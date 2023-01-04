Read full article on original website
United Red Storm vs. Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes Girls Basketball on 1-4-23
The United Red Storm host the Abingdon-Avon Tornadoes for a Lincoln Trail Conference match up. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast of the game, click HERE.
Monmouth College SID Nathan Baliva Discusses Transfer Portal, and Upcoming Alumni Day.
The Monmouth College women and men’s basketball teams have a home conference match against Beloit this upcoming Saturday. The game is not just special because it is a home game that will factor into the Midwest Conference standings, but it is also a day to honor many athletes who came through the Fighting Scots basketball program. Sports Information Director Nathan Baliva, had this to say regarding the game and ceremony, on the WRAM morning show.
School Spotlight- Central Intermediate in Monmouth
Principal Andrea Frieden and MTC Communications Marketing Director Rachel Kerns. Kerns presented a $150 check to Principal Frieden for their after-school programs.
Leonard B. May
Leonard B. May, 75, formerly of Galesburg, passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022, 12:25 AM at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac. Leonard was born on June 28, 1947 in Galesburg. He was the son of Loren and Portia (Tingley) May. He married Nancy Smith on November 3, 1967 in Jacksonville, Florida. Together they celebrated 47 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on May 9, 2014. Leonard is surviving by his children, Bill May of Granite City and Catrina Petty of Arizona; grandchildren, Ashley May, Kaitlynn Cuevas, Kellen May, Lexie May, Allisyn May, Lizzy May, Melonie May, Heather May, Kristi May, Carter May, Alyssa Gooley, Ayrika Gooley and Felicty Norbell; four great-grandchildren, Miley Kay, Alivia Phoenix, Magnolia Jade, Taylee Marie, and one on the way; brothers, Tim May of Cherryville, North Carolina and Loren “Lonnie” May, Jr. of Seabring, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Leonard May, Jr. and sister, Ann Hall.
Margery Jean Lopez
Margery Jean Lopez, 65, of Galesburg, died peacefully at 8:43 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Seminary Manor in Galesburg. She was born January 4, 1957, in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of Donald J. and Betty M. (Walker) Mills. Margie graduated from Galesburg High School in 1975. She worked at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in the dietary department for around 30 years, until her retirement in 2014.
Diana L. Pacheco
Diana L. Pacheco, age 75, of Galesburg, Illinois died at 6:49 AM on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on January 26, 1947 in Galesburg, Illinois the daughter of Marion and Willie (Parris) Jacobs. She attended and graduated from Galesburg High School in Galesburg, Illinois. In 1970 she married Clyde Charles, Sr in Galesburg, Illinois. Then, she married Jesse Paul Pacheco on July 25, 1994 in Rock Island, Illinois. He preceded her in death on June 9, 2017.
Eugene Hobby
Eugene Hobby, age 94, of rural Stronghurst, Illinois, passed away at 8:00 a.m. Friday, December 30, 2022 at Roseville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Roseville, Illinois. He was born June 2, 1928, south of Raritan, Illinois, the son of Evelyn Covert Hobby Armstrong. On June 5, 1947, he married the love of his life, Elma Owsley at the Old Bedford Church, rural Blandinsville, Illinois. She survives.
OSF Holy Family Installs New Helipad in Monmouth
As an ongoing commitment to serving the community, OSF Holy Family installed a new helipad. The new 40×40 pad includes new lights and automatic gates to secure the area from traffic. A new automatic gate was also installed on the east side of the Main Entrance. Here is a photo of the helicopter at night.
Barbara Kneer Cantrell
Our beloved mother Barbara Kneer Cantrell, 87, died on Sunday January 1st, 2023, at her home in Galesburg, IL, with her sons by her side. She was born July 25, 1935, at Princeville, IL as the daughter of Francis and Maude Down Kneer. She married Donald C. Cantrell June 19, 1960.
Sharon A. Patch
Sharon A. Patch, 82, of Roseville, IL, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 2:00p.m. at Roseville Healthcare and Rehab. She was born September 5, 1940 at home in Henderson County, IL, the daughter of Mervin and Ruby (Burkett) Lauver. She was raised and educated in the Terre Haute, IL, area graduating from Terre Haute High School in 1958. She married Gary Patch on April 15, 1962 in the Stronghurst Christian Church.
2022 was a good year for Big River Resources
Big River Resources President and CEO David Zimmerman says 2022 was a good strong year for the company:. “So, 2022 was what I would call a very strong year for Big River Resources. First and foremost, everyone was safe through the year. All of our employees and staff came through and just performed wonderfully through the year. From a profitability standpoint gonna be one of our better years”
Woman killed in crash on Illinois Route 2
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A 48-year-old woman was killed in a crash in extremely foggy conditions on Sunday morning. According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the weather was very foggy and Route 2 was ice covered when the crash occurred, in the 6000 block of IL Rte. […]
Abandoned Fort Madison building fire
Fort Madison, IA- Fire officials in Fort Madison say a fire at an abandoned building Saturday, December 31st, is the latest in a string of fires at abandoned homes. The Pen City Current reports that an abandoned home, located at 2193 Highway 61, caught fire at 2:45 AM Saturday. Fort...
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
Galesburg Council approve grants for pair of Knox St. businesses and Discovery Depot
Galesburg City Council approved two grants under the Women and/or Minority-owned business programs on Tuesday night. President of the Knox County Area Partnership for Economic Development Ken Springer spoke to the council in support of the applicants; Brittany’s Beautique and All-Star Sports Academy both located on E. Knox St.
Three rescued from fire at Green Valley home
GREEN VALLEY, Ill. – Three people had to be rescued from a home in the Tazewell County community of Green Valley following a fire Tuesday morning. Officials say the fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. near East Main and Barker. 25 News reports an off-duty firefighter saw two children...
Part of Interstate 80 in Henry County closed after semi-truck smashes into overpass
COLONA, Ill. — Interstate 80 westbound lanes in the area of Cleveland Road in Henry County (IL) are temporarily shut down after a single-vehicle crash, according to a Henry County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The crash occurred on Thursday, Jan. 5, around 11:21 a.m. at Interstate 80 westbound at...
Bier Stube says H2-WHOA!
More and more Quad City restaurants are finding themselves with unplanned water features filling their buildings instead of diners Bier Stube in Moline is the latest restaurant to fall victim to flakey water pipes and flooding. Broken sprinkler pipes during New Year’s weekend gave the bar an unexpected indoor rainstorm. Cleanup and repairs are underway […]
Two Injured In Henry County Collision
On December 27, at approximately 12:50 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Old Highway 34 in Mount Pleasant. Upon investigation, it was determined that a 2006 Ford F-150, driven by 48-year-old Brodie Rodgers was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue when it collided with a 2020 Kia Nitro entering the intersection, driven by 60-year-old Sara Leblanc.
Police investigating fire that destroyed 5 Illinois businesses
MENDOTA, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials are still investigating that cause of a massive fire in Mendota that destroyed several businesses, including a beloved pet shop. Police said that five businesses were destroyed. It took fire crews until 3 a.m. to fully contain the blaze. No one was hurt, but several animals were killed in the […]
