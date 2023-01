John Gibbs, right, speaks during the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. The newly seated board fired County Administrator John Shay and replaced him with Gibbs. Holland Sentinel photo / Mitchell Boatman

Ottawa County commissioners Doug Zylstra and Roger Bergman could have their hands full with the newest iteration of the county board.

As two of the three remaining members left from the previous batch of commissioners, Zylstra and Bergman on Tuesday found themselves sparring with the Ottawa Impact loyalists who now make up the majority of the Board of Commissioners.