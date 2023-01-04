ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

The Morning Show visits The Dirty Daiquiri

BEAUMONT — KFDM Reporter Tan Radford went down to The Dirty Daiquiri to talk about their family atmosphere and variety of drink options. Whether you want to drive through or hang out inside The Dirty Daiquiri offers a treat for everyone. Check out The Dirty Daiquiri Facebook page here.
BEAUMONT, TX
Crash on Highway 69 backs up traffic for miles

BEAUMONT — A crash on Highway 69 didn't result in any injuries but it backed up traffic for miles. Beaumont police and fire responded to the collision at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on southbound Highway 69 near the LNVA canal, close to the Highway 105 exit. A work truck...
BEAUMONT, TX
House fire causes major damage to Bridge City home

BRIDGE CITY — A house fire in the 8400 block of Thomas Drive in Bridge City has left the home a total loss, according to investigators. One person was home at the time of the fire late Tuesday morning and there are no reports of any injuries. Firefighters tell...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
The Morning Show visits For the Love of Foods

As The Morning Show visits For the Love of Foods at the new Lumberton location to find out more about how they can assist others in making healthier meal choices. The meals created are prepared with fresh and health conscious ingredients and are all less than 500 calories, according to their Facebook page.
LUMBERTON, TX

