Mississippi State, MS

WLBT

Three Mississippi schools receive 2023 preseason baseball rankings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Baseball continues to reign supreme in the Magnolia State. Three Mississippi universities received preseason rankings ahead of the 2023 NCAA Division 1 College Baseball season from Collegiate Baseball on December 20 and Perfect Game on Wednesday. Current National Champions, the Ole Miss Rebels, were given a...
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

MSU adds two familiar faces to their football staff

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State is adding two familiar faces to their football staff. Longtime high school football coach Brad Peterson will join as Associate AD for Football Administration. Former Bulldog wide receiver Chad Bumphis will join as the next WR coach. Peterson coached at Brandon, Madison Central, Forest, Newton, and Louisville where he won […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WTOK-TV

Young announces he’s running for statewide office

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A candidate who first entered the political ring in 2022 said Thursday he’s running again this year for a statewide office. Shuwaski Young, of Philadelphia, said he will announce his plans Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 9:30 a.m. on the south steps of the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

Flu Cases Rebounding in Some Parts of MS

Some Mississippi communities are seeing an increase in flu cases again. The State Health Department says flu reports peaked in early November with about ten per cent of patients visiting their doctors complaining of flu-like symptoms. The number of flu cases dropped steadily throughout most of December, leveling off at just over five per cent right before Christmas. The public health district which includes Attala County has had flu rates as high as 45 per cent but they dropped to around 29 per cent before starting to climb in the last two weeks, now back up to 37 per cent.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
breezynews.com

COVID Update: 91 New Cases Locally

This part of central Mississippi has seen 91 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. The State Health Department says that includes 43 in Neshoba County, 34 in Attala County and 14 in Leake County. But there haven’t been any additional COVID-related deaths in the three counties.
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Columbus mother and son arrested in missing teen investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus mother and son are accused of lying to police about having a missing 15-year-old girl at their home. Law enforcement in Lowndes County charged Roberta Hutcherson and her son, 23-year-old Elijah Trout, with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sheriff Eddie Hawkins...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Baggett ousted as Oktibbeha road manager

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — The county has new leadership in the road department as supervisors started 2023 ushering out the old guard. After an executive session at Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors appointed Keith Thompson as interim road manager and Mark Vaughn as interim assistant road manager. This came after an open session vote to dismiss road manager Hal Baggett, who had led the department since July 2017.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

National Weather Service: EF-1 tornado struck Union County

ETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - Storms Tuesday morning left behind damage in Union, Itawamba and Tishomingo counties. Union County EMA Director Curt Clayton reported trees down near Etta and a tree on a house. North Mississippi Storm Chasers and Spotters captured several images of damage between Coffey’s Fish and Steak House...
UNION COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man calls mom for ride from club, gets shot at on way home

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding someone who fired shots into a car over the weekend, according to Sheriff Eddie Hawkins. On New Year’s Day deputies responded to the 500 block of Gatlin Road in reference to a possible gunshot victim, Hawkins said. When deputies arrived they found a male victim bleeding from the face.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Shannon man arrested for April murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested a Shannon man in connection to an April 2022 murder. Police arrested Meltorris Johnson, 28, on Dec. 28 for accessory after the fact to capital murder. He’s being held in jail without a bond. The charge stems from the deadly shooting of...
SHANNON, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus police investigate shooting at Cypress Park Apartments

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called to Cypress Park Apartments, just after 10 last night, on South Lehmberg Road. No one was injured but apartments were damaged in the gunfire. Investigators are still searching for the shooter...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Driver arrested after car crashed into Columbus house

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A car crashed into a Columbus house on New Year’s Eve and resulted in one arrest. The crash happened that night at Ninth Street and 11th Avenue. Police said the driver was impaired when the crash happened and resulted in the arrest of Asia Sharkey, 29.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

No arrests following New Year's Day shooting in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a Jan. 1 shooting. According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the situation began with a fight at the Yo Bar in Columbus. Someone went to the bar and picked up one of the individuals...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
