ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Here's how Austin area representatives voted for U.S. House speaker

By Ryan Autullo and Maria Recio
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 2 days ago

Austin area Republican Reps. Michael Cloud and Chip Roy were among GOP officials that blocked Rep. Kevin McCarthy from becoming the next speaker of the House on Tuesday after he failed to secure a majority in three rounds of ballots.

Cloud, who represents District 27, which stretches from Bastrop to Corpus Christi, broke from the House GOP leader on Tuesday, choosing instead to vote for Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio in all three rounds of voting.

Roy, who represents District 21, which runs from Real County east to Hays County, went with Rep. Byron Donalds, of Florida, in the first round of voting before choosing Jordan in the second and third rounds.

McCarthy denied, Santos in House: 5 takeaways from the tumultuous first day of a new Congress

In an impassioned speech on the need for change and debate on the House floor, Roy said: “The American people are watching – and that’s a good thing.”

Gesturing towards McCarthy, who was seated a few feet away, Roy said, “This is not personal,” to which the GOP leader gave a rueful laugh.

“This place hasn’t changed. It has to change,” said Roy, pointing to spending bills that are rammed though without debate. “We have to stop the swamp from running over the American people everyday.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OyFxp_0k2ahcOD00

House Republicans hold a slim majority in the new Congress with 222 seats, and McCarthy could only afford to lose four votes to reach the 218-vote threshold he needs to secure a majority and become speaker. In the first round of voting, 19 Republicans voted for other GOP officials. That triggered a second round, a remarkable moment that underscores a growing division in the Republican Party, and the first time this has happened since 1923. In the second vote, McCarthy also lost 19 GOP votes, and he lost 20 in the third round.

“Congress is broken," Cloud said in a statement Tuesday. "I have worked for months in high hopes and good faith that our conference would chart a course away from the status quo, put us on a path toward fiscal responsibility, and form a Congress in which the elected Representatives would truly be able to work on behalf of the American people.

More: What happens after McCarthy loses speaker vote three times? Here's how the process works.

"I have worked diligently with members of Congress, including Kevin McCarthy, to find agreement on key structural reforms and policy initiatives needed to put our country on the right path. Some progress was made, but ultimately many of the promises made lacked enforcement mechanisms necessary to ensure their implementation, casting doubt on the sincerity of reforms.”

All other GOP lawmakers who represent Central Texas voted for McCarthy: U.S. Reps. John Carter, of Round Rock; Michael McCaul, of Austin; Roger Williams, of Austin; and Pete Sessions, of Waco.

The two Democrats who represent portions of Travis County — U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Austin and Rep.-elect Greg Casar — voted in line with their party for Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

Jeffries earned 212 votes, ahead of McCarthy's 202, but lacked a majority in all three rounds.

The House adjourned Tuesday evening after three ballots, and is scheduled to reconvene at noon Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Here's how Austin area representatives voted for U.S. House speaker

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.

DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

New Texas property law gives elderly and disabled residents tax break

Elderly and disabled residents of the Lone Star State can enter the new year enjoying a property tax break given by a new law. Senate Bill 12, which went into effect at the start of 2023, will limit the amount of money in property taxes that school districts can impose on residents who are either at least 65 or are disabled. The bill already passed both the House and the Senate during the 2021 legislative session and was penned by Republican State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, according to CBS Austin.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

House Democrats watched the GOP struggle to pick a speaker and saw a preview of how the chamber's next two years are likely to go.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York said in a press conference late Tuesday that the GOP conference was beholden to "extreme MAGA Republicans." "We're ready, willing and able to get to work on behalf of the American people, but we don't have a partner on the other side of the aisle ... To the extent there are reasonable individuals on the other side of the aisle, they have no way out."
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's How the House Speaker Debacle Is Paralyzing the U.S. Congress

The House entered a third day of the new Congress on Thursday without a new speaker. The debacle has effectively paralyzed the legislative branch of the government, leaving Congress incapable of passing legislation and representatives unable to offer formal services to constituents. If the stalemate drags on for days more,...
CBS DFW

What North Texas members of Congress are saying about speaker showdown

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-4th District of Texas, has consistently supported Kevin McCarthy of California for Speaker of the House.But while he and most Texas Republicans in the U.S. House back McCarthy, he still hasn't won enough GOP support after six votes. In an interview with CBS11, Fallon said, "We are witnessing history, not the kind I want to witness."The last time a Speaker of the House wasn't elected on the first ballot was 100 years ago.While U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, D-33rd District of Texas and other Democrats in Congress have united behind Hakeem Jeffries of New...
TEXAS STATE
Axios

McConnell becomes longest-serving party leader in Senate history

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell plans to mark his tenure as the chamber's longest-serving party leader with a speech on Tuesday afternoon paying tribute to the previous record holder: former Sen. Mike Mansfield, a Democrat from Montana. Driving the news: The senior senator from Kentucky, 80, will eclipse Mansfield’s 16...
KENTUCKY STATE
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy