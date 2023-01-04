Read full article on original website
Report analyzes racial profiling in California traffic stops
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California law enforcement was more than twice as likely to use force against people they perceived as Black during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, as compared to people believed to be white, according to a state report released Tuesday. The annual report by California’s...
Column: New year on the PGA Tour more mysterious than ever
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — One moment the splash of a humpback whale's tail pierced the Pacific blue below the Plantation Course at Kapalua. Before long, as players began lining up for practice rounds, a brief shower sent everyone seeking cover. It was a fitting start to a new year...
Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A criminology graduate student accused of the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching assistant at Washington State...
DAs demand transparency in early releases | Thomas Elias
There is nothing most California convicts want more than to be released before their sentence is up, even before they have earned enough good-conduct credits to qualify for early release. Across California’s prison system, many inmates are getting their wish, thanks to a steady program of early releases for prisoners...
Community college men's basketball conference play kicks off
As conference play kicks off in eight of California's 13 community college men's basketball leagues on Jan. 4, the state's marquee attraction is set for College of the Sequoias' Porter Field House. That is where the Giants, ranked No. 9 in the state by the California Community College Men's Basketball...
