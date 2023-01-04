ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pat McAfee Apologizes for Ripping Lions Over His Interview Access

By Nick Selbe
 2 days ago

McAfee: “I was acting like a baby back spoiled b----.”

Former NFL punter-turned-media personality Pat McAfee has cultivated an immense following for himself with his colorful and brash on-air persona. But after launching an angry tirade toward the Lions after being told head coach Dan Campbell would not be able to appear on his Pat McAfee Show this week, McAfee has struck a different tone in offering an apology.

The issue began on Tuesday when McAfee went on his show to air his grievance about being denied access to Campbell ahead of Detroit’s pivotal game with the Packers this Sunday. In an expletive-laced rant , McAfee promised to give an “equal and opposite reaction” to his perceived offense with the Lions should they lose the game.

“It was their PR person, and the way they went about declining it, I was like, ‘Oh, O.K., alright. If that’s how it’s gonna be.’ And there’s a lot of people from Detroit going, ‘He’s hunkering down, it’s a big week.’ This isn’t Pee Wee football, shut the f--- up, O.K.,” McAfee said. “The coach is gonna be on a microphone, this is the biggest game of the year that’s gonna happen.”

Hours later, McAfee posted an apology for his behavior, saying he was acting like a “baby back spoiled b----.”

The Packers and Lions will square off on Sunday Night Football in Green Bay. The Packers would clinch a wild-card spot with a win, while the Lions need to win and have the Seahawks lose to the Rams in order to make the final postseason field.

