Yukon, OK

KOCO

Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into her Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a car crashed into her northwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that around 2 a.m., a car went through two fences before crashing into a home in a neighborhood near Northwest 164th Street and May Avenue. The driver was heading south on Sugar Loaf Drive and overcorrected their car before crashing.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Semi crash causes traffic backup on Kilpatrick Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY — A semi crash caused a traffic backup on the Kilpatrick Turnpike. 7:26 p.m. Update: The crash has been cleared. Original Post: At 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, a semi crashed into the cable barriers on Kilpatrick Turnpike West at Council Road and Memorial Road. Drivers should expect significant traffic backup at this time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman

12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman with autism who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck

Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Semi rollover shuts down parts of I-35, I-240 for several hours in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Two highway ramps were closed for several hours Monday in the Oklahoma City metro after a semi rolled on its side, causing problems during rush hour. The tractor-trailer rolled over around 2 p.m. Monday. near Interstates 235 and 240 in Moore. The southbound ramp coming to eastbound I-240 was closed for several hours as crews worked to move the truck.
MOORE, OK
news9.com

1 Dead In Garvin Co. Crash

One person is dead after a crash that happened at around 8 a.m. Monday in Garvin County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Investigators said William Brooks, 46, was driving on East County Road 1554, approximately three miles south of Lindsay, when the vehicle departed the roadway and rolled over.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KTEN.com

Driver killed in Garvin County crash

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

