College Station, TX

KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: 2023 Community Impact Award Winners

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 Community Impact Award winners. Congratulations to The Remnant of Nawlins, SABI Boutique, and Goldstar Barber Studios. The Community Impact Award program started in 2003 with the goal of recognizing minority business owners who have made a significant impact...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

BTU Government-in-Action Youth Tour accepting applications now

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Each year, Bryan Texas Utilities proudly sends some of the area’s best students to Austin and Washington D.C. to represent our community. The Government-in-Action Youth Tour is a youth leadership program for high school sophomores, juniors or seniors that live in or go to school in BTU service territory.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Students returning from holiday break dealing with impacts of last month’s freeze

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The effects of December’s nearly week-long cold snap are still being felt two weeks later. Some students returning from the long holiday break are finding their apartments have been flooded and in some cases their belongings ruined. Pipes in several student housing units across Bryan and College Station have reportedly burst due to the extreme drop in temperature experienced last month.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Walk Across Texas! program aims to build healthy habits

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ready to take the first step toward a healthier you? Now’s your chance with the Walk Across Texas! Challenge. Walk Across Texas! is an eight week fitness program that challenges individuals to increase their physical activity level. The program includes a kickoff event, workouts and a celebration.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Give your child an educational head start at home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting preschool is the launch of your little one’s education and is a big step. There is a new resource in Aggieland that can help prepare you and your child for such an important milestone. That resource is HIPPY, short for The Home Instruction for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Law enforcement raise over $10,000 for cancer research

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four local law enforcement offices raised $10,481 for cancer research over the course of two months. Beard it Up and Color for Cure started fundraising on Nov. 1, 2022. Law enforcement officers could donate $50 to grow a beard or $30 to paint their nails a color coinciding with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know. Facial hair and colorful nails usually aren’t allowed, but the campaign hopes to raise awareness by relaxing these rules for the months of November and December.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Socialize, make new BFFs this year

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re feeling stuck and need some help making new friends, you’re not alone. Lauren Coyle started “College Station BFF” as a way to make friends after moving to the area last summer. “I tried Bumble BFF, but that one-on-one conversation can be so awkward. I decided to create a group where we could all get together and it just bloomed from there,” she said.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station Fire Department in need of firefighters, EMS

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As College Station continues to grow, so does the need for first responders. Lately, the College Station Fire Department has noticed a decline in people choosing to become firefighters or EMTs. Ben Suttey is one of the newest members of the College Station Fire Department,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sitting on nearly 16 acres of land. Outside, you can entertain friends and enjoy sunsets by the pool. The pool...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Classroom Champion: Bryce Zeig from Mumford High School

MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - Bryce Zeig is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Mumford High School senior has a 4.3 grade point average and ranks third in her class. Bryce is an officer in the National Honor Society and Student Council, and she was one of just a few students given the Mumford Citizenship Award by her teachers.
MUMFORD, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Consolidated beats College Station boys 71-47

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers beat College Station 71-47 Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Gym. Justin Gooden lead the Tigers with 12 points, while Kaden Lewis added 10 and Adam Jackson tossed in 10. A&M Consolidated will travel to Rudder on Friday night to take on the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggies reveal spring soccer schedule

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team released a 2023 spring slate featuring five playing dates, including four at Ellis Field, head coach G Guerrieri announced Thursday. “The spring season is an important part of the year for our players and staff,” Guerrieri said. “The matches don’t...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Despite uniform snafu Aggies win SEC opener over Florida 66-63

GAINESVILLE, Florida (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team started the contest at Exactech Arena with a technical foul for delay of game after they left their game uniforms at the team hotel but overcame the mental lapse and beat Florida in their SEC opener 66-63 Wednesday night.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No. 15 Aggies Hit the Road for Back-to-Back Meets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to travel to No. 18 Auburn for a top-20 matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. The swimmers will then head to Atlanta to compete in a double-dual meet against Georgia Tech and SCAD on Friday at 10 a.m. inside the McAuley Aquatic Center.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

