Austin High girls fend off Lake Travis in heated hoops game

By Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago

Even though Austin High’s girls basketball team never trailed in its matinee District 26-6A showdown against visiting Lake Travis Jan. 3, the Maroons also never quite felt comfortable.

And that’s just fine with Aubrey Reid, the Maroons’ senior stalwart of a point guard who helped Austin High stay unbeaten in district play with a hard-fought 46-41 win.

“From the beginning of the game, we knew they’d be one of our toughest matchups,” Reid said. “I  mean, they (Lake Travis) are a good team. We let them come back on us, but we stuck to our gameplan. I do believe that, at the end of the day, we play very well together. We can overcome anything.”

Reid and her teammates had to overcome a furious finish by Mia Galbraith and her Cavalier teammates, who reeled off a 7-0 run in less than a minute to pull within 40-39 with 35 seconds left in the game. Galbraith, an Oklahoma State recruit at guard, had just six points until that fourth-period run while being hounded by Jade Clack and the Maroons’ defense. But she came alive late, nailing a jumper in the lane, a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the Cavs’ 7-0 spurt.

More: Austin-area Week 8 girls basketball: Local teams shine at tourneys; top player, team

But Reid and No. 3 Austin High (20-3, 7-0 District 26-6A) showed the poise under pressure needed to win district titles and make playoff runs. After missing the front end of a 1-and-1 with 27 seconds left in the game, Reid made all six of her foul shots down the stretch to secure the win.

Reid, who joins Clack and twin sister Shanel as four-year starters in the Maroons’ lineup, says playing more than 100 varsity games in her prep career has prepped her for such late-game moments.

“Being on varsity for four years and especially being the starting point guard for four years, it’s taught me how to handle pressure,” she said. “These kinds of situations, I stay composed. And I have my teammates, my coaches and everyone in the stands supporting me.”

Reid ended with 10 points, three assists and four steals while her twin, Shanel, added 10 points and eight rebounds. Clack, the daughter of Austin High head coach Emerald Amen and former Texas mens basketball star Kris Clack , had seven points and eight boards, including a late offensive rebound off a missed free throw that helped seal the win.

That trio may not play together anymore after this season, but they will reunite in a way in North Texas. Clack has pledged to TCU, Shanel Reid will play at SMU, and Aubrey Reid will suit up for UT-Arlington. Before then, however, the American-Statesman’s No. 1 team wants to make a playoff run worthy of its lofty rankings .

“We have high expectations for the season, so we’re just giving our best every game,” Aubrey Reid said. “We’ll get past district, we’ll do our best in the playoffs, and we’ll try and make it to state.”

Austin High has gone 170-48 with four district titles since the start of the 2016-17 season but hasn’t gotten past the third round of the playoffs in six years.

Lake Travis coach Kevin Bussinger also has high playoff expectations for his team despite the loss. Galbraith had one of her lowest-scoring games of the season, but Lake Travis (17-8, 5-2) hung tight behind eight points apiece from Regan Hassenfratz and Claire Kolkhorst. Bussinger credited his team for fighting until the end, but his postgame thoughts were interrupted by a kerfuffle between parents that led to a quick emptying of the gym.

Nothing harder than a few insults were thrown, but the exchange testified to a brief but intense series that Austin High now leads 10-9.

“It’s going to be fun at their place,” one Austin High parent loudly exclaimed to no one in particular while exiting the gym.

The two teams play again Feb. 3 at Lake Travis High School. Lake Travis will enter its next game against Del Valle Jan. 6 tied for third place in the district race with either Westlake or Bowie, who met Jan. 3.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Austin High girls fend off Lake Travis in heated hoops game

Comments / 0

 

