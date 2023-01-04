ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Breaks Another Record: First Person to Lose $200 Billion

By Tori Latham
 2 days ago
Buying Twitter probably seemed like a better idea to Elon Musk before he actually went through with it.

Since he took control of the social-media company in October, it’s only been causing him headaches. The latest: Musk has become the first person to ever lose $200 billion, Bloomberg reported recently. His net worth is currently sitting at $137 billion, down from a high of $340 billion in November 2021. That’s a pretty long way to fall—one most of us can’t even fathom.

The loss is most recently due to the downward trajectory of Musk’s Tesla . Since the EV company achieved a $1 trillion market capitalization in October 2021, shares have plummeted , sometimes dropping more than 11 percent in a single day. Overall, Tesla shares fell a whopping 65 percent in 2022, leading the company to offer a rare end-of-year discount on some models. Reportedly, it’s also slowing down production at its Shanghai plant. (For his part, Musk has maintained that Tesla is doing well, tweeting that the company is “executing better than ever” just last month.) And the stock was hammered again today after deliveries of new cars in the fourth quarter of 2022 fell below Wall Street’s expectations .

Beyond Tesla, though, Twitter is also contributing to Musk’s downfall. The multibillionaire bought the company for $44 billion, and he’s had to sell many of his Tesla shares to help cover the acquisition. Of course, his decision to fire dozens of Twitter employees and his bizarre approach to running the social-media site haven’t helped him in the eyes of the public either.

In all, it’s a steep decline for the man who was once the richest person in the world. In January 2021, he became just the second person to accumulate a personal fortune of more than $200 billion. (Unsurprisingly, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos was the first , beating out Musk by a matter of months.) And after becoming the richest person in late 2021, Musk remained in that coveted spot until LVMH’s Bernard Arnault dethroned him this past December.

Of course, Musk still remains a multibillionaire, with a $44.8 billion stake in his SpaceX and a $44 billion one in Tesla, with his options in the latter company worth another $27.8 billion or so. Given that, we’re only breaking out our tiny EVs (electric violins) for the second richest man in the world.

Comments / 46

ImpeachBidenThePedo
1d ago

I don't believe anything this left wing propaganda machine right when it comes to president Donald J Trump or Elon musk. sure there's going to be some democrat liberals leaving Twitter because Elon bought it but there's also going to be millions of people around the world coming back to Twitter or coming to Twitter for the first time because Elon bought it

Reply(2)
6
Joseph Scalia
1d ago

What is the point of this article? to celebrate that Musk is no longer the richest man alive? or that he had spend his money unselfishly? He paid a price to unveil the tremendous corruption in our government, big tech companies spying for government and trashing the very people they should be serving. This should male him a HERO of Americans. I guess he also has proven that we don't have too many Americans in this country ( companies not wanting to advertise in Twitter, people running away from Twitter).. and by the way he didn't loose $200 billion, that would happen if he sold a his shares now he still has possession of his shares and the potential of share priced going up again. .have not seen and modern billions spend his money to benefit the general public even though they may be too stupid to realize it.

Reply(1)
3
hey hey
1d ago

Don't matter he will make it up quickly like always he isnt even worried he has done things like this many times he just keeps going higher.

Reply
2
