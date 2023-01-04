ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

news9.com

Oklahoma Sees Population Increase Following 2020 Census

According to the Census Bureau, Oklahoma is one of the top ten states for net domestic migration. That means people from other states are moving here. This news piqued the interest of Oklahoma City Major David Holt. In a tweet Wednesday, he highlighted the importance of building a city people...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma Restaurant Gets Robot Waitress

Over the last few years we've seen several videos pop up around the internet of robotic waiters. And now the future has arrived in Oklahoma!. Since the pandemic, we've noticed several signs outside food establishments saying "We're Hiring." It's commonly known now that there is a huge shortage of staff in the food service industry all across America. In February 2022, ABC Action News highlighted how a restaurant in Florida is coping with this issue with the help of their robotic waitress "Pearl."
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Oklahoma Authorities Locate 19-Year-Old Missing Woman

12:53 p.m., Jan. 5, UPDATE: Authorities have located Henderson, who is unwilling to return home, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department. Oklahoma Law enforcement are looking for a missing 19-year-old woman with autism who left home under "suspicious circumstances." Haley Henderson was last seen near Southwest 59th Street and...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

