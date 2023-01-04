Read full article on original website
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Missing 22-year-old College Student from Flower Mound, Texasjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
Texas Holds the Record for the World's Largest Gingerbread HouseColorado JillBryan, TX
Treat of the Day: 2023 Community Impact Award Winners
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan/College Station Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 Community Impact Award winners. Congratulations to The Remnant of Nawlins, SABI Boutique, and Goldstar Barber Studios. The Community Impact Award program started in 2003 with the goal of recognizing minority business owners who have made a significant impact...
St. Joseph Health welcomes new president with new philosophy for patient care
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kimberly Shaw, the new President of St. Joseph Health in the Brazos Valley, has officially moved into the area and started her work. KBTX sat down with Shaw Thursday to learn more about where she comes from and her goals for healthcare in the Brazos Valley.
BTU Government-in-Action Youth Tour accepting applications now
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Each year, Bryan Texas Utilities proudly sends some of the area’s best students to Austin and Washington D.C. to represent our community. The Government-in-Action Youth Tour is a youth leadership program for high school sophomores, juniors or seniors that live in or go to school in BTU service territory.
Students returning from holiday break dealing with impacts of last month’s freeze
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The effects of December’s nearly week-long cold snap are still being felt two weeks later. Some students returning from the long holiday break are finding their apartments have been flooded and in some cases their belongings ruined. Pipes in several student housing units across Bryan and College Station have reportedly burst due to the extreme drop in temperature experienced last month.
Walk Across Texas! program aims to build healthy habits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ready to take the first step toward a healthier you? Now’s your chance with the Walk Across Texas! Challenge. Walk Across Texas! is an eight week fitness program that challenges individuals to increase their physical activity level. The program includes a kickoff event, workouts and a celebration.
Give your child an educational head start at home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Starting preschool is the launch of your little one’s education and is a big step. There is a new resource in Aggieland that can help prepare you and your child for such an important milestone. That resource is HIPPY, short for The Home Instruction for...
Law enforcement raise over $10,000 for cancer research
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four local law enforcement offices raised $10,481 for cancer research over the course of two months. Beard it Up and Color for Cure started fundraising on Nov. 1, 2022. Law enforcement officers could donate $50 to grow a beard or $30 to paint their nails a color coinciding with a cancer that has affected them or someone they know. Facial hair and colorful nails usually aren’t allowed, but the campaign hopes to raise awareness by relaxing these rules for the months of November and December.
Socialize, make new BFFs this year
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re feeling stuck and need some help making new friends, you’re not alone. Lauren Coyle started “College Station BFF” as a way to make friends after moving to the area last summer. “I tried Bumble BFF, but that one-on-one conversation can be so awkward. I decided to create a group where we could all get together and it just bloomed from there,” she said.
Treat of the Day: Santa’s Wonderland surpasses $1 million in charity donations
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa’s Wonderland was able to donate over $220,000 to its charity partners this season. With this record-breaking number of donations, Santa’s Wonderland has officially crossed the threshold of over $1 million in charity donations throughout the park’s history. They were able to...
College Station Fire Department in need of firefighters, EMS
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - As College Station continues to grow, so does the need for first responders. Lately, the College Station Fire Department has noticed a decline in people choosing to become firefighters or EMTs. Ben Suttey is one of the newest members of the College Station Fire Department,...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home sitting on nearly 16 acres of land. Outside, you can entertain friends and enjoy sunsets by the pool. The pool...
Classroom Champion: Bryce Zeig from Mumford High School
MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - Bryce Zeig is this week’s KBTX and American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The Mumford High School senior has a 4.3 grade point average and ranks third in her class. Bryce is an officer in the National Honor Society and Student Council, and she was one of just a few students given the Mumford Citizenship Award by her teachers.
A&M Consolidated beats College Station boys 71-47
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers beat College Station 71-47 Tuesday afternoon at Tiger Gym. Justin Gooden lead the Tigers with 12 points, while Kaden Lewis added 10 and Adam Jackson tossed in 10. A&M Consolidated will travel to Rudder on Friday night to take on the...
Three Aggies Named to D1Baseball.com’s Top 100 Impact Transfers List
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies had a trio of players named to the D1Baseball.com Top 100 Impact Transfers list this week with Troy Wansing coming in at No. 25, Hunter Haas at No. 45 and Carson Lambert checking in at No. 69. The trio is just a...
Aggies reveal spring soccer schedule
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team released a 2023 spring slate featuring five playing dates, including four at Ellis Field, head coach G Guerrieri announced Thursday. “The spring season is an important part of the year for our players and staff,” Guerrieri said. “The matches don’t...
Despite uniform snafu Aggies win SEC opener over Florida 66-63
GAINESVILLE, Florida (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team started the contest at Exactech Arena with a technical foul for delay of game after they left their game uniforms at the team hotel but overcame the mental lapse and beat Florida in their SEC opener 66-63 Wednesday night.
No. 15 Aggies Hit the Road for Back-to-Back Meets
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 15 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team is set to travel to No. 18 Auburn for a top-20 matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. inside the James E. Martin Aquatic Center. The swimmers will then head to Atlanta to compete in a double-dual meet against Georgia Tech and SCAD on Friday at 10 a.m. inside the McAuley Aquatic Center.
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
Centerville firefighter suits back up after having leg amputated from on-duty accident
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) -After losing his leg while responding to an accident on I-45, Centerville volunteer firefighter Colton Adams has checked off yet another box on his road to recovery and normalcy. Adams and his fellow firefighter Clint Franklin were struck and injured by a vehicle nearly seven months ago.
