connected to a sewer line or more frequently dump their wastewater. Either way, there’s a cost.
South Carolina's Supreme Court strikes down 6-week abortion ban
South Carolina's Supreme Court struck down the state's six-week abortion ban Thursday, claiming it violates the state's constitution. The 2021 so-called "heartbeat act" bans abortions after fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is typically around six weeks, before most women know they are pregnant. It included exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother's life is in danger.
Federal Court Rules WV Legislature’s Definition of “Girl” and “Woman” is Constitutionally Permissible
(LOOTPRESS) – Federal Judge grants partial summary judgment to State in finding that “West Virginia passed a law that defines “girl” and “woman,” for the purpose of secondary school sports, as biologically female. Under the law, all biological males, including those who identify as...
