This Ingenious Clothes Drying Rack Takes Up Zero Floor Space in My Bedroom (and It’s on Sale Right Now)

Blair is Apartment Therapy’s Style Shopping Editor, where she covers the latest brand launches, need-to-buys, and anything related to her two unofficial beats — cane and rattan. Whenever she’s not perusing for the latest home finds (a rarity), you’ll probably find her reading, watching a horror film, or on the hunt for the best tacos in New York (recs are encouraged).
Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sale Includes 60% Off Rugs, 50% Off Furniture & Much More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Though you may be on a shopping break after the Christmas rush, Wayfair is hosting a sale right now that you’re definitely going to want to come out of hibernation for. The site is running an End-of-Year clearance sale on furniture, rugs, storage items, appliances, and more, and you can grab some incredible things for over 60 percent off right now. Ring in the New Year with some fresh home accessories. Give your bedroom a refresh in the New Year with...
The best way to get rid of your Christmas tree? Just eat it

Over the next week, millions of trees will be ejected from homes across the UK as Christmas festivities draw to a close. But instead of sending their pine, fir and spruce trees for recycling or replanting, growing numbers of eco-conscious households are trying to make the most of them by eating various parts before throwing them out. Fir trees can be used in ice-cream, to pickle vegetables and even to flavour gin.
Recycle Coffee Canisters Into Cute, Sealing Kitchen Storage Containers With A Few Supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Illinois, If You Smell Cucumbers Near Your Christmas Tree Leave Right Away

Real Christmas trees have a very strong and wonderful scent that most associate with the holiday season. That means if you're smelling something very out of the ordinary like a cucumber, something is probably off. As a matter of fact, it definitely would be a reason to get out of your house as soon as possible and call an expert because that means you have a slithering visitor who is very deadly lurking in your Christmas tree.
Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’

It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now

“The first night I slept with it I didn’t even want to get out of bed in the morning” Winter is a good time to refresh your bedding so it's warm and cozy, and Amazon has plenty of home finds, from faux throws, flannel sheets, and plush pillows for staying comfy at night. While good bedding is easy to find, it's even better when you can score it for a great price.  If you're looking to upgrade your comforter then consider the Royoliving Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter, which...
Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Is 'Incredibly Easy to Maneuver' — and It's Double Discounted on Amazon

It has more than 14,700 five-star ratings If you're in the market for a floor-cleaning gadget upgrade to keep your home spotless this year, we suggest heading to Amazon. Right now, you can score double discounts on the Eureka Cordless Vacuum Cleaner thanks to a sale and a stackable on-site coupon. The popular stick vacuum, which has more than 14,700 five-star ratings, is equipped with a 350-watt digital motor and three cleaning modes. So you can easily deep clean everyday debris and stubborn messes on hard floors and...
How to keep your bedroom warm (without putting the heating on)

Want to ensure a cosy bedroom when the temperature drops outside? It can be tempting to just pop the heating on, but there are some simple things you should do first. These tips will help trap the warm air in and keep draughts out, keeping your room at a comfortable temperature even when it's wintry outside. Here's your guide to what to do…
Wrap up the holiday season with deals on holiday storage solutions

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Christmas is sadly over, which means that it’s time to get your house in order for the new year. You’ve probably already started to take down the Christmas lights and ornaments. But have you thought about how to best keep these decorations in top shape for the next holiday season? All too often, decorations get smashed in storage boxes due or damage by curious pets or children.
People are discarding their Christmas trees — by eating them

The end of the holiday season means that people are getting rid of their Christmas trees en masse, but some are keeping their holiday evergreens alive — by eating them. The latest trend has people giving their beloved Christmas trees new life by using the branches as an ingredient in recipes. “You can pretty much eat the whole thing,” Julia Georgallis, author of “How To Eat Your Christmas Tree,” told The Guardian. “You can use the needles as you would use rosemary or bay leaves, for flavor.” Georgallis shared that the pine needles can be used in the same way you would use rosemary or...
Time to put away your holiday decorations? Here are top picks for organizing

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that the season is coming to a close, it’s time to think about how you store your holiday decorations. If you’ve been stuffing them in makeshift containers or plastic bags the past few years, it’s time to upgrade to a better system.
Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
Amazon Deals: Febreze Unstopables Air Freshener 2-Pack – Only $7.44

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Did you know that Amazon now has a minimum of $49 to qualify for FREE Super Saver Shipping ? Avoid the shipping charges and try out Amazon Prime FREE for 30 days! Join our Hot Deals Group on Facebook! Check out these Amazon Deals!
So Many Cozy Elevated Basics Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Starting at $13

From oversized sweaters to puffer jackets, here’s what to buy We've reached that time of year when most of us are looking for either the perfect cozy cardigan to cuddle up in at home or new puffer coats and heat-trapping boots to brave frigid temperatures. Luckily, staying warm (and stylish!) throughout the winter doesn't need to be too hard on your wallet.  Right now, Amazon has tons of cozy and elevated winter basics on sale. And we're talking all aspects of a winter wardrobe, including everyday must-haves like...
