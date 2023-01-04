Read full article on original website
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Oklahoma City councilwoman worried about Bricktown crime
A city leader in Oklahoma City is speaking out about the possible dangers of a popular district.
okcfox.com
OKC Council approves largest police raise in modern OKC history to help with recruiting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Changes are coming to the Oklahoma City Police Department after OKC City Council approved a historic agreement this week with the Fraternal Order of Police. Mayor David Holt tweeted that the agreement provides the largest police raise in modern OKC history with the goal of...
Tenants fed up with broken elevators at metro apartment
After three days of both elevators in the Tiffany Retro Apartments being broken, its tenants say they’re frustrated.
Chick-fil-A to open new Oklahoma City location
Fans of a popular fast-food restaurant known for its service will be able to go to another location in the metro, beginning this week.
Council approves historic raise for Oklahoma City police
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council approved an agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police that provides the largest police raises in modern history of the city.
“Corrective action”: OTA Board reauthorizes millions in turnpike contracts
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize around $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
KOCO
Neighbors say those experiencing homelessness causing problems in Oklahoma park
OKLAHOMA CITY — Neighbors said those experiencing homelessness are causing problems in an Oklahoma park. Now, police are involved, but local advocates said it’s not as easy as just running off the people camping there. The Homeless Alliance said they were just notified of the homeless camps in the park by the city on Tuesday.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
Update: A dip in I-40 westbound in Del City has drivers upset
After all lanes have opened, drivers are frustrated with a dip in I-40 westbound in Del City.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City council votes to close part of Classen Drive to vehicle traffic
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City council unanimously approved closing Classen Drive between 10th and Dewey to vehicles on Tuesday. The area will remain open for the public to use as a pedestrian and bicycle area. The property owners in the area would be responsible for the redevelopment...
news9.com
Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census
According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
Problems multiply for Cleveland Co. tenant with no heat
A Cleveland County woman is saying her landlord is letting her home fall apart.
‘Manifesto of defiance’: OTA board corrective action plan ACCESS Oklahoma met with opposition
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress
Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
Photos: 108 dogs waiting to be adopted in OKC
If you are looking for a new dog, officials at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they have dozens of dogs in need of a loving home.
News On 6
Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman
12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman with autism who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and...
Tesla shipping error could cost Edmond woman thousands
An Edmond woman says she could be out thousands of dollars after her new car was shipped to the wrong city.
okcfox.com
Pre-trial conference for Oklahoma's Swadley's Foggy Bottom lawsuit set for October
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A new court document has been filed in Oklahoma’s Swadley's Foggy Bottom lawsuit. According to the documents a pre-trial conference is now set for October 18 at 10 a.m. These proceedings are often used to help the judge establish a time frame for all...
KOCO
Early voting starts Thursday for various races on ballot for Jan. 10 election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Early voting starts Thursday for various elections in 18 counties across Oklahoma. Several municipal and school propositions are on the ballot. In Norman, voters will decide whether OG&E will be able to sell and distribute electricity in the city. Election Day is Jan. 10. Early voting...
Moore family’s storm shelter unusable due to constant flooding, installation company disappears without trace
A Moore family says having a storm shelter was a must, so when they came across a house for sale that already had one built underneath the garage it sealed the deal, but now it's become more of a headache than a way of safety.
