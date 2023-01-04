Read full article on original website
footballscoop.com
Sources: Mississippi State bringing home former star player for offensive assistant
Chad Bumphis is going home. Multiple sources tell FootballScoop that Bumphis, most recently on staff at the University of Utah, is returning home to Zach Arnett's inaugural Mississippi State staff as the Bulldogs' wide receivers coach. It's a homecoming to both his alma mater and his home state for Bumphis,...
WLBT
Three Mississippi schools receive 2023 preseason baseball rankings
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Baseball continues to reign supreme in the Magnolia State. Three Mississippi universities received preseason rankings ahead of the 2023 NCAA Division 1 College Baseball season from Collegiate Baseball on December 20 and Perfect Game on Wednesday. Current National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, were given a...
MSU adds two familiar faces to their football staff
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State is adding two familiar faces to their football staff. Longtime high school football coach Brad Peterson will join as Associate AD for Football Administration. Former Bulldog wide receiver Chad Bumphis will join as the next WR coach. Peterson coached at Brandon, Madison Central, Forest, Newton, and Louisville where he won […]
WTOK-TV
Young announces he’s running for statewide office
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
breezynews.com
Flu Cases Rebounding in Some Parts of MS
Some Mississippi communities are seeing an increase in flu cases again. The State Health Department says flu reports peaked in early November with about ten per cent of patients visiting their doctors complaining of flu-like symptoms. The number of flu cases dropped steadily throughout most of December, leveling off at just over five per cent right before Christmas. The public health district which includes Attala County has had flu rates as high as 45 per cent but they dropped to around 29 per cent before starting to climb in the last two weeks, now back up to 37 per cent.
breezynews.com
COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally
This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
wtva.com
Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
Commercial Dispatch
Baggett ousted as Oktibbeha road manager
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — The county has new leadership in the road department as supervisors started 2023 ushering out the old guard. After an executive session at Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors appointed Keith Thompson as interim road manager and Mark Vaughn as interim assistant road manager. This came after an open session vote to dismiss road manager Hal Baggett, who had led the department since July 2017.
wtva.com
National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County
ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
Commercial Dispatch
Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
hottytoddy.com
MHP Investigated Two Fatalities on State Highways Over New Year’s Weekend
The Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated two fatal wrecks on state highways over the New Year’s holiday weekend. The New Year’s Holiday Travel Enforcement Period began at 6 a.m. On Friday and concluded at midnight on Monday. Mississippi Highway Patrol issued 8037 citations, made 164 arrests for impaired driving,...
wtva.com
Shannon man arrested for April murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested a Shannon man in connection to an April 2022 murder. Police arrested Meltorris Johnson, 28, on Dec. 28 for accessory after the fact to capital murder. He’s being held in jail without a bond. The charge stems from the deadly shooting of...
wcbi.com
Columbus police investigate shooting at Cypress Park Apartments
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called to Cypress Park Apartments, just after 10 last night, on South Lehmberg Road. No one was injured but apartments were damaged in the gunfire. Investigators are still searching for the shooter...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Mississippi women on felony drug charges
A traffic stop led to the arrest of two Mississippi women on felony drug charges. Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Department report that on Dec. 28, LCSD deputies and the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit initiated a traffic stop of a Chevrolet truck driven by Julia Ann Ray, 24, of Tupelo, in the Verona area of Lee County.
wtva.com
Driver arrested after car crashed into Columbus house
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a Columbus house on New Year’s Eve and resulted in one arrest. The crash happened that night at Ninth Street and 11th Avenue. Police said the driver was impaired when the crash happened and resulted in the arrest of Asia Sharkey, 29.
wcbi.com
Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
wtva.com
No arrests following New Year's Day shooting in Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus. Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals...
darkhorsepressnow.com
10 Arrested In New Years Eve “Operation Firecracker” With Columbus Police Dept.
“Operation Firecracker,” conducted on New Year’s Eve by the Columbus Police Department, resulted in 10 arrests and 52 citations at safety checkpoints within the city limits. 22 officers volunteered to work on this detail. Chief Joseph Daughtry said the officers were not required to work, but many stepped...
