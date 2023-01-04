ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Shooting woes, turnovers doom Coyote women

HILLSBORO – Kansas Wesleyan women's coach Ryan Showman had no issues with his team's overall effort or its work on the defensive end of the floor. The Coyotes' problems in their Kansas Conference game against Tabor were on offense. KWU shot 39 percent (16 of 41), managed just five...
HILLSBORO, KS
Former Salina teacher Rosproy to emcee Kelly-Toland inauguration

TOPEKA – Today, the Kelly Toland Inaugural Committee announced that Tabatha Rosproy, the 2020 Kansas and National Teacher of the Year, will serve as the master of ceremonies for the inauguration of Governor Laura Kelly as the 48th Governor of Kansas, Lieutenant Governor David Toland as the 52nd Lieutenant Governor of Kansas, and other statewide elected officials during the swearing-in ceremony on Jan. 9.
KANSAS STATE
Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley concert Jan. 15

LINDSBORG – Music by Stravinsky, Elgar, and Schubert will be featured during the upcoming Chamber Orchestra of the Smoky Valley (COSV) concert. The concert is scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 15 in Bethany Lutheran Church in Lindsborg. The concert is open to the public at no charge. Supported by...
LINDSBORG, KS
Pet food giveaway set for Sunday

Friends of the Salina Animal Shelter plans a free pet food giveaway Sunday. The event is scheduled for 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday at Salina Animal Services, 329 N. Second Street. The following is from an event post on the Friends of Salina Animal Shelter - Salina, KS Facebook page. Registration is...
SALINA, KS
INSIGHT: Routine reflections

We’ve arrived at another intersection of old and new. A time where we say goodbye to one year while also welcoming another. The singing of “Auld Lang Syne” has been sung, well-wishes have been said, and new goals have been declared. This is also a traditional time...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
Edmond, Okla., Police Major Wise named new Salina Police Chief

City Manager Mike Schrage has appointed Clarence “C.J.” Wise as the new Salina Police Chief. Wise will begin his new role by early February. Wise’s career includes more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. He has been a member of the Edmond Police Department in Edmond, Okla., since 1998, and currently serves as a major. He has been a major since 2016 and has also served as captain, sergeant, and officer.
SALINA, KS
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 5

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NO IMAGE PROVIDED. NAME: Breit, Michael James; 64; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Criminal trespass;...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Tammy Walker Cancer Center receives Pinnacle of Excellence Award

The Tammy Walker Cancer Center at Salina Regional Health Center announced that it has been named a 2022 Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals...
SALINA, KS
OCCK Transportation announces CityGo monthly pass changes

Changes have been made to the popular CityGo monthly pass program. CityGo is now selling a 30-day bus pass that will start on the date of purchase, instead of the previously sold calendar month pass. Half-month passes will no longer be sold. A 30-day bus pass can be purchased at any time during the month and will be good for 30 days.
SALINA, KS
Salina man jailed in Manhattan on drug allegations

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities in Riley County have arrested a Salina man on two warrants related to drug allegations. Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, police arrested 47-year-old Jason Smith of Salina for his two outstanding failure to appear warrants through Riley County District Court, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Stolen pickup linked to theft case in another part of town; Salina man arrested

A pickup stolen at a west Salina restaurant was later found at the scene of a theft case in the northern part of the city. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 23-year-old Kansas man told police on Saturday that he had left his 2013 Ford F150 pickup parked at Russell's Restaurant, 671 Westport Boulevard, while he was out of town on a job. When the man returned to Salina, he discovered that the pickup, valued at $8,500, was missing. Items in the pickup that also were missing included a Remington 870 shotgun valued at $800 and 55 waterfowl decoys valued at $400.
SALINA, KS
Police: 3 accused of aggravated kidnapping in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping in Manhattan and have three men in custody. Just before 8:30p.m. Monday, the Riley County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting shots were fired at the Links Apartments in the 500 block of Gatlinburg Way, according to a media release.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina City Commission special meeting set for Friday morning

The Salina City Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Friday at 8 a.m. in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. They will recess into executive session immediately following roll call based upon the need to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel related to the city manager’s evaluation.
SALINA, KS
Alleged knife-wielding cigarette seeker sought by Salina police

Police are looking for the person who allegedly pointed a knife at another man in downtown Salina Wednesday afternoon. Salina Police Lieutenant Jim Feldman said this morning a man reported that while he was getting into his vehicle in the 100 block of N. Seventh Street, he was approached by a bald Black man in his mid-50s who asked for cigarettes and pointed a knife at him. The Black man was wearing dark clothing and carrying a duffle bag.
SALINA, KS
Solomon man lands in jail after alleged threat to stab people

A Solomon man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to stab people at a Saline County gentlemen's club. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were called to the Shady Lady Gentlemen's Club, 1540 W. Old Highway 40, at 12:09 a.m. Saturday, for the report of a man who refused to leave and had threatened to stab other people in the club.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina, KS
