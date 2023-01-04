Read full article on original website
Road Closed After Rollover Crash In NW OKC
A rollover crash in northwest Oklahoma City has prompted authorities to close the intersection of Northwest 164th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Officials on scene said two vehicles were involved, and those in the crash suffered only minor injuries.
Emergency landing causes plane to flip in Oklahoma City
A pilot of a small single engine aircraft had to make an emergency landing at a local airport when the plane ended up on its roof.
Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into her Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman was taken to a hospital Thursday morning after a car crashed into her northwest Oklahoma City home. Police told KOCO 5 that around 2 a.m., a car went through two fences before crashing into a home in a neighborhood near Northwest 164th Street and May Avenue. The driver was heading south on Sugar Loaf Drive and overcorrected their car before crashing.
Semi crash causes traffic backup on Kilpatrick Turnpike
OKLAHOMA CITY — A semi crash caused a traffic backup on the Kilpatrick Turnpike. 7:26 p.m. Update: The crash has been cleared. Original Post: At 5:23 p.m. Wednesday, a semi crashed into the cable barriers on Kilpatrick Turnpike West at Council Road and Memorial Road. Drivers should expect significant traffic backup at this time.
School bus accident leave one with minor injuries
McIntyre Law Chopper 4 is headed to a report of a car versus school bus at 2201 S. Cornwell Drive near Parkland Elementary School in Yukon.
Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman
12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman with autism who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and...
1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck
Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
OHP releases identity of man killed along Turner Turnpike
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a local turnpike.
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Rollover In West OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is the scene of a semitruck rollover that happened Monday morning on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to Morgan Road. The exit ramp from westbound I-40 to northbound Morgan Road has been closed while the wreck is cleared up. It is unknown what caused the...
Burst Pipes Leaves Midwest City Apartment Ruined, Residents Searching For Assistance
A single mother living at the Ridge Apartments in Midwest City said it's been weeks since her home was ruined, and still hasn't received help from management. Aja Shaw said it took her apartment management five days just to get the water in the vacant apartments above her turned off, and now everything she owns is ruined.
Semi rollover shuts down parts of I-35, I-240 for several hours in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Two highway ramps were closed for several hours Monday in the Oklahoma City metro after a semi rolled on its side, causing problems during rush hour. The tractor-trailer rolled over around 2 p.m. Monday. near Interstates 235 and 240 in Moore. The southbound ramp coming to eastbound I-240 was closed for several hours as crews worked to move the truck.
1 Dead In Garvin Co. Crash
One person is dead after a crash that happened at around 8 a.m. Monday in Garvin County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Investigators said William Brooks, 46, was driving on East County Road 1554, approximately three miles south of Lindsay, when the vehicle departed the roadway and rolled over.
Heating lamps blamed for Oklahoma City house fire
An Oklahoma family is starting off the New Year by picking up the pieces following an early morning fire.
Driver killed in Garvin County crash
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — A sport utility vehicle crashed near Lindsay in Garvin County Monday morning, killing its driver and leaving a passenger injured. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Ian Naylor said the Chevrolet Tahoe went off the pavement on County Road 1554 just before 8 a.m. and rolled over.
Oklahomans concerned about safety in Midtown after deadly New Year’s shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans are concerned about safety in Midtown after a deadly New Year’s shooting. The owner of Circle Cannabis said it happened just a walking distance from his shop on Northwest 10th Street. They were closed for the night when shots rang out. "We had already...
OKC police release footage of K-9 locating man accused of making bombs at work
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department released body camera footage on Wednesday of the K-9, named Bear, who located a man suspected of making bombs at his place of work. 52-year-old Troy Lee was arrested on Dec. 2 at a warehouse on the 3700 block...
Winter Overflow Shelters Available In Oklahoma City
There are several overnight shelters available to our unhoused neighbors as temperatures begin to dip down. The best way to spread this information is through word of mouth. The locations are also posted on the News 9 app.
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
Two arrested after short pursuit in Oklahoma City, police say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two suspects into custody after they led police on a pursuit overnight in Oklahoma City. The chase started shortly after midnight Wednesday at 27th Street and Lindsay Avenue, and police said the passenger bailed from the vehicle. The driver continued a few more blocks before eventually giving up at Southwest 29th Street and Broadway, according to police.
