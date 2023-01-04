Read full article on original website
NAACP leader Rev. Michael Cooper to run for Beaumont Council At-Large seat
BEAUMONT — Beaumont NAACP leader Rev. Michael Cooper has announced his intention to run in the May municipal elections for one of the two at-large council seats in Beaumont. Cooper made the announcement Thursday morning during a news conference at the R.C. Miller Library. He says he has concerns...
How to show your appreciation to K9 Rico as he prepares to retire
PORT NECHES — The Port Neches Police Department is inviting the public to show its appreciation to K9 Rico as he prepares to retire. The K9 is retiring from PNPD after eight years of service. From PNPD: The time has finally come. Our K9 Officer, RICO, is retiring after...
Cat camps attracting attention on road leading to recreational activities in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY — Cat camps are popping up on Bailey Road in Orange County, a place that leads to recreational activities like fishing and birdwatching for many Southeast Texans. The most up-to-date count is at least 55 cats. More than likely, they were dumped. Although they were abandoned, they're...
The Morning Show visits The Dirty Daiquiri
BEAUMONT — KFDM Reporter Tan Radford went down to The Dirty Daiquiri to talk about their family atmosphere and variety of drink options. Whether you want to drive through or hang out inside The Dirty Daiquiri offers a treat for everyone. Check out The Dirty Daiquiri Facebook page here.
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles
BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
SETX hospital running out of beds for patients due to spike in respiratory illnesses
BEAUMONT — A Southeast Texas hospital is running out of beds for patients due to a spike in respiratory illnesses. The spike has led officials at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont to put the hospital on diversion status because of lack of bed space. Some hospitals go on diversion for...
Beaumont police say they've identified a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police say they have now identified a woman accused of stealing lottery tickets from a convenience store/gas station. Police say on Monday, December 26, she stole lottery tickets from 910 S Major (Exxpress Mart). She fled the property in an older black Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra truck.
House fire causes major damage to Bridge City home
BRIDGE CITY — A house fire in the 8400 block of Thomas Drive in Bridge City has left the home a total loss, according to investigators. One person was home at the time of the fire late Tuesday morning and there are no reports of any injuries. Firefighters tell...
SETX Whiskey Festival will offer tastings, gourmet cuisine and benefit Cure Rare Disease
BEAUMONT — Beaumont is gettiing ready for the city's first Southeast Texas Whiskey Festival. The Beaumont Civic Center will be filled with whiskey lovers and master distillers of fine spirits from across the country this Friday and Saturday. The event will feature tastings of more than 400 bottles of...
The Morning Show visits For the Love of Foods
As The Morning Show visits For the Love of Foods at the new Lumberton location to find out more about how they can assist others in making healthier meal choices. The meals created are prepared with fresh and health conscious ingredients and are all less than 500 calories, according to their Facebook page.
